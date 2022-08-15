Read full article on original website
International Business Times
Futures Trader Expects Shiba Inu's Incoming Bull Run; Analysts Predict $0.00002408 2023 Price
Shiba Inu showcased a whopping 37% price surge over the weekend, but it appears the bull run is not yet over as analysts predict another incoming bull run and a possible price of $0.0000249 per token this year and $0.00002408 in 2023. They say good things come to those who...
NEWSBTC
Why Solana Could Poised For A 40% Price Move To The Upside
Solana has been one of the best-performing assets in the crypto 10 top by market pairing Ethereum’s wins during the weekend. The cryptocurrency has persevered some of its past week’s gains but records some hurdles over the past 24 hours. At the time of writing, Solana (SOL) trades...
NEWSBTC
XRP Sluggish At Resistance – Will It Break Out After 2 Months Of Vertigo?
XRP is seen to be stuck and on tepid waters as the price is not wandering off from $0.3 to $0.39 for two months. XRP experiencing weakness with price stuck at $0.3 to $0.39. The current sluggishness that XRP price is going through is severely pinning and stopping the bulls from making any move in the upward direction.
NEWSBTC
Solana (SOL) Sees Potential Wipeout Based On Bearish Technical Indicator
Solana (SOL) price has enjoyed a winning streak by a whopping 75% as seen in the past two months after it has capsized to a mere $25.75. SOL forms head-and-shoulders pattern hinting at bearish movement. Solana’s 75% gain witnessed in the past two months may be a potential fake-out.
NEWSBTC
TA: Bitcoin Price Topside Bias Vulnerable Unless It Surges Past $24.5K
Bitcoin is struggling below $24,500 against the US Dollar. BTC could continue to move down below the $23,650 and $23,500 support levels. Bitcoin is slowly moving lower and trading well below the $25,000 level. The price is now trading below the $24,200 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
Lumber prices are set for a shakeup with the rollout of new futures contracts - and a top broker says trading volume could soar 10 times
CME Group is launching a new lumber futures contract that could ease price volatility and boost trading volume. Starting next month, the new contracts will offer one-quarter the amount of wood. That will allow trucks to make deliveries, instead of just railcars, opening up the potential for more trades.
dailyhodl.com
Biggest Whale in Bitcoin Suddenly Dumps Over $1,400,000,000 in Crypto As BTC Cracks $23,000
One of the biggest Bitcoin (BTC) whales in the world is rapidly selling off BTC amid the crypto market upswing. The whale, which was the richest non-exchange address in the world until earlier this week, has sold off a whopping 78,484 BTC since Monday, according to BitInfoCharts. With Bitcoin trading...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Strategist Says One Ethereum Rival Is Preparing for Liftoff, With Bitcoin (BTC) Bottom Likely In
A closely followed crypto analyst is predicting a surge for a popular Ethereum (ETH) challenger while saying that Bitcoin (BTC) may have already printed this cycle’s low. Pseudonymous analyst Cantering Clark tells his 142,300 Twitter followers that smart contract platform Solana (SOL) is gearing up for a move that could trigger a strong rally from current prices.
dailyhodl.com
Robot Known for Beating Crypto Markets Allocates to Ethereum (ETH), Cardano (ADA) and Additional ETH Rival
A trading robot with a reputation for outperforming the markets is revealing its latest portfolio allocations as most cryptocurrencies try to recover from a weekend dip. Each week the Real Vision Bot conducts surveys while compiling algorithmic portfolio assessments to arrive at a “hive mind” consensus. The bot’s...
NEWSBTC
How Well Does Klangaverse Perform against Prominent Cryptocurrencies Like Solana (SOL) And Polygon in the Future?
Speculators have been alarmed by an assortment of collapsing red graphs on numerous cryptocurrency exchanges. Many traders intending to benefit from cryptocurrencies have had their hopes shattered by the current crypto meltdown. Not only has Bitcoin suffered some of its roughest months in terms of price, but it has also...
NEWSBTC
Shiba Inu Price Forms Cup And Handle Pattern, What Does This Mean?
Shiba Inu Price had registered substantial gain over the last week. In the last 24 hours however, the coin moved down on its chart. The meme-coin had broken past its cup and handle pattern that was being formed for the past several months. This had pointed towards signs of bullishness.
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Price Trades A Little Over $24,000, Can It Target $27,000?
Bitcoin price peeped above the $24,000 price level after falling from the $25,000 mark few trading sessions ago. Over the past week Bitcoin secured a 6% gain and on the daily chart the coin fell by 1%. This had pointed towards a sign of consolidation. Bitcoin price had formed higher...
ambcrypto.com
Ethereum HODLers bullish ahead of Merge might be mistaken as per…
The largest altcoin has continued to take important steps concerning preparation ahead of the Merge. But Ethereum’s on-chain activity has barely seen any growth. And, you might ask is it calm before the storm, or just an overall crisis in the industry caused by the lack of inflows?. Emptiness...
NEWSBTC
TA- Dogecoin DOGE Remains Bullish Despite Bearish Signs – Eyes $0.1
The price of Dogecoin (DOGE) has continued to remain strong against Tether (USDT) despite growing bearish market sentiment as other crypto assets continue to decline in price. Bitcoin has shown bearish signs after being rejected from $25,200, but the price of DOGE has continued to trend higher with eyes set on the $0.1 mark.
NEWSBTC
TA: Bitcoin Price Won’t Go Down Quietly: Key Supports To Watch
Bitcoin extended losses below the $23,650 support zone against the US Dollar. BTC must stay above $23,200 to avoid more losses in the near term. Bitcoin remained in a bearish zone and traded below the $23,650 support. The price is now trading below the $23,650 level and the 100 hourly...
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Rejects $2k, Retest Of $1,800 Imminent
The current Ethereum price analysis is bearish due to multiple instances over the previous day of rejection for additional upward. As a result, we anticipate ETH/USD to drop below $1,900 and then retest $1,800 as support. Ethereum Rejects Upside. Since reaching a daily high of $2012, Ethereum has corrected by...
Benzinga
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday
On Monday, 31 companies hit new 52-week lows. The largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low was PetroChina Co PTR. SciSparc SPRC is the smallest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low. Nocera NCRA's stock dropped the most, trading...
NEWSBTC
Chronoly.io Presale Token Rallies 560%, Can Dogecoin (DOGE) And Elrond (EGLD) Remain Bearish?
The space of decentralized finance (DeFi) is diversifying as more people jump into the bandwagon. Content creators, artists, and developers are having a field day and working to change the narrative even during the current bear market. Despite a difficult time like this, emerging tokens like Chronoly.io (CRNO), Dogecoin (DOGE) and Elrond (EGLD) have dominated the market and are predicted to be around for a long time. These tokens have an experienced developmental team that’s working round the clock to sustain the tempo. Upon launch, they enjoyed massive media attention and attracted both retail and institutional investors.
u.today
Peter Brandt: Shiba Inu Completes H&S Pattern
Coinbase To Pause Ethereum (ETH) And ERC-20 Trading During The Merge
Ethereum’s upgrade to a Proof-of-Stake blockchain would see some operations halt temporarily for Coinbase users. The crypto exchange said new ETH deposits and withdrawals would pause during The Merge as a precautionary measure. A similar pause for new ERC-20 token withdrawals and deposits was also announced. Coinbase Prime Institutional...
