Read full article on original website
Related
CoinTelegraph
Experts explain what ‘Big Short’ Michael Burry’s stock exit means for crypto
Michael Burry, the investor who famously shorted the 2008 housing bubble, has dumped nearly all the stocks in his portfolio during Q2, suggesting there may be carnage ahead for stock and crypto markets. According to a 13F disclosure filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Monday,...
CoinTelegraph
Crypto lender Hodlnaut seeks judicial management to avoid forced liquidation
Singapore-based crypto lending platform Hodlnaut is seeking judicial management to manage its ongoing liquidity crisis and avoid the forced liquidation of assets in the current bear market. The crypto lender informed its users in a Tuesday announcement that they have applied to the Singapore High Court to be placed under...
CoinTelegraph
Blockchain VC Shima Capital debuts with $200M Web3 fund
Shima Capital, a new venture firm focused on early-stage blockchain projects, has launched its debut fund to support emerging digital asset companies — and has received considerable backing in doing so. The Shima Capital Fund I raised a combined $200 million from several high-profile crypto investors, including Dragonfly Capital,...
CoinTelegraph
BitGo to sue Galaxy Digital for $100M over dropped acquisition
Digital asset custodian BitGo said it planned to seek more than $100 million in damages from Galaxy Digital, alleging the investment firm owed the funds as part of a “reverse break fee” in its decision to terminate an acquisition agreement. In a Monday blog post, BitGo referred to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CoinTelegraph
Tether reserve attestations to be conducted by major European accounting firm
In a step toward greater transparency and better alignment with international accounting standards, stablecoin operator Tether Holdings Limited has tapped BDO Italia to conduct regular reviews and attestations of its dollar reserves. Tether, which operates the USDT stablecoin, officially began working with BDO Italia in July, the company disclosed on...
FOXBusiness
Biden approves largest oil, gas lease sale in US history, steamrolls eco review with inflation bill
President Biden reinstated the largest oil and gas lease sale in U.S. history, essentially steamrolling the need for environmental review, by signing the Inflation Reduction Act into law on Tuesday. While the Inflation Reduction Act includes several green energy provisions opposed by the fossil fuel industry, the bill also orders...
CoinTelegraph
Newly built Miami residential tower becomes bridge between cryptocurrency and real estate
The cryptocurrency market is often recognized for its uncertainty; its underlying technologies represent a major disruption across industries, such as finance, gaming and supply chain. Consequently, asset prices rise and fall alongside changes in regulatory measures and new applications for the technology. Most successful investors would agree that investing is...
CoinTelegraph
Blue chip NFT performance fails recovery, but investors HODL even harder
The market performance of blue chip nonfungible tokens (NFTs), often considered a good long-term investment, revisited its all-time low range for the second time since June 2022 — falling down below 10,000 Ether (ETH) in the blue-chip index maintained by NFTGo. Blue chip NFTs marked their best performance not...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CoinTelegraph
Aussies buy fuel and chips with crypto across 175 fuel outlets
Convenience store and petrol station brand On The Run (OTR) has launched crypto payment support across all 175 of its petrol stations and convenience stores across Victoria, South Australia (SA), and Western Australia (WA) as of Thursday. As previously reported, the move is part of a collaboration between OTR, Singapore-based...
CoinTelegraph
Aussie asset manager to offer crypto ETF using unique license variation
Australian asset manager Monochrome Asset Management has landed the country’s first Australian financial services license (AFSL) for a spot crypto exchange-traded fund (ETF). Speaking to Cointelegraph, Jeff Yew, CEO of Monochrome Asset Management, said the AFSL approval is significant, as until this point, approved crypto ETFs in Australia only...
CoinTelegraph
Crypto ad spending may be down, but awareness remains critical: Experts
Crypto television advertising spending has reportedly fallen off a cliff in the United States, reflecting the current state of the markets. However, that’s no excuse to take a break, two crypto firms tell Cointelegraph. A Wednesday report from Bloomberg highlighted that television ad spending among the largest crypto trading...
CoinTelegraph
Traders flinch after Ethereum price rejects at $2,000
Ether (ETH) rejected the $2,000 resistance on Aug. 14, but the solid 82.8% gain since the rising wedge formation started on July 13 certainly seems like a victory for the bull market. Undoubtedly, the “ultrasound money” dream gets closer as the network expects the Merge transaction to a proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus network on Sept. 16.
CoinTelegraph
Is Bitcoin really a hedge against inflation?
While Bitcoin (BTC) has failed in countering this year's rampant global inflation, it should still be considered as an inflation hedge, says Steven Lubka, the managing director of private consumers at Swan Bitcoin. According to Lubka, Bitcoin works well as a hedge against rising prices when inflation is caused by...
CoinTelegraph
Chinese mining giant Canaan doubles profits despite the blanket crypto ban
Major Chinese cryptocurrency miner manufacturer Canaan appears to have no issues with the local ban on crypto, as the company’s overall performance has continued to grow in 2022. Canaan officially announced its financial results for the second quarter of 2022 on Thursday, reporting a 117% increase in gross profit...
CoinTelegraph
Pushing Bitcoin to become more scalable with zero-knowledge proofs
For all the good that Bitcoin brings to the table, it also possesses a commonly accepted issue in scalability. Bitcoin can only process a limited number of transactions per block and, as of Aug. 17, 2022, can handle about five transactions per second, which in comparison to most other blockchains is low. The factor limiting scalability lies in Bitcoin’s cryptographic algorithm.
CoinTelegraph
Celsius CEO personally directed crypto trades months before bankruptcy: Report
Celsius CEO Alex Mashinsky reportedly “took control” of trading strategy at the crypto lending firm amid January rumors the United States Federal Reserve planned to hike interest rates. According to a Tuesday report from the Financial Times, Mashinsky personally directed individual trades and overruled financial experts in an...
CoinTelegraph
Coinbase would rather shut down staking than enable on-chain censorship — Brian Armstrong
In light of the recent ban on crypto mixing tool Tornado Cash and the subsequent arrest of the Tornado Cash developer, there has been a growing debate over whether crypto services providers would choose decentralization or censorship as form of compliance. The question has become more prominent as Ethereum is...
CoinTelegraph
Crypto.com secures UK registration for ‘cryptoasset activities’
Digital asset exchange Crypto.com has just been given the green-light for “certain cryptoasset activities” in the United Kingdom, after receiving registration confirmation from the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) on Tuesday. According to a Tuesday entry in the FCA’s Financial Services Register, FORIS DAX UK LIMITED has been registered...
CoinTelegraph
CME Group plans to launch options on ETH futures prior to the Merge
Major derivatives marketplace Chicago Mercantile Exchange Group intends to launch options trading for its Ether (ETH) futures products. In a Thursday announcement, the CME Group said that subject to regulatory review, it plans to launch options contracts for its Ether futures, sized at 50 ETH per contract. The futures options, expected to start trading on Sept. 12, will follow the firm launching micro-sized Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether options in March 2022, BTC options trading products in January 2020, and a BTC futures contract in December 2017.
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin price sees firm rejection at $24.5K as traders doubt strength
Bitcoin (BTC) returned to range resistance on Aug. 17 amid ongoing concerns that a retracement is imminent. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD hitting $24,448 on Bitstamp, up 3.25% from the previous day’s low before diving $600 in under an hour. The momentum gained speed on...
Comments / 0