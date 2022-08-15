Read full article on original website
cryptoglobe.com
Ethereum Creator: ‘I Basically Expect That the Merge Is Going To Be Not Priced In’
Recently, Russian-Canadian programmer Vitalik Buterin, the creator of Ethereum ($ETH), commented on the upcoming “Merge” hard fork, which is when the Ethereum network is making the transition from proof-of-work to proof-of-stake. Here is how Ethereum Foundation explains the Merge upgrade, which is expected to take place on the...
u.today
Cardano's IOG Reveals Game-Changing Innovation for PoW Blockchains
coingeek.com
CoinGeek Weekly Livestream: Q&A edition with Kurt Wuckert Jr.
This week, the CoinGeek Weekly Livestream focused on the audience questions, with Kurt Wuckert Jr. delving into what Bitcoin is, how we would measure value in a fiat-less Bitcoin world, the adoption curve and why we’re still early in blockchain, and more. He also talked about the “Kurtspiracy,” but as he posed, is it really a conspiracy if everything can be proven?
coingeek.com
Blockchain for artists at SXSW 2023: Here’s why you should vote for ‘Democratise Music’ panel
Blockchain-based music distribution became popular in 2021, but many artists that would benefit from these innovations are unaware of these emerging platforms or just beginning to learn about them. Bitcoin Association is looking to change that by educating and informing independent artists and creatives at one of the biggest events for this demographic, South By South West (SXSW) in Austin, Texas.
bitcoinist.com
Could the Supontis Token Match the Success of Ethereum, And TRON
Cryptocurrency, since its inception, has served as a bridge into the digital world. With decentralised applications (dApps), and blockchain grants access to the transfer of native tokens and information to access new platforms and services from which interested investors will benefit. Blockchain enables users to make and transfer assets across...
Ethereum Co-Founder Vitalik Buterin: Millions Of People Have Crypto Wallets To Trade Monkey Pictures
Ethereum ETH/USD creator Vitalik Buterin has once again taken a dig at NFT project Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) and its community of followers. What Happened: Speaking at the Blockchain Futurist Conference in Toronto, Buterin commented on how the current use cases for private keys on a blockchain had seemingly deviated from their intended purpose.
dailycoin.com
Ethereum (ETH) Whales Are Stocking Up On Shiba Inu (SHIB) – Here’s Why
The top whales on Ethereum’s (ETH) blockchain are aggressively stocking up on popular meme coin Shiba Inu (SHIB). The 580% daily increase suggests ETH whales favor the memecoin its rival Dogecoin (DOGE). From Less Than $1M to $5M in 24 Hours. The rapid spike could be a direct result...
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum-Based Altcoin Explodes 750% in Just Two Months, Outrunning Bitcoin and Crypto Markets
An Ethereum (ETH)-based altcoin ranking among the top 100 crypto assets by market cap is up by triple digits over the past 30 days. Celsius Network (CEL), a utility token on the Ethereum blockchain for the beleaguered centralized finance platform by the same name, is up by 223% since July 12th when the token closed the day at $0.735.
HackerNoon
A Different Way to Invest in Crypto: Your Guide to P2E Gaming
Free Mint NFT Collections are on the rise and it is mostly due to the downturn in Crypto market (and other parts of the economy) Free Mint Collection should not be used as a bait for collectors to get into a project with a great mission and start contributing to its success. Project owners only have an incentive to collect royalties on the secondary sales; without any good intention to provide value to the community. As I mentioned before, a large financial incentive for NFT projects is the royalty on secondary sales (considering the project is creating value for collectors)
Motley Fool
Coinbase Just Changed the Game
Coinbase now has a crypto wallet integrated into the Coinbase App. Security is shared between Coinbase and the user, unlike most wallets where 100% of the responsibility is with the user. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
Motley Fool
Is Solana the Next Bitcoin?
Solana is the one cryptocurrency with the greatest potential to become the next Bitcoin. It has an unbeatable value proposition and a rapidly growing ecosystem of users, developers, tech entrepreneurs, and brand advocates. The last piece of the puzzle is a "killer app." Right now, NFTs and blockchain gaming are...
cryptoglobe.com
$ETH: BitMEX Co-Founder Predicts Effect on Ethereum Price in the Case of a Successful Merge and a Failed Merge
On Tuesday (August 16), Arthur Hayes, Co-Founder and former CEO of BitMEX, shared his thoughts on Ethereum’s upcoming “Merge” protocol upgrade, which is when the Ethereum network is making the transition from proof-of-work (PoW) to proof-of-stake (PoS). Here is how Ethereum Foundation explains the Merge, which is...
u.today
Ethereum Finally Flipped Bitcoin, But There's Catch
Motley Fool
Coinbase to Suspend All ETH Transactions During Ethereum Merge Upgrade
The largest U.S.-based crypto exchange announced its intent to temporarily halt ETH-related activity during the blockchain upgrade set for Sept. 15. On Wednesday, Coinbase issued a statement that it plans to pause transactions for Ethereum's ETH coin when developers deploy the software updates necessary for the Ethereum Merge to go live on that blockchain.
Understanding the Blockchain as a beginner.
Blockchain is now a buzzword you might hear across all social media channels. If you are having trouble understanding how it works and the idea behind it, let’s discuss it here:
Ether jumps 11% as Ethereum merge completes final test before transition to a proof-of-stake network
Ether jumped 11% Thursday after the blockchain ran a final test before pivoting to a proof-of-stake protocol. The so-called Ethereum merge is expected to take place sometime next month. A specific date for the network's update will be decided at a developer meeting Thursday. Ether was higher Thursday after the...
cryptoglobe.com
$ETH: The “Merge” Protocol Upgrade Will Not Lower Ethereum’s Gas Fees
Contrary to what many seem to believe, Ethereum’s upcoming “Merge” hard fork, which is when the Ethereum network is making the transition from proof-of-work (PoW) to proof-of-stake (PoS), will not lower Ethereum’s gas fees (i.e. transaction costs). Here is how Ethereum Foundation explains The Merge, which...
Plans for Ethereum Spinoff Could Sputter without Backing of Top Stablecoins
A pollution-spewing version of the Ethereum blockchain will live on after the main smart contract platform switches to an environmentally friendlier, far more scalable technology next month. Just don’t try to buy anything on it. Crucially, the two top stablecoin issuers, Tether and Circle, announced on Tuesday (Aug. 9)...
cryptopotato.com
Coinbase Plans to Halt Ethereum Deposits and Withdrawals During the Merge
Even after the merge, staked ETH will still be unavailable for withdrawal for many months to come. Coinbase – the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the United States – will temporarily suspend Ethereum-based deposits and withdrawals during September’s “merge” upgrade. The exchange posted a blog post...
coingeek.com
Mijem integrates with HandCash to enable micropayments for students
The BSV Global Blockchain Convention in Dubai this past May represented a tipping point in the BSV blockchain ecosystem. Since then, the activity within the space—both from an enterprise and startup level—is buzzing, with partnerships such as the Mijem integration with HandCash still hitting the wires. For those...
