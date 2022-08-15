Read full article on original website
Related
It's 'Over' for Trump Organization if Weisselberg Pleads Guilty: Expert
The organization and its former chief financial officer were indicted last year in an probe led by the Manhattan District Attorney's Office.
Florida court rules that pregnant and orphaned 16-year-old girl is 'not mature enough' to decide on whether to have an abortion
A court in Florida has ruled that a 16-year-old orphaned girl cannot have an abortion because she is 'not mature enough' to make the decision, it was revealed today. The teenage girl, who does not have any parents, is now appealing the decision after she was barred from terminating her pregnancy following Circuit Judge Jennifer Frydrychowicz's ruling.
Court hears arguments for unsealing records in FBI raid of Trump's home
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Aug 18 (Reuters) - Sealed records containing evidence the U.S. Justice Department presented to secure court approval to search Donald Trump's Florida home were at the heart of a hearing on Thursday, where news organizations are trying to persuade a federal judge that the public deserves to see the details.
Comments / 0