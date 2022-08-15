Read full article on original website
World-known pitmasters are coming to Lubbock this weekend
LUBBOCK, Texas— The Raider Red Meats and Raider Rumble is happening this weekend and its open to the public. Raider Red Meats will be providing the meat and H-E-B is providing the side dishes for this competition. The public is encouraged to come out. You can meet these celebrity pitmasters, ask them questions, have some fun and learn something about grilling.
visitlubbock.org
Eat Barbecue like a Local
A wise person once said, “If it ain’t barbecue, it ain’t food.” I’m starting to believe they knew what they were talking about. Recently, I decided to take my talent for eating anything and everything and put it to use. So, I loosened a belt buckle and prepared for the food coma heading my way. From smoked sausage to tender brisket, take a look at these mouthwatering barbecue joints in “Hub City.”
Tipsy’s Sets Opening for Lubbock, Offering Kids Eat Free
Back in June, I told y'all about a new authentic Mexican restaurant that is aiming to help others, it's time we can finally check it out. The owner and chef Paulina Madrid is actually finishing up her culinary school right now so she can perfect her restaurant and serve the community right.
Contemporary Meets Retro: Take a Look Inside This Unique Lubbock Home
The Lubbock Parade of Homes officially ended this past weekend, and there were so many stunning homes being showcased. One of those homes includes this north Lubbock house that’s somehow modern and retro at the same time. Maybe it’s the bright orange vintage-inspired fridge or the light wood finishes,...
portasouthjetty.com
Seafood and Spaghetti Works sold to Lubbock restaurateur
A longtime Port Aransas restaurant is changing hands. Jay Kenigsberg said that he and his wife, Stephanie Kenigsberg, are in the process of selling their business, Seafood and Spaghetti Works, to Tommy Bonner, a Lubbock restaurateur. Jay said they’re waiting for an appraisal and “all the technical stuff before closing.” He said he expects the sale to close two to […]
Sugaring Hair Removal Place Now Open in Lubbock
Back in May I told you about a new all-natural concept coming to Lubbock. If you're scared of waxing or hate that it's not natural, this new place is going to be just for you. It's called Sugaring NYC. They offer a lot of different things including sugaring, facials, lash lift and brow lamination. They currently have around 70 locations nationwide since starting in New York.
This Might Be the Best McDonald’s in Lubbock
I noticed a Facebook post yesterday that praised a particular McDonald's franchise in Lubbock above all others. It just happens to be the location that I frequent the most often, and I've got to say the team at 50th and Milwaukee does an absolutely stellar job. Dozens of people commented...
Lubbock’s Something Different Grill Officially Opens Second Location
Looking to try something different in Lubbock? Here's your chance. Lubbock's Something Different Grill now has a second location for more people to be able to enjoy their food. This restaurant has six locations, and now it's about to be seven. Some are in Texas and a few are in...
Click2Houston.com
A West Texas coffee shop owner is giving away Plan B for free as fight over contraception access takes hold
WOLFFORTH — When the Supreme Court ended the constitutional right to abortions in June, Destiny Adams felt the country was taking a step backward. So she decided to push her small West Texas town a step forward. To do her part, Adams began leaving free emergency contraception kits neatly...
Recycling Can Be Complicated: Here’s How to Do it in Lubbock, Texas
As someone who tries to live as sustainable of a lifestyle as I can, recycling is something I find very important. Unfortunately, I live in a city that doesn’t make recycling as user-friendly as it could be. I grew up in an area where every house had its own...
A Small Tribute to Beloved Lubbock Actor and Director Pat Price
One of the most prolific actors in Lubbock's theater community, Pat Price, died tragically yesterday, August 17th, 2022 after a brief illness. He was only 50 years old and celebrated his birthday not long ago. Friends, family, and members of the local theater scene are completely devastated at the loss,...
This New Lubbock Airbnb is Perfect for a Gameday Getaway
Football season is just around the corner, and many Texas Tech fans will be making their way into Lubbock to catch the home games in person. Because of this, all of the hotels in Lubbock, especially the ones near campus are not only fully booked, but overpriced on home game weekends. So, why not book an Airbnb near Texas Tech instead?
Texas Tech Kappa Delta Dance Video Is The Cringiest Thing On The Internet Right Now
We just came across the epitome of cringey sorority girl TikTok videos and it just happens to come from Texas Tech. The video has since been deleted from the sorority's TikTok page @texastechkappadelta, but that didn't stop it from making its way across Facebook beforehand. Get your trashcans ready. This...
Drop in fuel prices leaves Lubbock customers feeling relieved at the pump
LUBBOCK, Texas — Grassroots organization ‘Americans for Prosperity’ held an event on Wednesday to bring lower fuel prices to customers in partnership with the Bolton Service Station in west Lubbock. Before the event, the station charged $3.29 per gallon of unleaded gas. Starting at noon and lasting one hour, customers at Bolton bought gas for […]
everythinglubbock.com
Pocketlab is new to Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas—Pocketlab is new to Lubbock and very popular. There will be a happy hour on August 18 so you can learn more for educators and local science advocate. You can get more info by emailing Kristina at kristina@pocketlabcom.
Why is This Lubbock Apartment Complex Home for So Many Kittens?
There are so many dang kittens in this one specific complex, but I'm not complaining. The neighborhood I live in is already home to a lot of stray cats, so the sight of them isn't surprising to me. However, it was still a wonderful treat when I walked outside my front door and saw these little cuties sleeping with each other.
Lubbock Is One Step Closer to a Competitive Electric Market
Lubbock Power & Light has filed its official 12-month notice to ERCOT, which puts them one step closer to the retail market. KAMC News reports that back in February 2022, both the Lubbock City Council and the Electric Utility Board approved LP&L to move into a competitive market. By notifying ERCOT, LP&L now will be transitioning in 12 months.
If You’re Excited About The Baby Allsup’s, You’re Also A Fan Of Heart Disease.
Just seeing that image increased your cholesterol level into the low 10,000's range. In a day and age when we all are trying our darnedest to not embody the image of the big-bellied Texan, we still get unreasonably excited over the greasiest deep-fried, pimple-inducing, school cafeteria-esque vittles ever cooked. In other words, college student fodder.
LP&L gives ERCOT official notice of entering competitive market
Who Is The Superstar Celebrity On The Lubbock Reliant Energy Commercial?
I instantly knew the voice. Over the years I've gotten pretty good and recognizing people by their voices. I guess I just hear the different inflections and tones. I can also call out a faker pretty quickly. I was very surprised when I heard a 100-megawatt celebrity talking about "power in Lubbock".
