ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 20

Viewpoints
3d ago

What a bogus ranking 🤣👎Sure..remove high taxes, high crime and miserable weather from the measuring criteria. Based on those measurements Afganistan is a beautiful place to live and the Taliban are wonderful people.😄🤣🤣🤣

Reply(3)
9
Junior Williams
3d ago

Have you been to Chicago or any downstate towns and cities? Because they're not safe so where does the 7th ranking come from, obviously they aren't from Illinois.

Reply(1)
5
Related
KICK AM 1530

Good Chance Northern Lights Visible Over Missouri & Illinois

I'm always hesitant to share forecasts for the northern lights being visible over our area, because it rarely happens. However, based on a new forecast, it appears there is a very good chance you'll be able to see the aurora borealis over northern parts of Missouri and over half of Illinois late Wednesday night into Thursday morning.
KICK AM 1530

Watch a Missouri Guy Launch an Anvil 200 Feet Into the Sky

Why would a man want to launch an anvil 200 feet into the sky? If you're one Missouri man, you do it because you can and why not?. I owe this special moment in the Show Me State to the Missouri sub-Reddit page who shared a throwback to the summer of 2009 when a Farmington, Missouri man gained fame by launching an anvil high enough that Wile E. Coyote would be so very proud.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lincoln, IL
State
New Jersey State
State
Iowa State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Alaska State
State
Maryland State
State
New York State
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
City
Quincy, IL
State
Missouri State
City
Palmyra, IL
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
State
Utah State
KICK AM 1530

Largest Home in The State of Missouri Looks Like Hogwarts

Named the Chateau Pensmore this Missouri residential home is considered the largest in the state measuring over 72,000 square feet. A list of the largest houses in every state has come out and the Missouri house is more like a castle than a regular home. The house is fairly new too it was built in 2016 and is 72,215 square feet located in the Ozark Mountains in Highlandville, Missouri.
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mississippi#Economy#The Land Of Lincoln#Wallethub Com#Education Health#Quality Of Life
KICK AM 1530

2 Local Girls Host 3rd Annual Lemon-Aid Stand for Salvation Army

When Grace and June asked their mom if they can do a lemonade stand to donate to the Salvation Army three years ago they never would imagine how big it would get. On September 3 the annual Grace and June Lemon-Aid stand will take place throughout Adams County and a few counties in Missouri. Back in 2019 (which was the first year of the stand) the girls, and their parents, never would imagine how the event would grow. This year stands throughout Illinois and Missouri (Adams, Pike, & Brown Counties in Illinois and Marion, Ralls, Lewis, Shelby, and Monroe Counties in Missouri) will be collecting money to give to the Salvation Army. When I asked the girls what made them come up with the idea for a lemon-aid stand they said.
ADAMS COUNTY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
wjbc.com

2022 Sale of Champions at the Illinois State Fair

SPRINGFIELD – Gov. JB and First Lady MK Pritzker reprised their routine as the two final bidders for the grand champion steer at the Sale of Champions at the Illinois State Fair. The first lady again prevailed, tying her own 2021 record with a $105,000 bid. It’s a prize...
KICK AM 1530

A Community College in Missouri was ranked the Best in the US

A website ranked the best community colleges in America and atop of the list is a local school in Missouri! What about this school makes it the best of the best when it comes to community colleges?. According to a new ranking from the website WalletHub.com, the best community college...
1520 The Ticket

Take A Scenic Illinois Road Trip To These 10 Hidden Gems

Pack up the car, there's no way you've seen all 10 of these. Believe it or not, fall is about to come knocking on our door. While the season does seem to be getting fleeter (fleetier?) every year, it's still the most beautiful time of year in Illinois. The trees change colors, the rolling hills of the Illinois Plain make the perfect setting for this circular track that will take you to all corners of the state.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
5 On Your Side

Buc-ee's to break ground on first Missouri location in August

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — One of the most talked-about roadway stops in the country is finally getting ready to break ground on its first location in Missouri. Buc-ee's announced on Monday it will break ground on its Springfield, Missouri location on Tuesday, Aug. 23. The gas station and travel center...
freedom929.com

ILLINOIS STATE NEWS BRIEF (8/16/22)

(SPRINGFIELD) A Sangamon County Judge last Friday dismissed well over 100 of the defendants from a large lawsuit parents brought over mask and exclusion mandates, but Attorney Thomas DeVore, who filed the action last fall, intends to continue the challenge against the 34 remaining defendants. While schools are urged to follow CDC guidance, the Judge noted that there is no mandate and therefore dismissed the case for most of the school districts, the Governor’s administration, and the Illinois State Board of Education.
KICK AM 1530

KICK AM 1530

Quincy, IL
17K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KICK AM 1530 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Quincy, Illinois and Hannibal, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://kickam1530.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy