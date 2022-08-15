Miami offensive playmakers TreVonte' Citizen, Isaiah Horton not at Monday practice

David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

A pair of Miami offensive playmakers weren’t at practice on Monday, as Manny Navarro of The Athletic reported the Hurricanes are missing running back TreVonte’ Citizen and wide receiver Isaiah Horton.

“Only guys I don’t see out here following Saturday’s scrimmage are RB TreVonte’ Citizen and WR Isaiah Horton, who were reportedly dinged up. Also, Zion Nelson still not out here,” tweeted Navarro.

Additionally, Navarro added that star offensive lineman Zion Nelson wasn’t on the field for the Hurricanes, which is something to keep an eye on moving forward.

Moreover, Citizen is a four-star running back from the Class of 2022. He chose Miami over the Florida Gators and the LSU Tigers, among others. Earlier this month, Mario Cristobal spoke about how impressed he’s been with the young ball carrier.

“He gets after it,” Cristobal said of Citizen. “There’s no backing down in that guy. That guy is tough. He’s physical, he works, he wants to compete. He’s a big guy, now. That’s no little skinny dude, now.”

“TreVonte’ has taken great pride in, number one, choosing and coming to Miami, and adapting quickly to being in a different environment. And taking to a strength and conditioning regimen that is very demanding. As a freshman, those are, right, the most difficult parts of your path–your initial path. He’s done a great job with it and he’s gonna be in there competing right with the rest of them.”

As for Horton, the wide receiver joined Miami as a four-star recruit from the Class of 2022. According to Miami quarterback Tyler Van Dyke, there’s a lot to like about his skillset.

“Isaiah, he’s good. As you guys know, he’s a freshman. I think he’s gonna have a lot of potential. He just still has a lot of stuff to work on, obviously, he’s a freshman. But, he’s gonna be a good player,” Van Dyke stated.

The Hurricanes are hoping to have a great season in their first year under Mario Cristobal, and players like TreVonte’ Citizen and Isaiah Horton will be paramount to building the continued culture of success that their coach craves. Hopefully the talented playmakers don’t miss much time and aren’t missing from the practice field much longer, because the Hurricanes could certainly use them on offense.

On3’s Daniel Morrison contributed to this article.