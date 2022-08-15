Three Binghamton men have been charged in relation to a shooting that took place on July 25, 2022, in the town of Union. New York State Police say they responded to an incident on July 25, in the 200 block of Carl Street, where a 40-year-old man had been shot in the chest. The victim was taken to Wilson Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

BINGHAMTON, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO