Council accepts primary results; Bartho named Chamber President; Hjelmgren named FiftyNorth Executive Director

Southern Minnesota News
Here are the candiates running for Mankato Area Public School Board
The period to file a candidacy for the Mankato Area Public School Board has expired. Four seats are up for election in November. Three of those spots are for four-year terms. The other is a two-year term left from the resignation of board member Darren Wacker. His spot was filled by Bukata Hayes, who also resigned after moving to the Twin Cities. Shannon Sinning has been appointed to the seat and will finish out the remainder of the year. A new member will be elected in November and seated in January.
kymnradio.net
Council begins to assess the 2023 budget situation; Legvold will discuss restorative farming at the state fair; Author Van Tassel analyzes literary travel
During a work session last night, the Northfield City Council began to take a meticulous list at each section of the city budget, assessing. where increases are needed and looking at both sort and long-term plans as they work to determine the tax levy for 2023. Brenda Angelstad, the City...
kymnradio.net
Council gives nod to 2023 utility rates; Historical Society showing Jesse james story is ‘about more than guns;’ ReCharge Northfield set for October
The Northfield City Council has reached a general consensus on the utility rates for 2023. During the work session on Tuesday night, the council heard from members of city staff on several different areas of the city budget. Justin Wagner, the City Utilities Manager, gave a presentation on the water rates, and in particular the need for several increases in the drinking water rates over the next few years.
kymnradio.net
Chamber Chat with Kirk Muhlenbruck of Merchants Bank, Northfield (8/16/22)
This week, host Jane Bartho, the President of the Northfield Area Chamber of Commerce, speaks with Kirk Muhlenbruck, the Northfield Market President of Merchants Bank.
kymnradio.net
Fossum says case backlog coming under control; LBSA to celebrate 125th anniversary on Sunday; Council meets tonight at police department
Rice County Attorney John Fossum said last week that the case backlog his office has been dealing with since pandemic began has been. largely taken care of, although he does have some disagreement with the Third Judicial District on exactly how many cases are in the backlog. Beginning in mid-2020,...
Patrick Henry High School in Minneapolis will get new name
Patrick Henry High School in north Minneapolis will soon go by a different name. The Minneapolis Public Schools board voted unanimously on Tuesday to start the process of changing the school's name, something that has been the subject of discussions since 2017. The name comes from an 18th-century Virginia politician...
KEYC
Survey results released on future of Rapidan Dam
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Survey results are in on whether the public thinks Rapidan Dam should be removed or repaired. The dam is over 110-years-old, and it needs major improvements to prevent failure. Blue Earth County officials said leaving it as-is poses a significant liability. The county proposed two options...
'It's repugnant': Minneapolis school district is slammed by former Republican candidate for governor who says the policy to oust white teachers over black harks back to the discrimination of the 50s and 60s
A former candidate for Minnesota governor compared the deal between the Minneapolis public schools and teachers union - which promotes laying off white teachers ahead of those of color - to racist Jim Crow-era laws. Former Republican candidate Kendall Qualls called the deal 'repugnant' on Fox and Friends this morning,...
nypressnews.com
White teachers would be laid off first under Minnesota teachers contract
Minneapolis public school teachers of color will have additional job protections this upcoming school year under a new contract that would allow them to keep their jobs in favor of white instructors with more seniority. The labor agreement’s intent was to protect “underrepresented populations” and keep the district’s predominantly white...
KELOLAND TV
Minnesota nurses authorize strike against 7 health systems
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Members of the Minnesota Nurses Association voted overwhelmingly to authorize a strike against seven health systems in the Twin Cities and Duluth, union officials say. The vote Monday gave nurse negotiators the ability to call a strike, with a 10-day notice to employers. The union represents...
kymnradio.net
Cathy Osterman discusses 1876 James Gang bank raid portrayal
Cathy Osterman, Executive Director of the Northfield Historical Society, discusses the museum’s portrayal of the James Gang bank raid of 1876.
KAAL-TV
Rochester rolls out plans for next construction project
(ABC 6 News) - The joke amongst many Minnesotans is that we have two seasons in our state, winter and construction. With phase one of the N. Broadway Ave. reconstruction project wrapping up, the City of Rochester is already looking toward phase two. Tuesday, city officials held an open house...
Former CDC Director Joins Mayo Clinic Board of Trustees
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A former director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has joined the Mayo Clinic Board of Trustees. It was announced today that Dr. Julie Louise Gerberding and Dr. Martine Rothblatt were elected to the Board of Trustees at its quarterly meeting today. They will join the 31-member panel of public representatives and Mayo Clinic physicians and administrators in overseeing Mayo Clinic operations on November 10th.
cannonfallsbeacon.com
Aaron Soule resigns as Randolph AD
Randolph Activities Director/Assistant High School Principal Aaron Soule announced his resignation this past week, effective Wednesday, Aug. 10. Soule is taking a position with the Lakeville school district where he will be in charge of activities for all three Lakeville middle schools. He and his family live in Lakeville and his children attend Lakeville schools.
New maps trace the geography of crime in Minnesota
Republican media figures and political candidates have often attempted to paint the Twin Cities as a hotbed of crime and lawlessness in the wake of the George Floyd protests of 2020. But new data released last week by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension show rising crime is not merely an urban phenomenon. It finds […] The post New maps trace the geography of crime in Minnesota appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
redlakenationnews.com
Twin Cities plastic surgeon's license revoked after molestation accusations
State regulators have revoked the license of a Minneapolis plastic surgeon repeatedly accused over many years of molesting female clients during appointments. The Minnesota Board of Medical Practice issued a statement last week noting that Christopher Kovanda is no longer licensed to practice medicine in Minnesota because of "conduct with a patient which is sexual or may reasonably be interpreted by the patient as sexual, or in any verbal behavior which is seductive or sexually demeaning to a patient."
KEYC
Janesville community rallies around Bense family
JANESVILLE, Minn. (KEYC) - On Friday, July 22, a Janesville family lost their 8-year-old daughter, Willow Bense, who went missing while swimming on the Minnesota River in Mankato. Since then, family, friends, school officials, and businesses around the area have come together to support the family. Jessica Milbret has led...
Popular Pizza Spot in Rochester Has New Name and Owner!
Looks like a popular pizza shop at 1105 7th Street Northwest in Rochester, Minnesota will be staying open but under a new name!. Back in June of 2022, the owners of 5 Dollar Pizza in Rochester announced that it was time to sell the business. It's with bittersweet emotions that...
Washington Examiner
Minneapolis teachers union's racism against white people should not be tolerated
White teachers are permitted to be discriminated against in a Minneapolis school district, according to a new contract between Minneapolis’s public schools and teachers union. The contract stipulates that the district’s teachers who are not white will be prioritized in case of layoffs. Previously, such decisions were made based on seniority, but this new contract allows that procedure to be ignored.
Golf.com
Why this pioneering golf course is focusing on access just as much as design
Tim Andersen holds an old black plastic cord in his left hand. He reaches down with his right to grab the wrapper from a candy bar. “This is a habit I got playing golf, just picking up garbage. I used to tell kids in junior golf, ‘If you pick up garbage, you’ll make a putt,'” Andersen says. He pauses. “Now, I’ve never had a kid ask me how long of a putt.”
