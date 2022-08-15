ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

u.today

Cardano's IOG Reveals Game-Changing Innovation for PoW Blockchains

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
coingeek.com

CoinGeek Weekly Livestream: Q&A edition with Kurt Wuckert Jr.

This week, the CoinGeek Weekly Livestream focused on the audience questions, with Kurt Wuckert Jr. delving into what Bitcoin is, how we would measure value in a fiat-less Bitcoin world, the adoption curve and why we’re still early in blockchain, and more. He also talked about the “Kurtspiracy,” but as he posed, is it really a conspiracy if everything can be proven?
coingeek.com

Blockchain for artists at SXSW 2023: Here’s why you should vote for ‘Democratise Music’ panel

Blockchain-based music distribution became popular in 2021, but many artists that would benefit from these innovations are unaware of these emerging platforms or just beginning to learn about them. Bitcoin Association is looking to change that by educating and informing independent artists and creatives at one of the biggest events for this demographic, South By South West (SXSW) in Austin, Texas.
bitcoinist.com

Could the Supontis Token Match the Success of Ethereum, And TRON

Cryptocurrency, since its inception, has served as a bridge into the digital world. With decentralised applications (dApps), and blockchain grants access to the transfer of native tokens and information to access new platforms and services from which interested investors will benefit. Blockchain enables users to make and transfer assets across...
dailycoin.com

Ethereum (ETH) Whales Are Stocking Up On Shiba Inu (SHIB) – Here’s Why

The top whales on Ethereum’s (ETH) blockchain are aggressively stocking up on popular meme coin Shiba Inu (SHIB). The 580% daily increase suggests ETH whales favor the memecoin its rival Dogecoin (DOGE). From Less Than $1M to $5M in 24 Hours. The rapid spike could be a direct result...
HackerNoon

A Different Way to Invest in Crypto: Your Guide to P2E Gaming

Free Mint NFT Collections are on the rise and it is mostly due to the downturn in Crypto market (and other parts of the economy) Free Mint Collection should not be used as a bait for collectors to get into a project with a great mission and start contributing to its success. Project owners only have an incentive to collect royalties on the secondary sales; without any good intention to provide value to the community. As I mentioned before, a large financial incentive for NFT projects is the royalty on secondary sales (considering the project is creating value for collectors)
Motley Fool

Coinbase Just Changed the Game

Coinbase now has a crypto wallet integrated into the Coinbase App. Security is shared between Coinbase and the user, unlike most wallets where 100% of the responsibility is with the user. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
Motley Fool

Is Solana the Next Bitcoin?

Solana is the one cryptocurrency with the greatest potential to become the next Bitcoin. It has an unbeatable value proposition and a rapidly growing ecosystem of users, developers, tech entrepreneurs, and brand advocates. The last piece of the puzzle is a "killer app." Right now, NFTs and blockchain gaming are...
u.today

Ethereum Finally Flipped Bitcoin, But There's Catch

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Motley Fool

Coinbase to Suspend All ETH Transactions During Ethereum Merge Upgrade

The largest U.S.-based crypto exchange announced its intent to temporarily halt ETH-related activity during the blockchain upgrade set for Sept. 15. On Wednesday, Coinbase issued a statement that it plans to pause transactions for Ethereum's ETH coin when developers deploy the software updates necessary for the Ethereum Merge to go live on that blockchain.
cryptoglobe.com

$ETH: The “Merge” Protocol Upgrade Will Not Lower Ethereum’s Gas Fees

Contrary to what many seem to believe, Ethereum’s upcoming “Merge” hard fork, which is when the Ethereum network is making the transition from proof-of-work (PoW) to proof-of-stake (PoS), will not lower Ethereum’s gas fees (i.e. transaction costs). Here is how Ethereum Foundation explains The Merge, which...
cryptopotato.com

Coinbase Plans to Halt Ethereum Deposits and Withdrawals During the Merge

Even after the merge, staked ETH will still be unavailable for withdrawal for many months to come. Coinbase – the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the United States – will temporarily suspend Ethereum-based deposits and withdrawals during September’s “merge” upgrade. The exchange posted a blog post...
coingeek.com

Mijem integrates with HandCash to enable micropayments for students

The BSV Global Blockchain Convention in Dubai this past May represented a tipping point in the BSV blockchain ecosystem. Since then, the activity within the space—both from an enterprise and startup level—is buzzing, with partnerships such as the Mijem integration with HandCash still hitting the wires. For those...
TECHNOLOGY

