Read full article on original website
Related
laptopmag.com
Alienware's brand new monitors introduce a killer new feature — why has no one else done this?
Alienware has just announced its memorably named AW2523HF and AW2723DF gaming monitors, which pack one simple feature: a slide-out hook for your headphones. Sure, I’ll talk about the lightning fast refresh rates, the HDR10 support, and IPS nano color technology, but let’s be honest — the hanger integrated into the side is such a simple game changer that you’re left wondering why no other company has managed to pull this off.
laptopmag.com
Why I’m skipping the iPhone 14 — and you should, too
Apple's highly anticipated iPhone 14 launch event is inching closer (expecting to fall on September 7), and all eyes seem to be on the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max. With noteworthy changes and improvements across the board, the Pro models look to finally offer substantial upgrades over the standard models.
laptopmag.com
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 review in progress — what I hate and love about it
The Galaxy Z Flip 4 is an engineering masterpiece that appeals to content creators and travelers who prefer to pack light, but I’m not convinced that Galaxy Z Flip 3 owners should upgrade. Pros. +. Beautifully engineered phone. +. Excellent for content creators. +. Ideal for solo travelers. +
laptopmag.com
New iPad 2022 leak just tipped ‘major’ redesign
Apple’s 10th-generation iPad is tipped to arrive in a September launch event, and it’s reportedly getting “major” design changes to give it a more modernized look — but it may ditch one handy feature. According to (semi-reliable) Taiwanese news outlet DigiTimes via MacRumors, Apple is...
IN THIS ARTICLE
laptopmag.com
Galaxy Z Flip 4 battery life results are in — we have great news
The Galaxy Z Flip 4's battery life results are in, and we're impressed. It's not so much the runtime that wowed us — it's the fact that it more or less matched Samsung's claims. As you can see with our damning "Laptop battery life estimates are rarely accurate" report, it's unwise to accept manufacturers' claims at face value.
laptopmag.com
Windows 11 has a hidden background scrolling feature — here's how to use it
Having multiple windows open in Windows 11 can be overwhelming at times, and navigating between them means the one you need might get lost in a sea of other opened apps — all because you need to scroll down in another window. Well, what if you didn’t need to...
laptopmag.com
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 with RTX 3060 just hit record low price of $999
Asus's ROG Zephyrus G14 RTX 3060 gaming laptop is one of our favorite beasts of a machine. This back-to-school season, you can experience it in all its glory for a fraction of the price. Right now, you can get the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 with RTX 3060 GPU for $999...
laptopmag.com
Hurry! MacBook Air M2 just hit new price low
Apple's MacBook Air M2 is among the industry's best laptops. Period. If price had you on the fence about treating yourself to one, here's a deal you'll like. For a limited time, you can get the base model M2 MacBook Air for $1,099 (opens in new tab) at Amazon. Usually, it costs $1,199, so that's $100 off and its lowest price ever. Out of all the MacBook deals we've tracked this season, this is one of the best. B&H (opens in new tab) has it for the same price.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
laptopmag.com
Apple September event date leaked: The countdown to iPhone 14 begins
The iPhone 14 is one of the most eagerly anticipated phone launches of the year. And as has been the case for essentially every iPhone announcement, and a new look seems to confirm our suspicions for Apple's September 2022 event. The ever-vigilant Apple observer, Mark Gurman, has revealed in a...
laptopmag.com
Galaxy Watch 5 preorder deal throws in free $60 gift card
Galaxy Watch 5 preorder deals and incentives early adopters of Samsung's next-gen smartwatch. So if you want to be among the first to get your hands on this premium wearable, listen up. Preorder the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro for $449 (opens in new tab) from Best Buy and get...
laptopmag.com
OEPLAY Music Star 5 review: Luxurious in every sense of the word
The OEPLAY Music Star 5 offers incredible sound quality in an elegant design that makes for a brilliant home Bluetooth speaker. Incredible price (for now)... To say the OEPLAY Music Star 5 is highly anticipated would be an understatement, given it achieved its Indiegogo crowdfunding goal within an hour. This...
laptopmag.com
How did this Alienware RTX 3070 Ti gaming laptop get so cheap?
This Alienware m17 R5 with 6th Gen AMD and RTX 3070 Ti (opens in new tab) is a pure powerhouse, made better with a massive discount that chops the price down to below $2,000!. You’ll see that the sale price says it's $2,099, but thanks to our very own Dell discount code (opens in new tab), you can get an extra $100 off and a free Alienware gaming mouse too. That’s incredible value for what we call the king of AMD gaming laptops in our Alienware m17 R5 review (opens in new tab).
laptopmag.com
Malware hiding in browser extensions attacks millions — delete it now
Cybersecurity analysts observed users unknowingly downloading malicious browser extensions hiding threats including adware and malware, with over 1.3 million users already being attacked in 2022. Research from cybersecurity provider Kaspersky found nearly 7 million users being affected by unwanted software disguised as browser add-ons, with many being found on Google...
laptopmag.com
Apple reportedly plans to plaster your iPhone with ads — including Apple Maps
Apple plans to bring in more ad revenue in different iPhone and iPad apps by expanding the scope of advertisements seen in the App Store and in Apple Maps, Apple Books, and more, according to a new report. In his latest Power On newsletter, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman stated Apple will...
Comments / 0