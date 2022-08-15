Read full article on original website
NewsChannel 36
Ithaca Police Investigating Early Morning Shooting
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) - Ithaca police are investigating a shooting this morning that sent a man to the hospital. Officers responded to the area of West State Street at Chuck's Gas Station at approximately 6:30 Wednesday morning. There, they found a male victim with gunshot wounds. He was treated on...
Construction extended on Pierce Creek Road
The Broome County Department of Public Works announced today that construction has been extended at the Pierce Creek Bridge located on Pierce Creek Road in Binghamton. Work was supposed to conclude this week.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Johnson City Streets Declared One-Way
Two streets are now one-way in Johnson City. Ozalid Road is now one-way from Corliss Avenue to Main Street and Lewis Street is one-way from Willow Street to Jenison Avenue. Motorists are advised to plan their routes accordingly when traveling on these streets.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Gillett man charged with lighting gas-soaked bed on fire
WELLS TWP, Pa. (WETM) – Police in Bradford County have charged a Gillett man for setting fire to a bed doused with gasoline while a woman was in the bed. Jason Pangburn, 32, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police out of Towanda on August 8 in connection to the case. The criminal complaint filed against […]
wnbf.com
Motorcyclist Airlifted to Hospital Following Crash in Afton
Chenango County Sheriff’s officials are investigating a motorcycle crash in Afton that has sent the driver to the hospital. Authorities say the crash happened on State Route 7 in Afton near Blakesley and Nurse Hollow Road at around 2:30 p.m. Sunday, August 14. Officials say the bike collided with...
whcuradio.com
Fire wrecks vegetable stand in Solon
SOLON, N.Y. (WHCU) — A vegetable stand caught fire in Cortland County. Sunday morning, firefighters responded to Maybury Road in the Town of Solon. Officials say a veggie stand was found fully engulfed in flames. The scene was reportedly cleared shortly after 7:30 AM. Authorities say the blaze was...
Troopers locate missing elderly woman in Delaware County
On August 12th, New York State Troopers were dispatched to Huckleberry Hill Road in the Town of Middletown for a report of a missing 79-year-old woman with dementia.
One arrested on weapons charges after early morning traffic stop in Elmira
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – One man has been arrested on weapons charges after a traffic stop downtown early Tuesday morning, police said. Elmira Police conducted a traffic stop near Washington Court around 3:45 a.m. EPD said the vehicle had Tennessee plates and didn’t stop at a stop sign. According to EPD, both the 20-year-old driver […]
First Responder Appreciation: Roger Avery, Candor Fire, and Emergency Squad
Each week WETM recognizes first responders from around our area who work hard every day to keep us safe and healthy. This week we would like to thank a responder who works very hard every day to keep us safe and healthy.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Three Arrested in Relation to Shooting in Town of Union
Three Binghamton men have been charged in relation to a shooting that took place on July 25, 2022, in the town of Union. New York State Police say they responded to an incident on July 25, in the 200 block of Carl Street, where a 40-year-old man had been shot in the chest. The victim was taken to Wilson Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
Oneonta Troopers look to identify Walmart thief
Troopers at State Police Oneonta are looking to identify a man who walked out of a Walmart without paying for several items.
New Owner Hopes to Renovate Closed West Endicott Motel
A rundown motel across the street from En Joie Golf Club could resume operations under a plan being pursued by the owner of the town of Union property. Rakesh Shroff has proposed remodeling the old Red Carpet Inn at 749 West Main Street in West Endicott. Shorff is the principal...
Three arrested for July shooting in Binghamton
Three men have each been charged with the class “A” felony of Attempted Murder in the second degree after a shooting that occurred on July 25, 2022 in Broome County
cortlandvoice.com
City Police: Man breaks into building; steals electronics
A Cortland man broke into a building early Monday morning and stole an assortment of electronics, according to a city police report. According to the report, John C. Delaney, 41 and reported as homeless, broke into a building on Crawford Street around 4 a.m. by “forcing open a metal exterior door.” The damaged door will cost about $700 in repairs, the report notes.
i100rocks.com
Three charged in Broome County shooting
BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WHCU) — Three Broome County men are charged with attempted murder. State Police say an unnamed 40-year-old man was shot in the chest last month in the town of Union. His injuries were not life threatening. 40-year-old Keith Harris, 38-year-old Alex Shoga, and 31-year-old Tavin Wilson are...
wwnytv.com
Father & Watertown fire chief to appear in front of grand jury probing firefighter Peyton Morse’s death
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The father of firefighter Peyton Morse has been subpoenaed to testify in front of a grand jury investigating Morse’s death after a training incident. Watertown Fire Chief Matt Timerman has also been subpoenaed. Timerman and Dave Morse both confirmed for 7 News that they...
Motorcycle pursuit ends with arrest in Broome County
The Chenango County Sheriff's Office was involved in a vehicle pursuit with a motorcycle yesterday, August 15th, that travelled across county lines.
