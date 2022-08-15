ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

everythinglubbock.com

World-known pitmasters are coming to Lubbock this weekend

LUBBOCK, Texas— The Raider Red Meats and Raider Rumble is happening this weekend and its open to the public. Raider Red Meats will be providing the meat and H-E-B is providing the side dishes for this competition. The public is encouraged to come out. You can meet these celebrity pitmasters, ask them questions, have some fun and learn something about grilling.
LUBBOCK, TX
visitlubbock.org

Eat Barbecue like a Local

A wise person once said, “If it ain’t barbecue, it ain’t food.” I’m starting to believe they knew what they were talking about. Recently, I decided to take my talent for eating anything and everything and put it to use. So, I loosened a belt buckle and prepared for the food coma heading my way. From smoked sausage to tender brisket, take a look at these mouthwatering barbecue joints in “Hub City.”
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Tipsy’s Sets Opening for Lubbock, Offering Kids Eat Free

Back in June, I told y'all about a new authentic Mexican restaurant that is aiming to help others, it's time we can finally check it out. The owner and chef Paulina Madrid is actually finishing up her culinary school right now so she can perfect her restaurant and serve the community right.
LUBBOCK, TX
portasouthjetty.com

Seafood and Spaghetti Works sold to Lubbock restaurateur

A longtime Port Aransas restaurant is changing hands. Jay Kenigsberg said that he and his wife, Stephanie Kenigsberg, are in the process of selling their business, Seafood and Spaghetti Works, to Tommy Bonner, a Lubbock restaurateur. Jay said they’re waiting for an appraisal and “all the technical stuff before closing.” He said he expects the sale to close two to […]
PORT ARANSAS, TX
FMX 94.5

Sugaring Hair Removal Place Now Open in Lubbock

Back in May I told you about a new all-natural concept coming to Lubbock. If you're scared of waxing or hate that it's not natural, this new place is going to be just for you. It's called Sugaring NYC. They offer a lot of different things including sugaring, facials, lash lift and brow lamination. They currently have around 70 locations nationwide since starting in New York.
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

This Might Be the Best McDonald’s in Lubbock

I noticed a Facebook post yesterday that praised a particular McDonald's franchise in Lubbock above all others. It just happens to be the location that I frequent the most often, and I've got to say the team at 50th and Milwaukee does an absolutely stellar job. Dozens of people commented...
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

A Small Tribute to Beloved Lubbock Actor and Director Pat Price

One of the most prolific actors in Lubbock's theater community, Pat Price, died tragically yesterday, August 17th, 2022 after a brief illness. He was only 50 years old and celebrated his birthday not long ago. Friends, family, and members of the local theater scene are completely devastated at the loss,...
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

This New Lubbock Airbnb is Perfect for a Gameday Getaway

Football season is just around the corner, and many Texas Tech fans will be making their way into Lubbock to catch the home games in person. Because of this, all of the hotels in Lubbock, especially the ones near campus are not only fully booked, but overpriced on home game weekends. So, why not book an Airbnb near Texas Tech instead?
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Pocketlab is new to Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas—Pocketlab is new to Lubbock and very popular. There will be a happy hour on August 18 so you can learn more for educators and local science advocate. You can get more info by emailing Kristina at kristina@pocketlabcom.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Why is This Lubbock Apartment Complex Home for So Many Kittens?

There are so many dang kittens in this one specific complex, but I'm not complaining. The neighborhood I live in is already home to a lot of stray cats, so the sight of them isn't surprising to me. However, it was still a wonderful treat when I walked outside my front door and saw these little cuties sleeping with each other.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Lubbock Is One Step Closer to a Competitive Electric Market

Lubbock Power & Light has filed its official 12-month notice to ERCOT, which puts them one step closer to the retail market. KAMC News reports that back in February 2022, both the Lubbock City Council and the Electric Utility Board approved LP&L to move into a competitive market. By notifying ERCOT, LP&L now will be transitioning in 12 months.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Lubbock, TX
