Andy Reid says Chiefs' starters will play first half vs. Commanders

The Kansas City Chiefs will continue to ramp up their starters’ workload ahead of the regular season in preseason Week 2. When the Chiefs hit the field to face the Washington Commanders at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday, the plan is to get the starters close to a full half of football. The offensive starters played anywhere from 3 to 16 snaps in preseason Week 1 and their workload could be doubled if not tripled this week.
