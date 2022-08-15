ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huge update in Kiely Rodni case after ‘burial site’ found in hunt for missing teen and last cell phone message revealed

By Rachel Dobkin
The US Sun
 3 days ago

A POTENTIAL burial site found during the search for a missing teenage girl unearthed the remains of a dog, as cops slam the tip which led to the discovery as frustrating.

Kiely Rodni, 16, has been missing for more than a week after mysteriously vanishing from a campground party - with her last text message to her mom claiming she was on her way home.

Kiely Rodni, 16, (pictured) went missing on August 6 after a wild party in the California woods Credit: AP
Kiely was captured on a local store's surveillance footage, the night before she went missing Credit: Placer County Sheriff's Office

Kiely disappeared around 12.30am on August 6 near the Prosser Family Campground in Truckee, California, after attending a wild party of over 100 teens and young adults.

Police are treating this case as an abduction since Kiely's 2013 Honda CRV had also gone missing.

Marika Beck, 42, who is best friends with Kiely's mom, Lindsey, said the missing teen heard that "a lot of older boys had crashed the party" and had feared that Kiely may have been "trafficked".

The cops have gotten over 1,200 tips. A recent tip suggested that "there was a potential burial site that was located near the [Prosser Family] campground," Placer County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Angela Musallam said.

Kiely's family had been notified of the tip and a search-and-rescue team located the site.

However, the tip led to another frustrating dead end in the cops' search for Kiely that has been going on for over a week now.

"The FBI agents investigated the site through early this morning and recovered the remains of a dog," Officer Musallam said.

Last Cell Phone Ping

Captain Sam Brown of the Nevada County Sheriff's Office confirmed that the last known ping from Kiely's cell phone was around 12.30am on August 6, near the Prosser Creek Reservoir.

However, "just because it was last pinged there, that doesn't mean that's where the phone stopped pinging," Brown said.

"There are lots of reasons why those notifications or data points could be lost."

Swimmers and divers have been searching the lake every day, but it's difficult because of how deep the water is (about 57 feet) and how hard it is to see anything under the water, SFGATE reported.

"A diving operation like that is almost like you're going into the water blind, and you're basically searching with hands," Brown said.

"Because once you start maneuvering the ground, it's like going through mud. These are tough operations."

Kiely's Final Words to Her Mother

In a chilling final text sent on August 5, Kiely told her mom at 11.30pm that she would be "straight home" 45 minutes from then, according to her mom.

"I asked her to be safe," Kiely's mom, told Fox News. "… and that was the last time she texted me."

However, Kiely never intended to drive home that night, says a friend.

Sami Smith, 18, told The Sun that Kiely "was telling her mom she was going to be the designated driver because that's how she was going out to the party, giving an alibi so that her mom didn't freak out and say, 'I want you home earlier.'"

Smith previously explained to The U.S. Sun that Kiely "planned on getting drunk and getting f***ed up. I asked her earlier on in the night if she could take me home, but she was in no fit state to drive.

"She had asked her mom for a later curfew, she was going to text her mom saying she couldn't find her friend which is why she'd be home late. I don't think she ever sent that text," Smith said.

The Teen's Last Sighting

Smith was one of the last people to speak to Kiely on the night she went missing and told The U.S. Sun that there were "sketchy, older guys" at the party.

"The last recording sighting of her was 12.40am. I was the last person to speak to her at 12.36am when she asked me if I still needed a ride home," Smith said.

"Now we know there were a lot of college people. Teens are coming out [with information] in our teen-to-teen talks. There were a lot of sketchy, older guys that were seen there.

"This was right about when I left when we had the last contact," she said.

Sweatshirt Swap

The sheriff's office recently announced that they "have developed information that Kiely was seen in a video earlier in the evening at the party wearing the white sweatshirt..."

The sweatshirt that the cops were referring to said "Odd future" all over it."

Officials had previously released information about a different sweatshirt they had believed Kiely could have been wearing at the time of her disappearance.

They claim that she may have worn that sweatshirt later on in the night, which was loaned from a friend, as the temperature dropped in the woods.

The message on that sweatshirt read: "You don't want to be forgotten. You just want to disappear."

The quote is from a poem entitled "Past the Bushes Cypress Thriving" by Lana Del Rey.

The police have also released footage of Kiely in a convenience store, two days before she was declared missing.

She was said to have been spotted on August 5 at 6.08pm, wearing a black spaghetti strap bodysuit, green Dickies pants with a black grommet belt, and black Vans.

The party that Kiely went missing at was crashed by older guys Credit: Sami Smith
Police got a recent tip of a 'potential burial site,' which turned out to be a dead end Credit: The US Sun

Comments / 50

Nova Shaffer
2d ago

I'm not blaming the parents but t 16 my parents did not let me do these things and when I had kids I did not either ,she was only 16 and to be out like that I just don't understand

Reply(5)
26
Ramon Powell
2d ago

the authorities need to take another look at the site where they found the dead dog, sometimes when people want to conceal a dead body they plant a dead animal on top to throw off the cadaver dogs

Reply(7)
21
Erica Phifer
2d ago

That’s why you call someone who is equipped to do it like the ppl with adventures with a purpose. They’ve solved a bunch of cold cases.

Reply(3)
10
