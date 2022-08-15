Two programs enter the race for 5-star TE Duce Robinson

Nn State lost two players to the transfer portal over the weekend when former four-star running back in the class of 2020, Caziah Holmes, and three-star defensive end Ken Talley both left the program. Holmes carried the ball 50 times for 228 yards and two touchdowns his freshman season during the COVID-19 Pandemic. On the flip side, Talley, a class of 2022 defensive end, never took a snap for the Nittany Lions and entered the transfer portal two weeks after stepping on campus for fall camp. We'll break down the sting factor of losing both players, both long-term and in the immediate future.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO