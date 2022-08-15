Gamecock football camp storylines: Wide receiver

Photo: Katie Dugan | GamecockCentral.com

With Gamecock football preseason camp underway, there is no shortage of storylines for South Carolina fans to consider as the season opener against Georgia State gets closer and closer. In this feature, GamecockCentral.com's Chris Clark, Wes Mitchell, and Collyn Taylor take a deeper dive into a position that enters the 2022 season with plenty of intrigue: wide receiver. Who will be the team's leading pass-catcher? Which transfer will make the greatest impact? Is there a sleeper in the group? We tackle that and more here.