ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Gamecock football camp storylines: Wide receiver

By Gamecock Central about 6 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0miZ7g_0hHpDsil00
Photo: Katie Dugan | GamecockCentral.com

With Gamecock football preseason camp underway, there is no shortage of storylines for South Carolina fans to consider as the season opener against Georgia State gets closer and closer. In this feature, GamecockCentral.com's Chris Clark, Wes Mitchell, and Collyn Taylor take a deeper dive into a position that enters the 2022 season with plenty of intrigue: wide receiver. Who will be the team's leading pass-catcher? Which transfer will make the greatest impact? Is there a sleeper in the group? We tackle that and more here.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wbtw.com

South Carolina, SEC set women’s basketball schedule for 2022-2023

COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolina got its 2022-23 SEC Women’s Basketball schedule from the league office today. The Gamecocks’ SEC title defense tips off on Dec. 29 against Texas A&M at Colonial Life Arena followed a Jan. 2 trip to Athens, Ga., for the first of two matchups with the Lady Bulldogs. Another home-and-home opponent comes to Columbia next with Auburn set for tipoff at Colonial Life Arena on Jan. 5.
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

Webb: 'I am at a place where I want to be'

Defensive lineman M.J. Webb has been in South Carolina’s program since 2017 and is looking to make an impact on defense in 2022. Webb started his collegiate career as a defensive lineman before moving to the offensive line in 2019 and then returned to the defensive side of the ball in 2020.
COLUMBIA, SC
carolinapanorama.com

SC State fires athletics director

South Carolina State University President Alexander Conyers terminated of Director of Athletics Stacy Danley, effective immediately. Danley was not under contract with the university. In a statement issued on Tuesday. August 9, Conyers said: “SC State University has made the decision to move our athletics programming in a different direction. We thank Mr. Danley for his service to the university. We wish him well in his future endeavors.”
ORANGEBURG, SC
sportstalksc.com

#STRecruiting: Paris picks up where Martin left off with Emuobor

6-5 Comeh Emuobor, who will attend Brewster Academy in New Hampshire this year after playing last season in Raleigh, NC, was a target of former USC coach Frank Martin when he was running the Gamecocks. He remains a Martin target now that he’s at Massachusetts. The new USC staff led by head coach Lamont Paris picked up the recruiting baton on Emuobor this summer, and the two sides are in that getting to know you stage of the recruiting process.
COLUMBIA, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, SC
Football
Columbia, SC
College Sports
City
Columbia, SC
Columbia, SC
Sports
State
South Carolina State
FOX Carolina

Former Eastside High star Payton Mangrum given USC scholarship

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A life changing moment happened for South Carolina receiver Payton Mangrum. The former Eastside High star was at a team meeting. Head football coach Shane Beamer was at the front of the room breaking down film, when his name was brought up. “Just continue to...
COLUMBIA, SC
gamecocksonline.com

Gamecocks Host Back to School Promotion

South Carolina Athletics will once again host a Back-To-School promotion to coincide with the first day of classes at Carolina. The special ticket deals will begin Thursday, August 18, at 10 am and continue through Sunday, August 21, at midnight. Tickets to the home opener with Georgia State and the...
COLUMBIA, SC
laurenscountyadvertiser.net

Week 0 leads to intrigue for Red Devils, Raiders

In South Carolina, it’s called Week 0, and it’s when most of the state’s high schools begin their seasons after weeks of practices and scrimmages. Clinton, ranked No. 6 in Class 3A, hosts Batesburg-Leesville Friday night at Wilder Stadium, while Laurens travels to Hillcrest, ranked No. 5 in Class 5A. Kickoffs for both season-opening games are scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
LAURENS, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Storylines#American Football#College Football
abccolumbia.com

Aliyah Boston invited to USA National Team training camp

COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolina women’s basketball senior Aliyah Boston is the lone active college player among the 29 athletes expected to participate in the 2022 USA Basketball Women’s National Team training camp Sept. 6-12 in Las Vegas. Former Gamecocks Allisha Gray and A’ja Wilson are also among the invitees to the camp, which will include the 2022 USA Basketball Showcase Presented by Coinbase on Sept. 10 at 4 p.m. ET at Cox Pavilion on the campus of UNLV.
COLUMBIA, SC
golaurens.com

Red Devils ranked No. 6 in 3A preseason football poll

The Clinton Red Devils are ranked No. 6 in the SC Prep Media 3A preseason football poll released on Monday. Clinton opens the 2022 season on Friday night at home against Batesburg-Leesville. The Panthers are coached by former Laurens head coach Greg Lawson. S.C. Prep Media 5A Preseason Football Poll.
CLINTON, SC
News19 WLTX

Pelion Elementary archery team wins world title

PELION, S.C. — Taking on the globe, Pelion Elementary School archery team is now a world champion. "I'm feeling lucky that I got to do all that kind of archery stuff and I'm feeling good that, it was pretty fun," said 5th grade student athlete Madelyn Murray. Over the...
PELION, SC
kool1027.com

Lugoff Fire Golf Tournament In September

Lugoff Fire Rescue is hosting a golf tournament at Pine Creek Golf Course in Camden on Saturday September 17th. They are currently seeking registrants and sponsors. For registration or sponsorship information, call Chris Jones at 803-438-2553.
LUGOFF, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
thenewirmonews.com

District Five KickOff for 2022-2023

Lexington Richland School District Five held a ‘Kickoff Event’ on Friday, August 12 at Irmo High School where they invited all employees of District Five to attend. The rally included teachers, staff, bus drivers and everyone associated with the district. The gymnasium of Irmo High School was packed to the rafters as each school was represented and speakers made special presentations.
IRMO, SC
abccolumbia.com

Local Living: BBQ Cook off at SC State University and More!

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–In our look at Local Living,. You can enjoy some BBQ this weekend at the “Top Dawg Barbecue Cook-off” at South Carolina State University. There will be music and games but you will need to bring your own chair and beverage. The event is this...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Mayberry Diner recreates the 'Andy Griffith Show' for diners in South Carolina

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. — If you travel 30 miles west of Newberry, you'll stumble across a blast from the past: the Mayberry Diner. Open for nearly five years now, the family-owned restaurant has become a regular fixture for the 500 people who call the town home. And as the name implies, it's meant to evoke the fictional Southern town setting from the iconic TV series "The Andy Griffith Show."
NEWBERRY, SC
thisis50.com

South Carolina Artist GuttaWitDaSack Is Going International

South Carolina artist GuttaWitDaSack is using his music to tell stories of trapping, treachery, and triumph from a unique street perspective. With a growing discography, including songs like “Demons” (featuring the late great rising S.C. artist 18Veno) gaining steam internationally, it’s time for the world to get to know GuttaWitDaSack.
COLUMBIA, SC
coladaily.com

Beamer Family Foundation gives back to four Richland Two elementary schools

University of South Carolina Head Football Coach Shane Beamer and his wife Emily held an inaugural event to officially launch a partnership between the Beamer Family Foundation and four Richland Two Elementary Schools. The Beamer Family Foundation is a nonprofit organization that supports education, law enforcement, and other great causes,...
COLUMBIA, SC
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
66K+
Followers
64K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy