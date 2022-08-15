ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three colleges will help NJ ‘Pay it Forward’ in new training program

Inaugural career-focused courses of study were announced Wednesday as Gov. Phil Murphy and a slew of New Jersey officials activated the $12.5 million "Pay it Forward" program. The state said credential, certificate and degree programs would be offered in registered nursing at Hudson County Community College, cybersecurity at New Jersey Institute of Technology, and heating, ventilation and air conditioning, as well as welding, at Camden County College.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
Get educated and have fun on NJ Lighthouse Challenge

Looking for a fun-filled, yet educational event you can do with the whole family and friends this fall in New Jersey?. For the 23rd year, New Jersey will host The Lighthouse Challenge the weekend of Oct. 15 and 16, said Pary Tell, chairman of the Lighthouse Keepers of New Jersey, which sponsors the event.
TRAVEL
Supply chain issues could be bugging NJ consumers for years

It's been well over two years since the coronavirus pandemic started making an impact in New Jersey and elsewhere, and consumers are still seeing significant wait-times related to the goods and services they've counted on for decades. Businesses claim they continue to battle with delays from suppliers both in the...
ECONOMY
First lawsuit filed over South Jersey stench

The first lawsuit has been filed over that foul stench that blanketed South Jersey for days. A chemical leak from a tanker truck parked at a truck stop off exit 18 on route 295 produced the strong odor of rotten eggs. It sickened an unknown number of people in a 50 mile radius in parts of Camden, Cumberland, Gloucester and Salem Counties.
SALEM COUNTY, NJ
So, This Historical Lakehurst New Jersey Hangar is Haunted, Right?

Do you believe in ghosts? This story about one of New Jersey's alleged most haunted spots in our own backyard might change your mind. Haunted places and stories are so intriguing. The other day my Mom and I were on our way to a bridal shower in Old Bridge, and we passed a house that definitely looked like it had some ghost friends (especially after seeing the orbs that popped up after I snapped a pic).
LAKEHURST, NJ
NJ native Ezra Miller in mental health treatment after arrests

Following charges filed for incidents this year in Hawaii and Vermont, Wyckoff native and "The Flash" actor Ezra Miller is currently in treatment for "complex mental health issues," according to Variety. Miller, who is nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns, said in a statement to the magazine provided by a representative...
HAWAII STATE
These Spots Are Rated The Best Mexican Restaurants In New Jersey, New York and PA

Mexican food is best when it is authentic. When you are in the mood for a spicy, cheesy, hot meal you need to know where to go. Let’s face it, not all Mexican restaurants are created equal so we wanted to make sure you hit up only the best. These Mexican restaurants were just named the best in their state, so here is where you need to go in Jersey, NYC and PA for that make you drop to your knees quac.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
