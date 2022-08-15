The United States is a nation in torment. Only during the Civil War was there more division than we are experiencing today. Republicans and Democrats have always seen things in a politically different way. Still, over the last 70 years, up until the election of Barack Obama as president, the parties have been able to compromise and work out their differences. Since then, the schism of thought has grown wider until we find ourselves on the brink of another civil war. Political intrigue is at its highest, and the government’s back-door tactics are forcing Americans to realize they are losing the country they have known and loved. The November 8, 2022, and November 5, 2024 elections will tell the story of whether our Republic can survive. Vote as though your lives depend upon it; it just might.
The FBI is supposed to be an American agency, NOT A DEMOCRAT AGENCY. Democrats he does the FBI have an office in the Clinton’s law offices? VOTE OUT DEMOCRATS!
Many are also scared, but can't use federal taxpayers money to protect themselves. They only have Democrats trying to disarm them as well.
