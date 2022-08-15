Man Utd: Drained confidence, transfer shambles and squad fractures - how optimism under Erik ten Hag evaporated

Manchester United have been linked with a slew of Europe’s top talent in recent days amid their disastrous start to the 2022-23 Premier League campaign. With a clear need at virtually every level of the pitch, there’s been no end to the transfer rumors involving Manchester United. The latest rumors link the club to star Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro, suggesting that Manchester United would be willing to double the Brazilian’s current salary, according to various reports.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 23 HOURS AGO