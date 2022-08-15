ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Paul Finebaum slams John Calipari, says he is 'no longer the best option' for Kentucky

By Jonathan Wagner about 6 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bqfvC_0hHpDMur00
Andy Lyons via Getty Images.

Kentucky men’s basketball coach John Calipari sent shockwaves – perhaps inadvertently – when he called Kentucky a basketball school. That led to a strong response from Wildcats football coach Mark Stoops, which led to an all-out feud between the two. Now, SEC Network analyst Paul Finebaum has come in with some very strong criticism of Calipari.

Finebaum joined McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning on Monday, where he was asked about the feud between Calipari and Stoops. As of right now, Finebaum believes everything is about football, which makes Calipari’s comments “delusional.”

“He might, because sometimes I think you can be delusional in the moment,” Finebaum said when asked if he truly thinks Calipari believes Kentucky is a basketball school. “And listen, I don’t need to explain Kentucky basketball. But you and I understand in 2022 when billion dollar deals are being made across the board, it’s about football. It’s not about basketball. You might have legitimately been able to have heard Mike Krzyzewski say a year ago that we’re a basketball school. But even at Duke today you probably couldn’t make that statement and you certainly can’t make it at Kentucky.”

Calipari is coming off of a disappointing Round of 64 loss to Saint Peter’s last season despite being a No. 2 seed. Stoops, meanwhile, is coming off a strong season, and the Kentucky football team has gone to six straight bowl games.

Finebaum: Calipari is no longer the best coach for Kentucky

When assessing Calipari’s comments, Finebaum did not hold back. He believes it is Calipari’s worst moment as Kentucky’s head coach, even worse than some of the coaching blunders that have come throughout the years. Finebaum also believes that Kentucky athletic director Mitch Barnhart has grown tired of Calipari.

“You can call it an unforced error, you can call it whatever you want. I’m calling it Cal’s worst moment,” added Finebaum. “Really other than blowing a perfect season with terrible coaching in the Wisconsin semifinal game. At Kentucky, every season begins with optimism – and I’m speaking basketball-wise. Every season begins with five-stars. And you don’t know what’s going to happen. So at the end of March or early April, maybe Cal wins the national championship. But more than likely he won’t and this is going to continue on.

“I think what Mitch Barnhart said on Saturday was, ‘We’ve had enough of you, Cal. We’ve put up with you, we’ve paid you, we gave you a lifetime contract, but I’m making a decision today, I’m siding with the football coach who has been loyal and has never tried to undermine me from a public relations standpoint.’ And that’s really how you have to interpret it.”

Finebaum’s criticism of Calipari didn’t stop there, though, as he went on to say that Calipari ruined the spotlight of Kentucky’s current Bahamas tour. The Wildcats would be better served to go in another direction in the eyes of Finebaum.

“It is the biggest story in the SEC right now because it came out of left field and it came at a time where we should’ve been celebrating Kentucky basketball. They had the stage to themselves, four days in the Bahamas and Calipari blew it. Quite frankly, I don’t know where he goes to get it back. Just listening to our audience, and we have a lot of Kentucky fans that call in, they’re very mixed on him right now.

“I mean are you guys telling me you can’t find a coach better than John Calipari right now? Billy Donovan? I’m just throwing a name out there. A young coach who is up-and-coming? Take your pick. John Calipari is really no longer the best option for the University of Kentucky.”

Comments / 38

Del Jackson-Foster
2d ago

Leave Cal alone. He has done a lot off court with his players. Stop bashing Coach Cal he is a awesome coach and would help anyone. Has it now come to this. So sad

Reply
4
AP_001063.465047dfc16243f5b341512e9078ab12.1502
2d ago

Amen and amen! UK basketball has gone to the pits since Coach Cal took over with his insane philosophy of “one and dones.”. Sooner rather than later,ex—UK lifelong fan

Reply(13)
5
Tammy Edwards
2d ago

Why don't you ask the players especially the one that's made it to the NBA. He has more NBA players than anyone else. Fans have to understand we're not gonna win every single game.. Cal needs to stay where he's at.

Reply(2)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lexington, KY
Sports
Local
Kentucky Basketball
State
Wisconsin State
City
Lexington, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
Lexington, KY
Basketball
State
Kentucky State
Lexington, KY
College Sports
Local
Kentucky College Basketball
Local
Kentucky College Sports
Lexington, KY
College Basketball
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Calipari
Person
Mitch Barnhart
Person
Paul Finebaum
Person
Mike Krzyzewski
Person
Billy Donovan
Person
Mark Stoops
Person
Saint Peter
On3.com

Donnie Freeman schedules official visit to Iowa, unofficial to Rutgers

Washington (D.C.) St. John’s Collegiate four-star Donnie Freeman tells On3 he will officially visit Iowa on September 15th-18th. It will be his first official visit. Before the 6-foot-8, 190-pound power forward trips to see the Hawkeyes, he will unofficially visit Rutgers on August 23rd. He also made an unofficial visit to Maryland in late June.
IOWA CITY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wildcats#Sec
ESPN

Hall of Fame ex-Princeton Tigers coach Pete Carril dies at 92

Pete Carril, the Hall of Fame coach who brought notoriety to the "Princeton Offense" during his 30-year tenure with the Tigers, died Monday morning at the age of 92. "We kindly ask that you please respect our privacy at this time as we process our loss and handle necessary arrangements. More information will be forthcoming in the following days," the Carril family said in a statement released by Princeton.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Courier Journal

Ex-Manual coach alleges principal forced him out of job over son's lack of playing time

After leading Manual High School's baseball team to 23 wins and a district championship in his ninth season as head coach, Matt Timbario alleges he was forced out of the position this summer by Principal Michael Newman, who was upset about his son's lack of playing time, according to a letter Timbario sent to Jefferson County Public Schools administration in July. ...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY
On3.com

Four-star forward Mouhamed Dioubate down to 5 schools

Putnam (Conn.) Science Academy four-star small forward Mouhamed Dioubate tells On3 he’s down to five schools: Alabama, Kansas State, Maryland, Virginia Tech, and Wake Forest. Dioubate has not yet taken any college visits but will announce his visit schedule on Friday, August 19th. The Queens, New York native also...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
On3.com

Steve Sarkisian gives telling take on what went wrong in 2021

The 2021 campaign was not what one would consider starting off on the right foot for the Steve Sarkisian era in Austin. A 5-7 record, including a 3-6 stretch in the Big 12, isn’t up to standard for those at Texas. Sarkisian knows what laid at the heart of the issue, though, and is hoping to see his team improve on it this time around.
AUSTIN, TX
On3.com

BREAKING: 4-star WR Khai Prean commits to LSU

On Tuesday, LSU stayed hot in Louisiana with another 2023 commitment. St. James High wideout Khai Prean announced his pledge to the Tigers. The 6-0, 188-pound prospect makes 21 commits in the recruiting class for Brian Kelly & Co. According to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated...
BATON ROUGE, LA
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
66K+
Followers
64K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy