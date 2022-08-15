ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia Works receives $22.8M federal grant to expand employment opportunities

By Melina Druga
 4 days ago

The U.S. Department of Commerce recently awarded Philadelphia Works of Greater Philadelphia (PhilaWorks), a nonprofit workforce organization, a $22.8 million American Rescue Plan Good Jobs Challenge grant.

The organization will use the funding to expand healthcare, energy, and infrastructure employment opportunities.

“This investment offers our region a tremendous opportunity to reimagine what is possible for both businesses and residents,” PhilaWorks President and CEO H. Patrick Clancy said. “Together, we will be convening the private, municipal, and public sectors to ensure that these funds make the long-lasting positive impact that the people in our region so greatly deserve.”

PhilaWorks will develop the Coordinated Southeastern Pennsylvania Workforce Development System in collaboration with business partners in Berks, Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties. The system is an initiative designed to connect workers to family-sustaining jobs, coordinate regional training efforts among employers, address poverty in historically marginalized communities, and meet existing and emerging industry skill needs.

The project will help supply trained talent for specialized careers in 15 key industries.

PhilaWorks is one of 32 workforce development partnerships nationwide that were awarded grants as part of the $500 million Good Jobs Challenge. The organization’s project was chosen as a finalist from a competitive pool of 509 applicants.

