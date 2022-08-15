Council accepts primary results; Bartho named Chamber President; Hjelmgren named FiftyNorth Executive Director

The period to file a candidacy for the Mankato Area Public School Board has expired. Four seats are up for election in November. Three of those spots are for four-year terms. The other is a two-year term left from the resignation of board member Darren Wacker. His spot was filled by Bukata Hayes, who also resigned after moving to the Twin Cities. Shannon Sinning has been appointed to the seat and will finish out the remainder of the year. A new member will be elected in November and seated in January.

MANKATO, MN ・ 23 HOURS AGO