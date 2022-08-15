Read full article on original website
iowa.media
Iowa City woman arrested after alleged business burglary
An Iowa City woman was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon after a warrant was issued for her arrest on burglary charges. According to the criminal complaint, 38-year-old Conny Stucker of North Dodge Street drove a red Hyundai Elantra to meet a man At Mint Salon and Barbering on the 1300 block of South Gilbert Street around 3 am on August 8th, despite being barred from driving as an habitual offender.
iowa.media
Cities of North Liberty and Coralville seek funding for Forevergreen Road extension
A 1.3 mile stretch of Forevergreen Road extension that would connect it with North Liberty Road would open up access in the area to both Interstate 380 and Interstate 80. The Gazette reports the $10 million project will take some pressure off surrounding streets in the area, which is seeing more and more development. That includes a planned new elementary school, the Forevergreen Heights subdivision in Coralville, and the new University of Iowa Hospital in North Liberty.
iowa.media
Iowa City Council agrees to fully fund Direct Assistance Program gap
The Iowa City City Council agreed Tuesday night to cover the funding gap in the Johnson County Direct Assistance Program. The program, announced earlier this year, targets county residents who experienced a negative impact caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and did not qualify for pandemic relief payments provided by the US Government.
iowa.media
Scammers pretend to represent Swisher firefighters
Scammers are pretending to represent Swisher firefighters. That’s according to a post on the Jefferson Monroe Fire Department Facebook page. It indicates people have been receiving texts claiming to be from the department, saying Swisher firefighter t-shirts are now $10 off. One version of the text sent twice to...
iowa.media
Grass fire ties up traffic on I-80
A Wednesday afternoon grass fire tied up traffic on Interstate 80 in Cedar County. Durant firefighters were called to westbound mile marker 275 just before 1pm. Online records indicate the left lane was closed while fire crews extinguished the blaze. There were no reported accidents or injuries.
iowa.media
Rural restaurant fined for failing to report water tests
Newt’s Café has failed to report the results of daily drinking water tests for months, the DNR says. (Photo by Greg Boll/Special to Iowa Capital Dispatch) An eastern Iowa restaurant that uses a very shallow well that is highly susceptible to contamination has failed for months to report the daily test results of the water it serves its customers, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.
iowa.media
Usage up, donations down at Jones Co. Food Bank
As you can see by the look of the shelves, the Jones County Food Bank is struggling to keep. food in stock for clients. This at a time when usage is up due to several factors. (Photo by Kim Brooks) Much like the Monticello Food Pantry, the Jones County Community...
iowa.media
Truth and Reconciliation member to remain aboard after being removed from chair position
The Iowa City Council has tabled their decision on whether or not to remove a member of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission. Amel Ali came under fire when podcasts she participated in contained racial slurs and disparaging comments about members of the minority community and the Black Voices Project. Royceann Porter was specifically targeted in the podcasts, and Porter demanded that Ali be removed.
iowa.media
Monticello celebrates Main Street Iowa designation
Officials with the Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) and the Main Street Iowa (MSI) program, both based in Des Moines, were in Monticello on Aug. 10 to congratulate the community on the Main Street Iowa designation. The downtown pocket park filled quickly as members of the MSI committee; city, county,...
iowa.media
Monticello Food Pantry sees spike in usage
Usage has substantially increased at the Monticello Food Pantry, setting records. In June of this year, they served 72 households and 257 individuals. In June 2021, those figures were 43 and 145 respectively. In July, it was 83 households and 259 individuals. As the cost of food and non-perishable food...
iowa.media
Creative Adventure Lab offers sneak peak, Aug. 20
This Saturday, families and kids of all ages can venture to downtown Monticello and enjoy free admission at the grand opening of the Creative Adventure Lab. Located in the former Dollar General at 101 E. First St., this is the second location for the operation that is based in Dubuque.
