Alabama quarterback Bryce Young cuts smooth new NIL deal with Dollar Shave Club

(Getty Images)

Ball out on the field. Win the Heisman Trophy. Make bank with NIL. That’s been the story for Alabama quarterback Bryce Young over the past 12 months. And the star Crimson Tide quarterback added another monster NIL deal to his resume on Monday.

Young announced on social media he’s agreed to a NIL partnership with Dollar Shave Club.

“After a long summer of training, I’m getting back in the game with a noticeably smooth shave thanks to @dollarshaveclub,” Young said in the post announcing the deal.

Young also shared some of his shaving tips with the new deal.

“I start by using their Shave Butter, which goes on transparently and is suitable for sensitive skin,” Young said. “Then use the 6-Blade Razor with a flexible head and built-in precision trimmer to achieve the closest shave possible.”

This is hardly the first NIL deal Young has executed with Creative Artists Agency, the group representing him with Name, Image and Likeness negotiations.

Young has been involved with more than 10 NIL deals since it became possible in July 2021. Creative Artists Agency has helped Young strike deals with Dollar Shave Club, Fantanics, New Life Art, BMW of Tuscaloosa and Logan’s Roadhouse.

The Fantanics’ agreement turned a lot of heads because Young was part of a NIL trading card deal with Topps. That deal also involved other top players like Caleb Williams and Stetson Bennett.

Major NIL deal for Bryce Young not a surprise

NIL experts say they expect more and more major companies to be involved with deals over the next 12 months. Young’s deal with the Dollar Shave Club is a perfect example of another well-known company diving into the NIL world.

Amazon recently turned heads with its deal with Auburn quarterback T.J. Finley. Meta has partnered with INFLCR, while Nike, Under Armour and Adidas have crafted specific strategies for the new era of college athletics. And Gatorade has been selective in its process.

With his success on the field, Young has crafted one of the most valuable NIL brands in college athletics.

Bryce Young currently has an On3 NIL Valuation of $3,200,000. The On3 NIL Valuation is the industry’s leading index that sets the standard market NIL value for high school and college athletes. The On3 NIL Valuation calculates the optimized NIL opportunity for athletes relative to the overall NIL market and projects out to as long as 12 months into the future.

Young ranks No. 3 in the On3 NIL 100 and No. 1 in the On3 NIL College Football NIL Rank. The On3 NIL 100 is the first of its kind and the defacto NIL ranking of the top 100 high school and college athletes ranked by market valuation.