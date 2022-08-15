Man Utd: Drained confidence, transfer shambles and squad fractures - how optimism under Erik ten Hag evaporated

Read full article on original website
Related
Former Manchester United Player Says Cristiano Ronaldo’s Ego Is Like Paul Pogba And He Needs To Leave
A former Manchester United player who won two Premier League titles during his time at the club has called for Cristiano Ronaldo’s exit and says that the superstar has a big ego similar to that of Paul Pogba.
Kylian Mbappe and Neymar 'settle their feud after Luis Campos called the warring PSG duo in for crunch talks over their penalty dispute'... which saw the Brazilian like a series of tweets slamming his team-mate after their win over Montpellier
PSG stars Kylian Mbappe and Neymar have reportedly settled their bitter feud after crunch talks with sporting director Luis Campos. The two have been in a public battle since their side's 5-2 win over Montpellier on Saturday, which saw the forwards argue over who should take PSG's second penalty. It...
Man Utd pull plug on £15m Adrien Rabiot deal after his agent and mum demanded wages on same level as Bruno Fernandes
MANCHESTER UNITED have pulled the plug on a move for Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot over his mum's excessive wage demands. SunSport understands United have called off the £15million deal after his mother and agent Veronique demanded a pay packet for her son similar to that of £240,000-a-week high earner Bruno Fernandes.
Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Maguire ‘among five angry stars to demand transfers in crisis meeting with Man Utd board’
CRISTIANO RONALDO and Harry Maguire are two of FIVE Manchester United players that have demanded transfers in a crisis meeting with the board. The Red Devils sit bottom of the Premier League table after two games following back-to-back defeats - including a drubbing at the hands of Brentford on Saturday.
RELATED PEOPLE
Footage resurfaces of Kylian Mbappe refusing to let Angel di Maria take a penalty for a hat-trick
Kylian Mbappe's refusal to let Angel di Maria take a penalty for Paris Saint-Germain has emerged after his recent behaviour on the pitch. In a Le Classique game against Marseille in March 2019, PSG were winning 3-1 courtesy of goals from both Mbappe and Di Maria (2). Mbappe had opened...
Darwin Nunez rinsed in brutal fail compilation after red card vs Crystal Palace
Darwin Nunez has been destroyed in a brutal fail compilation after seeing red on his first ever Premier League start on Monday night. The Uruguayan striker, a club-record £85 million signing from Benfica in the summer, opened his account on his debut when he came off the bench to score against Fulham last week.
SkySports
Cristiano Ronaldo: Man Utd forward cautioned by police for allegedly slapping boy's phone from his hand
Cristiano Ronaldo has been cautioned by police after footage emerged of the Manchester United forward appearing to smash a phone out of an Everton fan's hand following a match at Goodison Park. Merseyside Police said in a statement: "We can confirm that a 37-year-old man voluntarily attended and was interviewed...
Manchester United set to double Real Madrid star’s salary in massive transfer heist
Manchester United have been linked with a slew of Europe’s top talent in recent days amid their disastrous start to the 2022-23 Premier League campaign. With a clear need at virtually every level of the pitch, there’s been no end to the transfer rumors involving Manchester United. The latest rumors link the club to star Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro, suggesting that Manchester United would be willing to double the Brazilian’s current salary, according to various reports.
IN THIS ARTICLE
SkySports
Thilo Kehrer: West Ham agree £10.1m deal with Paris Saint-Germain for defender
West Ham have agreed a deal with Paris Saint-Germain to sign defender Thilo Kehrer for a fee of €12m (£10.1m) plus add-ons. Kehrer has arrived in London for a medical and to finalise personal terms ahead of his switch to the London Stadium. West Ham are hopeful of...
SkySports
50-year-old man sentenced and fined for posting racist abuse at three England players after Euro 2020 final
A man has been sentenced after being found guilty of posting racist abuse about England players on social media on the night of the Euro 2020 final in July of last year. Shortly after England's defeat to Italy at Wembley, Hugh Laidlaw, a 50-year-old man from Reading, posted an offensive image and comments targeted at the three players who missed penalties in the shootout on the Metal Detecting UK Facebook page.
FIFA・
SkySports
Max Verstappen welcomes Mercedes threat in Formula 1 2022: 'They can steal points off Ferrari!'
Max Verstappen has welcomed Mercedes' re-emergence at the front so they can "steal more points off Ferrari" - and insists that the championship is not over despite his mammoth lead. Verstappen holds an 80-point advantage over Charles Leclerc after back-to-back victories before the summer break, and it would represent the...
SkySports
Premier League
Liverpool vs Crystal Palace. Premier League. D Núñez (sent off 57'57th minute)
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
SkySports
Ryan Giggs trial: Ex-Manchester United star breaks down in tears as he describes night in police cell as 'worst experience of life'
Ryan Giggs broke down in tears in court as he described his night in a police cell over an alleged assault on his ex-girlfriend as "the worst experience" of his life. Warning: story contains offensive language and content that readers may find upsetting. The former Manchester United footballer said he...
SkySports
Sheffield United 2-1 Sunderland: Anel Ahmedhodzic scores one, makes another as Blades go fourth
Sheffield United continued their strong start to the Championship season with a 2-1 victory over Sunderland. Goals from Anel Ahmedhodzic and Max Lowe, either side of the break, put the Blades in command. After being forced to play with only 10 men for around an hour after Dan Neil was...
SkySports
Manchester United are weighing up a £45m move for Atletico Madrid striker Matheus Cunha - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's national newspapers... Manchester United are weighing up a £45m move for Atletico Madrid striker Matheus Cunha. The long-running saga of Manchester United's summer pursuit of Frenkie de Jong may have hit its final snag, with a report in Holland claiming the club's offer to Barcelona has expired.
UEFA・
SkySports
PL30 | Jurgen Klopp delivers Liverpool's first Premier League title | 2020
As we celebrate 30 years of the Premier League, take a look at some of the most iconic moments in PL history. Amidst the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, Jurgen Klopp led Liverpool to their first Premier League title.
SkySports
Birmingham 1-1 Watford: Ken Sema earns point for Hornets
Watford were made to pay for their wastefulness in front of goal as they drew 1-1 against Birmingham at St Andrew's. The Hornets, who were missing the injured Ismaila Sarr, failed to make the most of their chances and fell behind to George Hall's first senior goal. Ken Sema finally...
CBS Sports
UEFA Champions League schedule: Draw, group stage, knockout phase, final dates and more
The UEFA Champions League draw and group stage is nearly here as the European season slowly gets into full gear. The final qualifying round is taking place this week and next as six final group stage spots will be decided. Real Madrid are the reigning champions after their surprising win over Liverpool, while Manchester City, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and other massive clubs hope to finish the season at the summit of European soccer.
UEFA・
SkySports
Mansfield 5-2 AFC Wimbledon: Stags fight-back from two-nil down in seven-goal thriller
Mansfield fought back after going 2-0 down to see off 10-men AFC Wimbledon 5-2 in a League Two thriller on Tuesday night. An all-action first half saw Josh Davison establish a 2-0 lead for Wimbledon inside 16 minutes before Stags fought back and Chris Gunter was sent off for retaliation.
SkySports
West Brom 0-0 Cardiff: Goalless at The Hawthorns
West Brom's struggles at the beginning of the new Championship season continued as a spirited Cardiff secured a 0-0 draw at the Hawthorns. The result left Steve Bruce's men, fancied by many for a promotion push this season, in the relegation zone after four matches. The team from Wales, meanwhile,...
Comments / 0