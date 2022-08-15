ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

CBS Minnesota

4 big cats from "Tiger King" zoo move to Minnesota sanctuary

SANDSTONE, Minn. -- Some famous felines you may have seen before on Netflix are making their Minnesota debut. Four big cats were rescued from the infamous "Tiger King" zoo in Oklahoma. They're now safe and sound at The Wildcat Sanctuary in Sandstone."So many people watched the 'Tiger King' saga unfold on Netflix during COVID, but what a lot of people didn't realize is how much abuse and neglect was going on behind the scenes," said sanctuary owner Tammy Thies.  Sixty-nine different cats from the reality show were rescued and taken to safe places across the country.The sanctuary in Sandstone is closed to the public to protect the animals.
SANDSTONE, MN
Daily Mail

'It's repugnant': Minneapolis school district is slammed by former Republican candidate for governor who says the policy to oust white teachers over black harks back to the discrimination of the 50s and 60s

A former candidate for Minnesota governor compared the deal between the Minneapolis public schools and teachers union - which promotes laying off white teachers ahead of those of color - to racist Jim Crow-era laws. Former Republican candidate Kendall Qualls called the deal 'repugnant' on Fox and Friends this morning,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Daily Mail

Florida court rules that pregnant and orphaned 16-year-old girl is 'not mature enough' to decide on whether to have an abortion

A court in Florida has ruled that a 16-year-old orphaned girl cannot have an abortion because she is 'not mature enough' to make the decision, it was revealed today. The teenage girl, who does not have any parents, is now appealing the decision after she was barred from terminating her pregnancy following Circuit Judge Jennifer Frydrychowicz's ruling.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Drought conditions are damaging some Minnesota homes

SAVAGE, Minn. -- Structures are struggling because of our dry summer.Katie Molitor has noticed small cracks in her home in Savage getting longer and deeper. There are also cracks in her back patio and on the exterior of her foundation walls.Andy Berreth with Innovative Basement Authority says these are symptoms of a house on unstable soil. Drought conditions are one of the causes."What happens is the soil will actually shrink," Berreth said. "As it dries out, it shrinks and when it shrinks, voids actually will occur under the foundation itself."He says the house then twists and torques, and cracks can...
SAVAGE, MN
CBS Minnesota

2 injured in southern Minnesota ATV rollover crash

MANKATO, Minn. – A North Mankato woman is hospitalized with serious injuries following an ATV crash Sunday in southern Minnesota. It happened southwest of Mankato in South Bend Township, according to the Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office. Karissa Bode, 32, was driving the vehicle, and was with 30-year-old passenger Joshua Wieland, from rural Mankato.The pair "were thrown from the machine" after it rolled down a river embankment. Wieland, who turned down medical treatment at the scene, was later hospitalized. The sheriff's office says neither rider was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
MANKATO, MN
CBS Minnesota

Hopkins man, 25, drowns in northern Minnesota lake

AITKIN, Minn. – The body of a Hopkins man was recovered from a northern Minnesota lake Saturday evening three hours after he fell overboard.The Aitkin County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to Elm Island Lake in Nordland Township at about 4 p.m. after 25-year-old Daniel Thomas Nelson fell into the water while fishing. One of his friends jumped in to rescue him but the "murky water" made it impossible.Friends told investigators "the victim had been drinking and was sitting on the edge of the boat" without a life jacket when he "suddenly fell into the water."The Crow Wind County Dive team found Nelson just before 8 p.m. with the help of marine electronics, and recovered his body.
HOPKINS, MN
Salon

Gardeners share their tips and tricks for composting at home

This article originally appeared on FoodPrint. Americans waste roughly 25% of the food we buy, and while there are many ways to reduce waste in your kitchen, you may have extra kitchen scraps, yard waste, or uncoated paper and cardboard. Composting is a rewarding way to keep them out of the landfill and feed the soil at the same time. Read on for inspiration and ideas, and when you're ready to get started, head to our 4-week composting challenge for a step-by-step guide to start composting, or using a pickup service.
GARDENING
CBS Minnesota

How does Minnesota enforce the E-ZPass/carpool lanes?

MINNEAPOLIS -- Thousands of Minnesota drivers are breaking a rule of the road every day to avoid traffic on Twin Cities interstates. We wanted to know: How does the state enforce the E-ZPass/carpool lanes? On four stretches of metro interstates spanning 90 miles, E-ZPass/carpool lanes help alleviate traffic for the benefit of certain drivers.According to MNDOT, in 2021 an average of more than 24,331 vehicles used the lanes during peak hours (6 a.m. - 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. - 7 p.m.) per day.The majority were carpools vehicles at 63 percent. Buses made up 2 percent. Another 18 percent were...
MINNESOTA STATE
