A 1.3 mile stretch of Forevergreen Road extension that would connect it with North Liberty Road would open up access in the area to both Interstate 380 and Interstate 80. The Gazette reports the $10 million project will take some pressure off surrounding streets in the area, which is seeing more and more development. That includes a planned new elementary school, the Forevergreen Heights subdivision in Coralville, and the new University of Iowa Hospital in North Liberty.

CORALVILLE, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO