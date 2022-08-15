ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

LSUSports.net

Cohen Trolio's U.S. Amateur Ends In Round of 64 Match

BATON ROUGE – A back and forth match in which pars were winning scores was decided late when LSU rising sophomore Cohen Trolio fell in his opening round of 64 match in the United States Amateur at the Ridgewood Country Club in Paramus, New Jersey. Trolio lost the final...
PARAMUS, NJ
LSUSports.net

Cohen Trolio Advances To Match Play At U.S. Amateur

BATON ROUGE – LSU sophomore Cohen Trolio put together back-to-back even par rounds to easily advance through qualifying for the United States Amateur match play bracket Tuesday in Paramus, New Jersey. Trolio qualified in a group T9 at even par 141 and will play in the round of 64...
BATON ROUGE, LA
saturdaydownsouth.com

LSU insider reveals who he thinks will win Tigers' QB competition

Matt Moscona, an LSU football insider, has provided more insight into the Tigers’ quarterback situation. The quarterback situation the last few months at LSU has been an interesting battle. With the loss of Garrett Nussmeier due to an injury recently and Myles Brennan walking away from the sport, Moscana...
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUSports.net

LSU Women’s Basketball 2022-23 Schedule Announced

BATON ROUGE – The full schedule for the upcoming LSU Women’s Basketball season was released Wednesday morning in conjunction with the Southeastern Conference. This season will be the second for Head Coach Kim Mulkey at LSU as she is coming off the best turnaround by a first-year head coach in SEC history, helping her win AP National Coach of the Year. Under Coach Mulkey’s first year of leadership the Tigers went 26-6, finished second in the SEC and hosted first- and second-round games in the NCAA Tournament, but after losing a load of seniors that included WNBA draft picks Khayla Pointer and Faustine Aifuwa, the Tigers will look to numerous first-year players at LSU to keep the Mulkey momentum rolling.
BATON ROUGE, LA
247Sports

College football Week 1 lines 2022: FSU-LSU spread revealed

The LSU Tigers have opened up as a three-point favorite in their Week 1 game against the Florida State Seminoles, according to Ceasar’s Sportsbook. The game takes place on Sunday, Sept. 24 at 7:30 p.m. ET at the Ceasar’s Superdome in New Orleans. One of the biggest storylines...
BATON ROUGE, LA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Khai Prean, 4-star wide receiver, makes SEC commitment

The composite 4-star wide receiver from St. James School in Vacherie, Louisiana made a verbal commitment to LSU on Tuesday night. Prean, listed at 6-feet even and 190 pounds, chose the Tigers over a final group that included Auburn, Mississippi State and Florida State. He released a video of his...
VACHERIE, LA
Corn Nation

Nebraska Ranked #1 in Preseason Volleyball Poll

The expectation is set; Nebraska is ranked #1 in the AVCA Coaches Poll. Also earning first place votes: #2 Texas and #3 Wisconsin. While Texas and Nebraska don’t play head to head this season they do have common opponents. Both teams play Ohio State, Minnesota and Stanford this season.
LINCOLN, NE
iheart.com

This Restaurant Serves The Best Chicken Tenders In Nebraska

When in doubt, chicken tenders. Chicken tenders are available at an abundance of restaurants across the country. Wether they are on the menu as a main dish with a side of fries, or on the kids menu at a restaurant that doesn't serve it as an entree, they are almost always an option. Chicken tenders are often served with potatoes in various forms, greens, and dipping sauces ranging from ketchup to ranch depending on preference. Some restaurants even give their customers the option to choose between fried and grilled tenders. Though this common food order is widely available, there is one Nebraska restaurant that serves the best chicken tenders.
OMAHA, NE
North Platte Post

Grand Jury indictments District of Nebraska

Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell announced the federal Grand Jury for the District of Nebraska has returned 14 unsealed Indictments charging 16 defendants. Indictments are charging documents that contain one or more individual counts that are merely accusations, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

BREAKING: Colorado river water cuts

Despite the rain, students gave a warm welcome to their peers as they were dropped off for the first day. Omaha family accused of July 4 attack appears in court. An update on three family members accused of attacking another family with roman candles on July 4. Study recommends Farnam...
OMAHA, NE
kelo.com

Person of interest in Nebraska homicide captured in Iowa church Sunday

WINTERSET, IA (KELO.com) — A person of interest in a Nebraska double homicide was arrested Sunday after fleeing authorities and barricading himself inside an Iowa church. Winterset police say 27-year-old Gage Walter of Omaha was taken into custody after several hours of negotiations from inside the church. West Des Moines officers initially tried to pull Walter over Sunday morning. He led them on a chase before abandoning his vehicle and hiding out. Walter had been considered a person of interest in the deaths of two individuals whose bodies were found Saturday in an Omaha home.
WINTERSET, IA
1011now.com

Three dead including Lincoln residents in crash near Kansas border

Richardson County, Neb. (KOLN) - In southeastern Nebraska, two Lincoln residents and another Nebraskan were killed in a two-car crash just north of the Kansas border. Around 3 p.m. Wednesday, Richardson County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the scene on Highway 75, two miles north of the state line. First responders say two cars collided head-on and all three people died at the scene.
LINCOLN, NE

