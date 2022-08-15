Apple's MacBook Air M2 is among the industry's best laptops. Period. If price had you on the fence about treating yourself to one, here's a deal you'll like. For a limited time, you can get the base model M2 MacBook Air for $1,099 (opens in new tab) at Amazon. Usually, it costs $1,199, so that's $100 off and its lowest price ever. Out of all the MacBook deals we've tracked this season, this is one of the best. B&H (opens in new tab) has it for the same price.

