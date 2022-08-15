ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binghamton, NY

Comments / 0

Related
NewsChannel 36

Ithaca Police Investigating Early Morning Shooting

ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) - Ithaca police are investigating a shooting this morning that sent a man to the hospital. Officers responded to the area of West State Street at Chuck's Gas Station at approximately 6:30 Wednesday morning. There, they found a male victim with gunshot wounds. He was treated on...
ITHACA, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Johnson City Streets Declared One-Way

Two streets are now one-way in Johnson City. Ozalid Road is now one-way from Corliss Avenue to Main Street and Lewis Street is one-way from Willow Street to Jenison Avenue. Motorists are advised to plan their routes accordingly when traveling on these streets.
JOHNSON CITY, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Binghamton Woman Dies After Motorcycle Crash

A Binghamton woman has died after a motorcycle crash on Sunday afternoon. New York State Police say Julie A. Lawton, 53, was traveling west on State Route 7 in Afton, Chenango County when she crossed over the double yellow line and struck a Jeep Grand Cherokee. Lawton was flown to...
BINGHAMTON, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Binghamton, NY
Binghamton, NY
Crime & Safety
Binghamton, NY
Accidents
WETM 18 News

Gillett man charged with lighting gas-soaked bed on fire

WELLS TWP, Pa. (WETM) – Police in Bradford County have charged a Gillett man for setting fire to a bed doused with gasoline while a woman was in the bed. Jason Pangburn, 32, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police out of Towanda on August 8 in connection to the case. The criminal complaint filed against […]
GILLETT, PA
wnbf.com

Motorcyclist Airlifted to Hospital Following Crash in Afton

Chenango County Sheriff’s officials are investigating a motorcycle crash in Afton that has sent the driver to the hospital. Authorities say the crash happened on State Route 7 in Afton near Blakesley and Nurse Hollow Road at around 2:30 p.m. Sunday, August 14. Officials say the bike collided with...
AFTON, NY
FL Radio Group

Man Shot in Ithaca Wednesday Morning

A man was listed in stable condition after being shot Wednesday morning in the city of Ithaca. Police were notified of the shooting after the victim walked into a gas station on West State Street at around 6:30 suffering from gunshot wounds. An investigation determined the shooting took place on the 300 block of West Seneca Street near the intersection with North Plain.
ITHACA, NY
whcuradio.com

Fire wrecks vegetable stand in Solon

SOLON, N.Y. (WHCU) — A vegetable stand caught fire in Cortland County. Sunday morning, firefighters responded to Maybury Road in the Town of Solon. Officials say a veggie stand was found fully engulfed in flames. The scene was reportedly cleared shortly after 7:30 AM. Authorities say the blaze was...
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Nyseg
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Three Arrested in Relation to Shooting in Town of Union

Three Binghamton men have been charged in relation to a shooting that took place on July 25, 2022, in the town of Union. New York State Police say they responded to an incident on July 25, in the 200 block of Carl Street, where a 40-year-old man had been shot in the chest. The victim was taken to Wilson Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
BINGHAMTON, NY
cortlandvoice.com

City Police: Man breaks into building; steals electronics

A Cortland man broke into a building early Monday morning and stole an assortment of electronics, according to a city police report. According to the report, John C. Delaney, 41 and reported as homeless, broke into a building on Crawford Street around 4 a.m. by “forcing open a metal exterior door.” The damaged door will cost about $700 in repairs, the report notes.
CORTLAND, NY
i100rocks.com

Three charged in Broome County shooting

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WHCU) — Three Broome County men are charged with attempted murder. State Police say an unnamed 40-year-old man was shot in the chest last month in the town of Union. His injuries were not life threatening. 40-year-old Keith Harris, 38-year-old Alex Shoga, and 31-year-old Tavin Wilson are...
BROOME COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy