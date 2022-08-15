Buy Black Business Spotlight: Dallas/Ft. Worth Black Business Network Group, Dallas Black Expo and Dallas Black Business.

Soon we’ll be calling her Judge Sandre Street Moncriffe. She attended Hillcrest High School and St. Catherine High School Jamaica W.I. She went on to pursue a degree in English Studies at Wiley College and she studied law at St. Mary’s University School of Law. She served in the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office, and was a managing attorney in the Law Office of Sandre Street Moncriffe and Assistant Regional Counsel for the U.S. Social Security Administration. She served as a Trustee for the DeSoto Independent School District from 2015 to 2018. She has also been active in the PTA, Girl Scouts, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Dallas NAACP, Tri-Cities NAACP, Texas Coalition of Black Democrats, and the Democratic Party in Dallas County. A wife and mother, she attends Concord Baptist Church.

