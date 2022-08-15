Being in a ‘winning situation’ is key factor for 2024 five star UNC target

Hubert Davis and the UNC basketball program continue to stand out for 2024 five-star prospect Jason Asemota .

The 6-foot-8, 190-pound wing is ranked No. 16 overall in the 247Sports recruiting rankings . He is also the No. 6 small forward and No. 2 player in the state of Arizona.

Some of the programs standing out for Asemota at the moment are North Carolina, Baylor and Oregon.

So, what’s the biggest factor that could decide Asemota’s recruitment? It’s winning and going to a winning program, he said in a recent interview with Circuit Scouting.

“UNC just made it to the National Championship last year and Baylor won the National Championship two years ago. Winning is what stands out to me. I want to be in a winning situation.”

Asemota has been very open about his desire in the UNC program and interest in getting on campus.

Last season, Asemota averaged 21 points and 10 rebounds per game as he helped lead Hillcrest to a 31-3 record.

He currently has one official visit scheduled to Baylor for Aug. 26.

