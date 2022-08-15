ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

2023 DL Daevin Hobbs details interest in Alabama, sets up official visit

By Joseph Hastings about 6 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cToQE_0hHpEj3f00
Alabama is high in the mix for North Carolina-based defensive lineman Daevin Hobbs. (Photo via Daevin Hobbs' Twitter)

Concord (N.C.) defensive lineman Daevin Hobbs talks interest in Alabama, conversations with the coaching staff, and visit plans for the fall.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Top Alabama target Edric Hill moves up decision date

Alabama is after a number of top defensive linemen in the class of 2023, especially considering it’s a position of need for Nick Saban and company this cycle. One prospect of note is Edric Hill, a four-star recruit from Kansas City (Mo.) North Kansas City, now has a commitment date set for Monday, Aug. 22. He will decide between Alabama, LSU, Mizzou, Oklahoma, Oregon and USC.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Nick Saban Revealed Significant Alabama Injury On Wednesday

Alabama is dealing with an injury on defense heading into the season. Eli Ricks, who transferred to Alabama from LSU during the offseason, has a back injury according to head coach Nick Saban. Saban told reporters that Ricks hasn't been on the field since Saturday but doesn't expect him to be out long-term.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Former Alabama Edge Enters Transfer Portal

Former Alabama edge Eyabi Anoma has entered the transfer portal for the third time, according to Chris Hummer from 247Sports. The former five-star recruit received his offer in January 2017 and went on three unofficial visits and an official visit before his commitment, signing, and enrollment in January of 2018.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tuscaloosa, AL
Football
Concord, NC
Sports
City
Concord, NC
Local
Alabama Football
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Alabama State
Tuscaloosa, AL
College Sports
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
AL.com

Police: Man charged with capital murder in Birmingham double homicide had relationship with victim

A suspect has been arrested on a capital murder charge in the double homicide of a Birmingham man and woman Thursday night on the city’s west side, police said Friday. Curtis Humphry, 31, of Leeds, had a romantic relationship with the female victim, identified Friday as 30-year-old Cheyanne Maria Wilson, said Birmingham police spokesman Officer Truman Fitzgerald. She was from Birmingham.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football#Dl Daevin Hobbs
CBS 42

Northport DCH Medical Center employee arrested for abusing patient

NORTHPORT, Ala. (WIAT) — A former DCH Medical Center employee was arrested this week and faces felony charges for allegedly abusing a patient. Patient care assistant Shandreka Quarles, 30, allegedly used a cell phone charger cord to whip a patient. Northport Assistant Chief Keith Carpenter says it’s a disturbing case. “Based on our report it […]
NORTHPORT, AL
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
66K+
Followers
64K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy