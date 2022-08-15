Buy Black Business Spotlight: Dallas/Ft. Worth Black Business Network Group, Dallas Black Expo and Dallas Black Business.

Read full article on original website
Buy Black Business Spotlight: Power Play
Can we talk, can you talk? Do you have something to say? You can listen or you can host your own podcast with PowerPlay Podcast TV, located at 8500 Stemmons Freeway Suite #4025, Dallas,Texas 75247 Effective September 1, 2022 Powerplay will offer much more as it merges with The Good News Network (TGN). The new TGN PowerPlay website will feature digital channels which include TGN Radio Network, TGN Latnix, TGN Podcast, TGN Sports, VYBEZ Radio and PowerPlay Radio Network, PowerPlay Podcast TV, PowerPlay after Dark and Power Biz. Check them out at www.tgnradio.net, powerplaypodcasttv.com, powerplayradionetwork.com.
Buy Black Business Spotlight: Odom’s Bar-B-Que
Odom’s Bar-B-Que is a family-owned business with a rich and impressive history and tradition of serving great food! Odom’s has been named Best Ribs and Best Neighborhood Restaurant. 1971 Singleton Blvd., Dallas, Texas. (214) 631-3538. Check them out!
Rededication of “White Only” water fountain sign
The Dallas County Commissioners’ Court is holding a “Rededication” of the “White Only” water fountain sign, discovered in the building almost 20 years ago. The historical ceremony will take place at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 18th in the 1st floor lobby of the newly renovated Dallas County Recorde Building, 500 Elm Street, Dallas, 75202 situated at the corner of Elm and Houston Street.
Dallas Celeb Fashion Awards (August 20)
Dallas Celeb Fashion Awards at the Statler Hotel, 1914 Commerce St, 6p.m. Magic Johnson will receive the 2022 Black Diamond Lifetime Achievement Award.
TV One’s Never Would Have Made It: The Marvin Sapp Story
The story behind a song makes you appreciate it even more. On Sunday, Aug. 21, take your praise a little higher by watching the premiere of Never Would Have Made It: The Marvin Sapp Story on TV One at 8 p.m. Central. The advance screening at Bishop Sapp’s The Chosen...
Superb Woman: Shari Hicks
Shari Hicks has just started a new position as executive director, Community Impact at JP Morgan Chase & Co. She has had several positions as VP of Business and Community Development at Amegy Bank, Asst. VP of Corporate Banking at Frost Bank, Senior VP of Marketing and Public Relations at AJ LLEZO, LLC, Special Assistant to the Mayor of Dallas and Senior Advertising Marketing Manager at the Dallas Morning News. A member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, she received a BS degree in Applied Arts and Science and an MBA from the Naveen Jindal School of Management at UT Dallas.
Stay cool during the summer heat
Dallas County Health and Human Services (DCHHS) has reported its second heat-related death this summer. Stay safe this summer and follow these tips from the CDC to prevent heat related illness:. Stay Indoors- Stay in an air-conditioned place as much as possible. If your home does not have air conditioning,...
New Jubilee Park Community Clinic open house
Parkland Health partnered with Jubilee Park & Community Center to bring much needed health services to Southeast Dallas. The Jubilee Park Community Clinic, located at 820 Ann Ave., Dallas, 75223, offers primary care and dental services for people of all ages. Dental services will be available in early 2023. The second floor of the 15,000 square feet two-story health clinic will house mental health services provided by Jewish Family Service.
DESOTO POLICE ARREST & CHARGE THREE MEN WITH CAPITAL MURDER FOR JULY 15TH HOMICIDE. ONE MAN REMAINS AT LARGE
DeSoto Police have arrested and charged three men for the July 15th shooting death of a DeSoto man in his home on the 600 block of Canyon Place, however, one suspect remains at large. Those taken into custody and charged with Capital Murder include 20-year-old Deharvian Arthur of Arlington, 23-year-old...
King legacy of peace and love continues with daughter
When the Rev. Bernice King comes to Dallas this weekend, she’ll be reading from her children’s book, “It Starts With ME!” And she’ll be promoting a movement and message that’s a universal one for all ages. “When I first envisioned “It Starts with ME!”,...
Applications Now Open for DeSoto ISD Aspiring Trustee Academy
The DeSoto ISD Board of Trustees has designed a FREE training academy for future aspiring trustees that will provide in-person, collaborative, and interactive training. The Aspiring Trustee Academy is designed for those interested in exploring service as a publicly-elected educational advocate. While DeSoto ISD will host the academy, those in other communities interested in public education service are encouraged to participate in this five-month training opportunity.
Scholars benefit from McKenzie Classic Tournament
Dr. Stanley McKenzie understood the importance of education and was committed to providing scholarships for college-bound students; specifically through TenthFuture, Inc., a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. Tuesday, August 22, 2022, TenthFuture will host the 10th Annual Dr. Stan McKenzie Classic Golf Tournament at Tenison Park Golf Course, 3501 Samuell Boulevard, Dallas,...
Station 59
Mayor Eric Johnson said, “Today, we officially opened Dallas Fire-Rescue Station 59 in southeast Dallas. This new station fulfills a major need, serving residents in a growing part of our city. And with modern design elements and amenities, it’s also an investment in the people who take care of us.”
Superb Woman: Sandre Street Moncriffe
Soon we’ll be calling her Judge Sandre Street Moncriffe. She attended Hillcrest High School and St. Catherine High School Jamaica W.I. She went on to pursue a degree in English Studies at Wiley College and she studied law at St. Mary’s University School of Law. She served in the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office, and was a managing attorney in the Law Office of Sandre Street Moncriffe and Assistant Regional Counsel for the U.S. Social Security Administration. She served as a Trustee for the DeSoto Independent School District from 2015 to 2018. She has also been active in the PTA, Girl Scouts, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Dallas NAACP, Tri-Cities NAACP, Texas Coalition of Black Democrats, and the Democratic Party in Dallas County. A wife and mother, she attends Concord Baptist Church.
Juvenile Suspect in Custody for DeSoto School Phone Threat
The person who issued threats of violence against DeSoto ISD’s Katherine Johnson Technology Magnet Academy in a Tuesday morning 9-1-1 call is in custody due to some exceptional police work by the DeSoto Police Department working closely with the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) and investigators from Mansfield (Texas) ISD.
Lancaster youth football coach Mike Hickmon should be alive today￼
Mike Hickmon should be alive today. He should be with his children and his wife. He should be doing what he loved to do: coaching football, teaching the game he played. But he is dead because of the sort of senseless, stupid violence that this nation is awash in. Hickmon...
