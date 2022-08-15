Warchant 3-2-1: A deeper dive into FSU Football's preseason camp and expectations for 2022

Florida State football coach Mike Norvell (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

After nearly three weeks of preseason practice, it’s time for our first edition of the Warchant 3-2-1 for the 2022 Florida State football season.

As always, I’m offering up three observations, two questions and one prediction for the Seminoles. This column will appear weekly from now through the end of the 2022 season — typically the day after games.

NOTE TO NEW VISITORS: This initial 3-2-1 column is being posted as a free content item to give you an idea of what this feature looks like. Be sure to take advantage of our special offer — a one-year subscription to Warchant.com for just $1! — to make sure you don’t miss any further editions.

Three things we’ve learned

1 — This team has improved at almost every position

When discussing an upcoming college football season for any team — other than maybe Alabama — the No. 1 talking point is always, “How many games are they going to win?” If it’s a team like Florida State, which has been struggling in recent years, it’s, “Can they get back to seven or eight wins?” If it’s a team that has been knocking on the door of double-digit victories, it’s, “Can they get over the hump?”

Making those summer predictions is a highlight of every July and August because it’s a sign that college football is almost here again. But the reason we are sometimes off the mark — even if we know every conceivable detail about our favorite teams — is that we don’t usually have a great idea of what’s happening with our team’s opponents.

For example, it would be much easier for me to tell you what this current FSU team would have done against last year’s schedule, because I know what those teams looked like. Going into 2022, it’s much tougher to predict what that LSU squad is going to look like with a new coaching staff and a bunch of turnover on the roster. It’s also hard to know how much improvement Louisville or N.C. State has made, or how the Gators and Hurricanes are going to look in Year 1 under new coaching staffs.

So when I say that this FSU team should win seven or eight games this fall, which I believe, I’m mostly basing it off of how much improvement the Seminoles have made, and how that would play out against an estimate of what I expect from these 12 opponents. It’s entirely possible that some of those teams will be much better than we believe, while others will fall short. At the end of the day, you’d like to think it will even out.

What I do feel confident about when discussing this Florida State team’s chances going into the fall is that the Seminoles are improved at almost every position — and they are greatly improved in at least one position on both sides of the ball.

Let’s quickly go down the list:

QB — Improved. Jordan Travis looks better than he has at any point in his career, and there won’t be any temptation to play another QB like Mike Norvell did last year with McKenzie Milton. I also think Tate Rodemaker will be a better backup this fall than Milton was last season.

WR — Much improved. FSU absolutely had to improve the talent at this position, and the coaches did just that. Transfers Johnny Wilson and Mycah Pittman are major upgrades, and Deuce Spann can be a weapon as well. If Winston Wright Jr. gets back during this season as expected, that will be another huge addition, to go along with improvement from several returning players. This group will not be a liability again in 2022.

RB — Improved. I liked Jashaun Corbin a lot, but there’s a chance Trey Benson is an instant upgrade. All of the other key contributors return, and I really, really like freshman RB Rodney Hill. He gives that group a different dimension.

OL — Improved. This should really be a two-part evaluation — depth and talent. From a depth standpoint, this position is much improved without question. There is legitimate depth across the board now, even following the recent season-ending injury to center Kayden Lyles. And that is a huge change from recent years. What we’re not quite sure about is whether there has been a substantial upgrade in front-line talent. (More on that below.)

If I had to guess, the three starters from center to left tackle this fall will be the same as they were for most of last year — Maurice Smith, Dillan Gibbons and Robert Scott. So while all three of those guys should be better than a year ago, you won’t likely be talking about a dramatic difference. And while the jobs at right guard and right tackle are still unsettled, I don’t know if any of the players in the mix are going to be stars.

I like the transfers FSU brought in, but it’s not like the ‘Noles went out and got some first-team All-ACC linemen. What this unit does have is far greater depth, especially now that Darius Washington is back in the mix full-speed, and that is enormous. Because it means they won’t be sending guys out there when they are limited physically or simply not ready to compete — both of which have happened a lot in recent seasons. But I’m not ready to say the OL play is going to be much-improved just yet.

Tight end — Even. As Norvell has indicated, senior tight end Camm McDonald has been limited this preseason, so the ‘Noles have gotten the opportunity to work a lot of the other tight ends with the first-team offense. Markeston Douglas has had some really nice moments, as have Wyatt Rector, Jackson West and freshman Brian Courtney. But I thought McDonald and Jordan Wilson were a pretty solid combination last year, and I’m not sure this group will be any better.

Defensive tackle — Improved. They bring back a pair of All-ACC caliber players in Robert Cooper and Fabien Lovett, and it looks like backups Jarrett Jackson and Joshua Farmer are making substantial jumps. I also really like freshman Daniel Lyons, and Malcolm Ray is a solid contributor as well. This group should be the strength of the defense.

Defensive end — Modest drop. This might be the only position on the team that will not be at least as strong as it was a year ago, and DEs coach John Papuchis has a decent excuse — he lost a pair of senior starters, including the ACC Defensive Player of the Year in Jermaine Johnson. I think this group will be solid, led by transfer Jared Verse and veterans Dennis Briggs Jr. and Derrick McLendon — but there’s no way it will match last year’s production. The most important thing is that it not experience a major dropoff.

Linebacker — Much improved. The development of all of the returning linebackers is noticeable, but the addition of UCF transfer Tatum Bethune is a game-changer in my mind. He is smart, instinctive, physical and makes the players around him better. This group improved a good bit last year, and it will take a bigger leap in 2022.

Secondary — Improved. This unit really came into its own in the second half of last season, and they bring nearly everybody back. Jammie Robinson and Akeem Dent are very good college safeties, and returning starters Omarion Cooper and Kevin Knowles proved their ability by winning jobs as true freshmen in 2021. The other cornerback spot is still likely open, but I don’t think any of the candidates would be a dropoff from former starter Jarvis Brownlee (now at Louisville).

So if you look at the nine main position groups on offense and defense, I believe the Seminoles will be improved — or much improved — at seven of them. And it’s not as if they are going to fall off a cliff at the other two.

That’s the good news. The bad news is this is a very challenging schedule, and it’s impossible for us to know how much progress some of these other programs have made in the past eight months. The transfer portal has been good to FSU, but all of these other programs dipped into it too.

I still like this team to win seven or eight games and show real progress under Norvell and his staff, however. There is no doubt in my mind this is a much better football team right now than it has been in several years.

FSU QB Tate Rodemaker takes a rep during practice. (Gene Williams/Warchant)

2. — We all need to stop rushing to evaluate young players

As you likely know by now, Mike Norvell allows the media to watch every minute of every practice, other than the two preseason scrimmages. And as nice as that is for media outlets like Warchant to produce large amounts of content, the real reason he does it is so we can better tell the stories of his players and coaches. So when a guy makes a big play in a big moment, we can share some details of his journey — how he maybe struggled earlier in his career but, through hard work and perseverance, was able to come through for his team.

I can assure you this open-access policy has been eye-opening for me (and probably all of the other reporters). What it does is really show you how much players can develop if they are willing to put in the effort and be coachable — and what happens when they are not.

It also illustrates something that seems obvious on the surface, but I think we all forget it too often: We should never judge players when they get forced into action as freshmen and just assume that they can’t get better. Yes, there are supreme talents like Jalen Ramsey, Derwin James, Dalvin Cook, Warrick Dunn and others, who can make the transition from high school star to college star without much trouble. But they are the exceptions. The vast majority of college football players aren’t game ready when they arrive on campus; they need time to mature physically, mentally and emotionally.

Perfect examples this camp have been guys like quarterback Tate Rodemaker and linebacker D.J. Lundy. I bet most fans — and some media — wrote them off based on how they looked as freshmen. Well now, a couple years later, they look like guys who can help this team win games. Another good example is redshirt freshman receiver Joshua Burrell. After missing his first season due to surgery, Burrell returned to action in the spring and I personally didn’t think he looked explosive enough to play receiver at this level (while totally forgetting the fact he was in a protective boot and riding a scooter for most of last fall). This fall, I am happy to tell you, Burrell looks like a different guy. He has quietly had a nice camp and, in my mind, can help this team down the road.

There are examples up and down the roster. And it’s something I definitely plan to keep in mind when evaluating young players in the future.

3 — Speaking of young players … this freshman class is very impressive

I’m not going to go through all 18 freshmen one by one, but I am here to tell you that there aren’t many — if any — “misses” in the Seminoles’ 2022 signing class.

I really like the young offensive and defensive linemen in particular. Julian Armella and Kanaya Charlton both have a chance to be really special, in my opinion, and the whole OL group definitely looks the part. The early standouts on the DL to me are Daniel Lyons and Dante Anderson, but the others have shown plenty of potential as well.

Then there are freshman corners Azareye’h Thomas and Sam McCall, both of whom have had excellent camps and will be in the DB rotation this fall. The same goes for RB Rodney Hill and LB Omar Graham, and there’s a lot to like about freshman QB A.J. Duffy.

When it’s all said and done, I suspect about half of those true freshmen will be contributors this season, and it’s not because the Seminoles have desperate holes to fill, but because these guys have shown they’re among the better players on the roster. And while he won’t be on the field this fall, remember this name: Ayobami Tifase. The summer defensive tackle signee is taking an academic redshirt this year, but he is able to practice. And at 6-4 and 303 pounds, let me tell you, he is a load. Look out for him in spring 2023.

Two questions we’re asking

1 — Will this OL look significantly better on Saturdays?

I touched on this at the very top, but I think it’s worth exploring a little further. There has been a lot of talk in the media this preseason — from us here at Warchant and other outlets — about how much better the offensive line looks compared to recent years. And that is absolutely, 100 percent the truth.

There are far more bodies than Alex Atkins has had work with since he arrived in Tallahassee nearly three years ago, and many of the bodies are bigger and stronger than they were in the past. So that is all encouraging. But I would caution against anyone thinking this line is going to overnight become a dominant unit.

As I mentioned earlier, three of the starting spots are probably going to be the same as one year ago, and the other two are not likely going to be filled by all-conference performers. So I think what you should be looking for is a solid, competitive group that is good enough to give the offense a chance to operate against most defenses, but is still going to have a tough time against the best defensive fronts in the conference.

Here is where I do think there has been major improvement, though, and you should see evidence of it later in this season, and down the road in future years. If there are situations where backups need to play, the dropoff will not be nearly as substantial in 2022. Even with the loss of Lyles, there will be backups who have college experience at virtually every position. And the best part is Atkins shouldn’t have to force any of the young offensive linemen into action before they are ready. That will be huge for their development, as they can focus on building up their bodies before being asked to block veteran defensive linemen in games — something that can often lead to injuries.

So I don’t think it can be overstated how much better this OL segment is today compared to a year ago, but I think most of the benefits will be seen down the road. Not necessarily from the first moment they take the field this fall.

2 — How do we quantify toughness?

Mike Norvell spoke at length after Saturday’s scrimmage about how much he likes the toughness he is seeing from his football team.

He loved the way the Seminoles responded to a very physical week of practice, and he enjoys seeing the way they compete in every drill — on both sides of the ball. Those are good things to hear, and I think the media who attend practices would attest to those sentiments.

But what does that exactly mean? And how will it translate to the field?

You can’t measure toughness with a 40 time or a bench press. You can’t necessarily observe it the way you can Jordan Travis’ quickness or Robert Cooper’s power.

But if you watched Norvell’s former Memphis teams play, you might have an idea of what could be coming. I thought the most impressive thing I saw from his 2019 team — the one that went to the Cotton Bowl and got him the Florida State job — was how hard they competed. They hit extremely hard, on both sides of the ball, and they never seemed to back down. They played hungry.

I can’t tell you that this 2022 Florida State team is at that level yet, in terms of toughness and togetherness, but it’s a good sign that Norvell thinks they’re trending in that direction. If they can indeed get to that level, that could be as important as any of the areas of improvement I outlined above.

One prediction: Return game will see major upgrade

This isn’t exactly the boldest prediction I’ve ever made, considering how poorly the Seminoles’ return units performed one year ago, but it’s still important to note.

Mycah Pittman is a legit punt return specialist. He has everything you want in that role — toughness, elusiveness and intelligence. So that is going to go from being be a major liability to a legitimate strength. And I love the fact that the coaches have been going live with kickoff returns in scrimmages.

I can’t guarantee you that they’re going to take any returns back for touchdowns this season, but I’ll be stunned if we don’t see a major improvement in both areas. And that will be great news for the offense and defense, both of which were put in difficult situations by the special teams in 2021.

NOTE TO NEW VISITORS: This initial 3-2-1 column is being posted as a free content item to give you an idea of what this feature looks like. Be sure to take advantage of our special offer — a one-year subscription to Warchant.com for just $1! — to make sure you don’t miss any further editions.

Contact Ira Schoffel at [email protected] and follow @iraschoffel on Twitter.

Talk about this story with other die-hard FSU football fans on the Tribal Council.