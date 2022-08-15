ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Cassava Sciences SAVA stock moved upwards by 19.8% to $24.21 during Tuesday's after-market session. At the close, Cassava Sciences's trading volume reached 874.8K shares. This is 59.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $970.7 million. Dermata Therapeutics DRMA...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Apple In Focus After Credit Suisse Upgrades Stock And Lifts Price Target By 21%

Apple, Inc. AAPL shares are trading flat in the premarket session early Wednesday, despite receiving a positive analyst action. The Apple Analyst: Credit Suisse analyst Shannon Cross, who recently joined the Swiss-based investment bank, upgraded Apple shares from Neutral to Outperform, and raised the price target from $166 to $201, suggesting a roughly 16% upside from the current levels, according to Seeking Alpha.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment
Benzinga

This Healthcare Stock Is Trading Lower By 29%: Here Are 29 Stocks Moving Premarket

Plus Therapeutics, Inc. PSTV shares rose 88.7% to $1.04 in pre-market trading after the company was awarded $17.6 million from State of Texas for continued development of co.'s lead investigational targeted radiotherapeutic Rhenium-186 NanoLiposome for the treatment of patients with leptomeningeal metastases. Codiak BioSciences, Inc. CDAK shares rose 42.4% to...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Dow Jumps Over 200 Points; Crude Oil Falls Sharply

U.S. stocks traded mixed midway through trading, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 200 points on Tuesday. The Dow traded up 0.71% to 34,154.30 while the NASDAQ fell 0.21% to 13,101.14. The S&P also rose, gaining, 0.20% to 4,305.85. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer staples shares climbed 1.2% on...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Snapchat
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

A Look Into Energy Sector Value Stocks

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock. Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of...
STOCKS
Benzinga

$18 Million Bet On This Biotechnology Stock? 4 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

Although US stocks closed lower on Wednesday following the release of Fed minutes, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Monday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Kelly Services Before The Dividend Payout

Monday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Kelly Services KELYB. The company announced on Wednesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 7.5 per share. On Tuesday, Kelly Services will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 7.5 lower than it would have opened on any other day.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Hanesbrands Ex-Dividend Date Is Tuesday, Here's What You Need To Know

Monday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Hanesbrands HBI. The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 15 per share. On Tuesday, Hanesbrands will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 15 lower than it would have opened on any other day.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Bankrupt Voyager Sells Crypto Platform Coinify For $2 Million

Bankrupt crypto lender Voyager Digital has announced the sale of its entire stake in cryptocurrency platform Coinify for $2 million. Voyager, which filed for chapter 11 in July, acquired Coinify in August last year for $15 million in cash, plus 5.1 million Voyager common shares. Coinify, a cryptocurrency platform with...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy