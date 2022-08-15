Penn State four-star freshman defensive end Ken Talley enters transfer portal

Ken Talley at Penn State's Blue-White Game in April. (Steve Manuel/BWI)

Penn State four-star freshman defensive end Ken Talley has entered the NCAA transfer portal, On3 has learned.

Talley ranked as the 36th-best EDGE and 376th-best overall prospect in the 2022 recruiting class according to the On3 Consensus Rankings.

Talley committed to the Nittany Lions in September 2020 and signed with the team in December.

