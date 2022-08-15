ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joe Joyce pushing to make Joseph Parker fight for WBC heavyweight title after Tyson Fury confirms retirement

By Jack Figg
The US Sun
 3 days ago

JOE JOYCE'S team are pushing to make his fight with Joseph Parker for the WBC title after Tyson Fury's latest retirement announcement.

Fury initially hung up his gloves after knocking out Dillian Whyte at Wembley in April.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3asMdK_0hHp5J0x00
Joe Joyce, promoter Frank Warren and Joseph Parker Credit: Rex
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HEjNf_0hHp5J0x00
Tyson Fury could lose his WBC belt after retiring Credit: Getty

But four months later he spoke out to claim he was returning to fight Derek Chisora, 38, in an unlikely trilogy following his 2011 and 2014 wins.

Then only two days after, on his 34th birthday, Fury doubled down on his retirement and vacated his Ring Magazine belt.

He is yet to do the same with his WBC title and has been given until August 26 to inform them of his decision in writing.

But SunSport understands Joyce's team are already pushing to make his heavyweight bout with Parker, 30, for the vacant belt.

The pair headline in Manchester on September 24 and do so both highly ranked in the WBC.

Joyce, 36, is No2 while Parker is just a place behind him with only ex-champ Deontay Wilder, 36, ahead of the two.

But given Fury's deadline, Joyce's request might be knocked back or a shot at the "interim" belt could be offered.

In theory, that gives the title holder a guaranteed shot at the full title, like was the case with Whyte, 34.

Fury's promoters are still hoping the Gypsy King will be tempted back for a historic, first ever four-belt heavyweight unification.

But firstly, Oleksandr Usyk, 35, must rematch Anthony Joshua, 32, in Saudi Arabia on Saturday following his win in September.

Joyce is the WBO mandatory challenger for the winner, but amid hopes of a unification, he faces a wait for his shot.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wH7Mo_0hHp5J0x00
Joe Joyce is ranked highly with the WBC and WBO Credit: Getty

