ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Comments / 2

Related
Top Speed

This Green and Black Ford Mustang Boss 302 is Downright Mesmerizing

Few American automotive slogans carry the weight and heritage of "Boss". Indicative in the name, this was not any standard Mustang. The story goes that the original designer would reply "the boss’s car" when asked what he was working on. The result was an American icon with pedigree and...
CARS
MotorAuthority

Singer's Porsche 930-inspired Turbo Study can now be ordered as a convertible

California's Singer has revealed a convertible version of its Porsche 911-based Turbo Study just in time for the car's U.S. debut at 2022 Monterey Car Week. Shown for the first time as a coupe in February, the Turbo Study is the latest member in a growing family of 964-generation 911s modified by Singer, with the focus this time to make something more closely resembling the earlier Porsche 930, i.e. the original 911 Turbo built from 1975 to 1989.
BUYING CARS
MotorAuthority

KTM X-Bow GT-XR spy shots: New race car-derived supercar coming

Austrian motorcycle manufacturer KTM expanded into the world of cars when it launched the original X-Bow in 2008. The X-Bow has undergone multiple updates since then, the most significant being 2020's launch of the X-Bow GT2 race car, which sports an enclosed body and 600-hp powertrain. Now KTM is in...
CARS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carroll Shelby
MotorAuthority

Lucid Air Sapphire boasts third motor, 1,200+ hp, sub 2.0-second 0-60 mph time

If you thought 1,111 hp and a 0-60 mph time of 2.6 seconds from the Lucid Air Dream Edition was extreme, get a load of the Lucid Air Sapphire that broke cover on Friday at Monterey Car Week. The Sapphire adds a third motor to make more than 1,200 hp and drop the 0-60 mph time to below 2.0 seconds. It also gets a host of performance upgrades to make it the brand's top track car.
CARS
Motorious

Guy Turns Hellcat Into Mad Max Tribute

When we first saw that someone transformed a Dodge Challenger Hellcat into a Mad Max Ford Falcon XB GT Coupe Interceptor tribute, we thought it was a great idea. And when we saw the final product, we felt vindicated. Sadly, modern Aussie muscle cars aren’t a thing anymore, so using a crazy modern American muscle car to pay tribute to Max Rockatansky seems appropriate.
CARS
SlashGear

The Cadillac That's Worth Over 50 Times Its Original Cost Now

Cadillacs have always been the name of the game when it comes to expensive American luxury cars. When you need to tow a dressage horse trailer and compete in a drag race, a brand-new Cadillac Escalade ESV-V is well over $150,000 with all the options. The supercharged 668 horsepower CT5-V is a hair under six figures when optioned out. The Cadillacs of today are fast, comfortable, and come with a price tag to match.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Speedster#Race Car#Vehicles
Robb Report

Meet ‘Flying Tiger,’ Volkswagen’s New 4-Passenger, Fully Autonomous Flying Taxi

Click here to read the full article. Volkswagen has decided to switch gears and start building flying taxis. VW China unveiled a new eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) last week with some quite impressive performance specs. The Vertical Mobility project, or V.MO. for short, is a fully autonomous electric aircraft that could eventually carry four passengers and their luggage up to 120 miles (200 km) without a pilot, according to VW.   The first prototype, which was created in partnership with UK design firm Tangerine and Chinese aviation manufacturer Sunward, has been nicknamed Flying Tiger due to its distinctive black-and-gold livery. Fittingly,...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

UPDATE: New Dodge Challenger And Charger WON'T Retain V8 Engines

If governments and environmental agencies have their way, the internal combustion engine is doomed. Even Dodge, makers of some of the most ludicrous performance vehicles in the USA, has had to accept this. The Stellantis-owned brand is readying all-electric variants of the much-loved Challenger and Charger, in a move that has led many to believe the venerable V8 would die. But it seems Dodge isn't giving up just yet. Sources have told MotorTrend that the next-generation Challenger and Charger will be made available with eight-pot power and rear-wheel-drive.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Race Cars
NewsBreak
Cars
insideevs.com

Watch Ford Mustang 5.0 Race Electric Ford Mustang Mach-E GT SUV

We get to watch two Ford icons face off in a quick drag race battle, though these ponies are iconic for very different reasons. The Mustang 5.0-liter V8 is a legend when it comes to sports cars. However, the all-new Mustang Mach-E crossover grabs the iconic name and charts a course for the future as Ford's first fully electric Mustang, and it's a solid performer.
CARS
Motorious

Former Airstrip Now Hides Huge Classic Car Collection

Classic cars, especially restomods, have gained a lot of popularity in recent years for their ability to combine classic styling with modern-day performance when restored. As such, we often wonder where these cars come from as we may want to undertake this venture ourselves one day. For the most part, a classic car can be found rotting away in some old junkyard or tucked quietly in a neighbor's yard. However, some places deal specifically with the old relics we’ve all come to know and love.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Jay Leno Drives Cadillac's V16-Powered Bugatti Chiron

Once a top-end luxury marque, Cadillac's fall from grace has seen it slip into the premium category in the last few decades. That's all set to change with the introduction of the Celestiq, an all-electric luxury sedan that will take the fight to Rolls-Royce and Bentley. Many are doubtful as to whether Cadillac can pull it off but, remember, this is a brand that was once referred to as "the standard of the world."
ENTERTAINMENT
CarBuzz.com

Ford's New Lights Are So Good They Might Replace The Head-Up Display

The automotive tech space is like fluid flowing around obstacles and finding a path until it eventually settles on an application. The head-up display (HUD) is a prime example. Automakers have been working at it for ages, with several brands pushing the tech downstream into more accessible models. Plenty of brands offer their take on the technology, including colors and funky displays, but Ford has now taken it a step beyond.
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy