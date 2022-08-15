Read full article on original website
Lisa Reimers
2d ago
That is a really sweet, good cat! ❤️😻❤️ One of our kitties was so sweet like that. When I came home from surgery in a steel brace "cage", I sat on the bed. Our sweet girl sat next to me, reached up with claws retracted, stroked my face gently and gave me a kitty kiss on my cheek ❤️😻❤️
Reply
3
Related
buzznicked.com
Rare Kitten Born With ‘Two Faces’ Grows Up To Be The Most Adorable Cat Ever
Usually when someone is two-faced, we hold it against them. There’s even a super-villain named two-face who has been fighting Batman for years. Well there is nothing evil or villainous about this two-faced ball of fur. Meet Narnia, he is a two-toned cat who was born in 2017. Professional animal photographer Jean-Michel Labat shared photographs of Narnia and the pictures made headlines all over the internet. Well almost two years later we were wondering what this incredibly unique cat looks like today and our jaws hit the floor as soon as we found out. Narnia is all grown up and even more beautiful than ever. The circumstances that caused this rare phenomenon are the result of feline chimera. The cells contain two types of DNA caused from two embryos fusing together. The result is this beautiful fur pattern you see in Narnia.
pethelpful.com
Kitten's Sweet Reaction to Being Rescued From the Shelter Is So Heartwarming
The day an animal gets to leave the shelter is oh-so-special, but that doesn't mean it's always easy. There are a lot of adjustments to be made for everyone involved, and a pet could still be healing from trauma they endured before meeting their foster or adopter. Every animal is different!
pethelpful.com
Kitten's Reaction to Dad Interrupting Her Nap Makes Us LOL
If there's one thing we hate, it's getting woken up from a nap! You're all comfortable under a fuzzy blanket, dreaming the day away. And then before you can wake up peacefully, someone barges into your room. Loud as can be. Kiss goodbye to your restful nap because it's impossible to fall back asleep. We wish we could be like this one kitten who demands respect during her naps.
pethelpful.com
Cat's Human-Like Reaction to New Baby Tugs at the Heartstrings
Having a baby isn't just a big step for you and your partner — you're also changing your pet's whole world too. You're basically making your animal a big brother or a big sister and we all know that that transition can be tricky. Thankfully, one couple doesn't have to worry about this with their cat Junior and their new baby girl June. The two get along a house on fire, and a video on TikTok proves it.
IN THIS ARTICLE
dailyphew.com
Father And Son Showed Some Love To A Stray Cat, Next Day She Came Back With A Surprise
What seemed like an ordinary father and son’s camping trip took a cute turn when a stray cat came to their camp. The guys quickly made friends with the feline but weren’t really prepared for a starving visitor, so they improvised and caught a bluegill for a cat to feast on. But then… the cat just vanished. Until the next morning that is, when it came back bearing gifts.
A 23-year-old MOTHER gave birth to babies that are BORN every 480 years…
https://media.emirates247.com/images/2013/05/00343412.jpgMother 23yrs!!. One amazing couple in the Czech Republic has a lot to be thankful for as they welcomed new babies into the world! Yes, BABIES. Plural. The couple, Alexandra and Antonin, already had one child already and were so excited when they learned a new addition was on its way! They soon found out that this new addition was actually twins, and since both parents had a history of twins in their families already, they will be carrying on the families tradition! While the Kinovas from the Czech town of Milovice were looking forward to welcoming a new addition to their family, they soon learned from their doctor that Alexandra was pregnant with not just one baby, but two. The lovely couple celebrated upon hearing the good news and began to prepare themselves to go from being a family of three to a family of five. But almost immediately, the doctor asked the couple if he could see them again, to re-diagnose.
Meet Dúi, an adorable dog that looks like a cat
Dúi, a dog that lives in the city of Hanoi in Vietnam along with his parents, Hai Anh and Tuan, has an unusual appearance. He is gaining popularity on the internet because of his resemblance to a cat.
Boy's five year cough was a mystery for doctors until they make gross discovery
An eight-year-old boy is set to undergo surgery after doctors finally discovered the shocking reason for his cough after five years. Marley, from Adelaide, first began suffering with respiratory symptoms as a toddler and was initially diagnosed with asthma, but his mum, Skye Enjakovic, wasn’t convinced. She continued to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dailyphew.com
The Internet Is Cracking Up Over This Bear’s Reaction To This Couple Getting Married At The Zoo
This couple decided to have their wedding ceremony held at the Minnesota Zoo and ended up with some genuinely spectacular wedding photographs, including getting hilariously photobombed by a Russian grizzly bear. The wedding pictures, taken by Chris and Kristy Photography, have since gone viral as people can’t get enough of...
Popculture
'Little People, Big World': Isabel Roloff Shares Emotional Update About Her Beloved Cat Milo
Fans who have followed former Little People, Big World star Isabel Roloff through the years will remember that before she and husband Jacob Roloff welcomed their beloved family dog Moose into the family, there was feline sidekick Milo. Absent from Roloff's social media posts for some time now, the former TLC star took to Instagram on Thursday to share an emotional update about her cat.
Bride Gets Married A Week Early After Discovering Sister's Boyfriend Was Going To Propose On Her Wedding Day
A bride decided to get married a week earlier than planned after finding out her sister's boyfriend was going to propose on the very same day. The bride says her parents ended up revealing the plan to turn her wedding day into an engagement party for her sister – which she wasn't happy about, adding that it was presented as 'a matter of fact and it was decided', she said in an anonymous post on Reddit.
dailyphew.com
Dog Was Walking And Sees A Man On A Bench, Suddenly Realizes She Knows Him
Dogs are such unique creatures that they never forget individuals they meet and who somehow grow to be significant figures in their life. Poodle dog named Rave is known for always being very loving and never missing a chance to welcome her buddies. She demonstrated that if you are a wonderful friend to Rave, you will always have a place in her heart, regardless of how much time has passed.
International Business Times
Four Beloved TV Actors Died Over The Weekend
Hollywood has yet again lost four beloved television and film actors who made fans from across the globe laugh, cry and fall in love with their relatable characters. Below is the list of the actors and actresses whose legacies will never be forgotten even beyond their lifetimes. 1. Robyn Griggs.
New mom puzzled when she’s shopping alone and clerk asks her how old her child is
** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them first hand; used with permission. My friend’s daughter was in her early 20s when she had her first child. One afternoon, her daughter’s husband told her to get out of the house and take some time to herself. He would watch their six-week-old baby while she took a few hours to get out of the house.
purewow.com
Dad Reacts After Kate Middleton Sees His 8-Year-Old Standing Alone and Strikes Up a Conversation
Journalist and former Olympian Matthew Syed would've never expected his 8-year-old son to strike up a random conversation with the Duchess of Cambridge while en route to the Commonwealth Games. And yet, that's exactly what happened. It all started when he asked his son, Ted, to wait in the...
Man enraged at fiancée for cheating but was shocked when her secret was revealed
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. When one of my best friends got engaged, a guy named Danny that I’ve known since high school, I tried my best to be happy for him. Danny was the kind of guy who never wanted to be single. He would go from girlfriend to girlfriend, often with disastrous results, and never pause to take a breath.
dailyphew.com
An Adorable Dog Who Has Been In An Animal Shelter Since She Was A Baby, Works As A Delivery Person To Help Her Furry Siblings
A charming dog in Mexico City has won the hearts of all the people and netizens who are aware of her tale on various social media platforms. The dog works as a vegan food delivery person to aid her coworkers at the animal sanctuary to which she belongs. Any is...
pethelpful.com
New Kitten Mom Documents First Night With Babies And It's The Cutest Thing
Bringing home a new pet is such a roller coaster ride: there's joy, stress, worry, relief, and so many unexpected moments throughout the process. The first night can be especially daunting, too, but keeping your new bestie comfortable during the adjustment is the most important thing. Now imagine taking this on, times 2!
Terrible smell in building leads landlord to finding week old chicken in abandoned apartment
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. When I was younger I worked for a a toy store that was owned by a certifiably crazy man named Edmund.
Man refuses to allow his mother to eat a single bite of a multi-course meal cooked in her honor
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. My parents invited several distant family members from overseas to our home for dinner. The guests were my father's cousin and her two adult children: a son and a daughter.
Comments / 8