ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Penn State four-star freshman defensive end Ken Talley enters transfer portal

By Matt Zenitz about 6 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34v9Vu_0hHpDdj600
Ken Talley at Penn State's Blue-White Game in April. (Steve Manuel/BWI)

Penn State four-star freshman defensive end Ken Talley has entered the NCAA transfer portal, On3 has learned.

Talley ranked as the 36th-best EDGE and 376th-best overall prospect in the 2022 recruiting class according to the On3 Consensus Rankings.

Talley committed to the Nittany Lions in September 2020 and signed with the team in December.

Transfer portal background information

The NCAA transfer portal, which covers every NCAA sport at the Division I, II and III levels, is a private database with names of student-athletes who wish to transfer. It is not accessible to the public.

Once a player’s name shows up in the portal, other schools can contact the player. Players can change their minds at any point and withdraw from the portal. However, once a player enters the portal, the current scholarship no longer has to be honored. In other words, if a player enters the portal but decides to stay, the school is not obligated to provide a scholarship anymore.

The database is a normal database, sortable by a variety of topics, including (of course) sport and name. A player’s individual entry includes basic details such as contact info, whether the player was on scholarship and whether the player is transferring as a graduate student.

A player can ask that a “do not contact” tag be placed on the report. In those instances, the players don’t want to be contacted by schools unless they’ve initiated the communication.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGAL

Penn State Football suffers blow to roster

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Penn State is now in its third week of preseason football practice, but faces a hit to its current roster. Freshman defender, Ken Talley, a four-star linebacker recruit, is headed to the transfer portal without ever playing a game for the Nittany Lions. Talley was...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
PennLive.com

Pitt leads Penn State in battle for PA dominance; PSU quarterback Drew Allar generates buzz, and more

Today’s Penn State football news headlines feature an updated comparison between the Lions and Pitt, plus reports of progress for prized freshman quarterback Drew Allar. Ron Cook from the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette saw Monday’s Associated Press poll, which had Pitt at No. 17 and Penn State unranked, and took a look at where both programs stand. The Panthers, Cook said, have “clearly passed Penn State since it went 1-3 against the school out east from 2016-’19, and the past two seasons could back up that assertion. The Lions are 11-11 over that stretch, while Pitt comes off the best season of coach Pat Narduzzi’s tenure, going 11-3 and winning the Atlantic Coast Conference behind quarterback Kenny Pickett.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State College, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania College Sports
City
State College, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
State College, PA
College Sports
WTAJ

Bull Power: How Hollidaysburg got its rallying cry

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa (WTAJ) — As the Hollidaysburg Little League team is set to represent Pennsylvania in the Little League World Series, you may have noticed their rallying cry, “Bull Power.” So, where did it come from? In both nationally televised games, you see many Hollidaysburg players making bullhorns after scoring or getting a hit, followed […]
HOLLIDAYSBURG, PA
therecord-online.com

Bloomsburg, Lock Haven, and Mansfield as Commonwealth University signs agreement with Central Columbia School District

LOCK HAVEN, PA – Bloomsburg, Lock Haven, and Mansfield, together as Commonwealth University and the Central Columbia School District (Columbia County), have signed an agreement guaranteeing admission, eligibility for merit-based scholarships, and on-campus housing at any of its locations. The agreement guarantees admission for Central graduates who enroll in...
LOCK HAVEN, PA
theplaidhorse.com

Grier School: A True Equestrian Dynasty

When we think about dynastic teams dominating sport for extended periods of time, we almost never think about equestrians. There are a couple—four-time US Olympian McLain Ward in the Grand Prix of The Devon Horse Show, which he won for the 12th time in 2022; Margie Engle has ten American Grand Prix Rider of the Year titles; and Captain Canada Ian Miller holds the record of most Olympic Games appearance by any athlete in any sport at 10 Olympics (1972-2012), as well as being a 12-time winner of the Canadian Show Jumping Championship.
BIRMINGHAM, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Division I#Recruiting#The Nittany Lions
playpennsylvania.com

State College Casino Dealing With Various Reasons For Delay

The delay on the proposed State College mini-casino near Penn State is primarily due to a lawsuit by Stadium Casino RE, LLC (owned by Cordish Companies) against Ira Lubert and the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board. This lawsuit alleges that Lubert’s bid for a casino license should be disqualified. The claim...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Centre County Commission discusses Bellefonte warehouse plans

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The Centre County Planning Commission took a look at the recently resubmitted warehouse plan Tuesday, but some boxes still need to be checked before moving forward. During the meeting on Aug. 17, The Fulfillment Center Warehouse plans were reviewed, over four months after being withdrawn. Multiple things still need to […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Sports
State College

Chew Chew Bun Bakery Moving to Downtown State College

Chew Chew Bun Asian Bakery is moving from the Nittany Mall to the heart of downtown State College. The bakery is relocating to 115 E. Beaver Ave. — the former home of Crust & Crumb — and plans to open by the end of August, according to previous information on its website.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Clearfield Area School District struggling to fill positions

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Clearfield Area School District is struggling to fill paraprofessional and food service jobs. The school district is looking to fill five cafeteria positions and roughly 11 full and part-time paraprofessional positions. These positions focus on personal care and classroom assistance. An application can be found here. Applicants can address […]
CLEARFIELD, PA
FOX 43

USGS to start flights over Pennsylvania to survey local geology

LANCASTER, Pa. — A low-flying airplane or helicopter will be visible as early as this weekend as the United States Geological Survey (USGS) launches a new survey of parts of Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, and West Virginia. In Pennsylvania, parts of Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, and York Counties...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
iheart.com

Pfizer Starts New Lyme Disease Study In Central Pennsylvania

>Pfizer Starts New Lyme Disease Study In Central Pennsylvania. (Duncansville, PA) -- Drug company Pfizer is joining with French researchers in opening a new study on Lyme disease in central Pennsylvania. Dr. Alan Kivitz heads one of the study sites in Duncansville and says it's part of the effort to develop the first potential vaccine against Lyme disease in 20 years. Pfizer is recruiting thousands of people in Lyme-prone areas and researchers say the study will span two tick seasons to get answers.
DUNCANSVILLE, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

PSP Clearfield to Conduct Sobriety Checkpoint This Month

CLEARFIELD CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clearfield-based State Police will be participating in a DUI checkpoint during the month of August. The checkpoint will take place throughout the coverage area of PSP Clearfield. It will focus on removing drug and alcohol impaired drivers from the highways of the Commonwealth. The...
CLEARFIELD, PA
WTAJ

Resurfacing project to begin in Huntingdon County

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that work will start on a project that will resurface three miles of roadway on Route 26 in Huntingdon Borough and Smithfield Township. The work is scheduled to start on Monday, August 22. Beginning Monday, the contractor will begin work on the ADA […]
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
66K+
Followers
64K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy