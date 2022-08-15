Read full article on original website
AdWeek
Publicis Nabs a Bulk of Mondelez's Global Media Business
Publicis Groupe won a bulk of Mondelez's global media business following a review that kicked off in December and concluded this week. VaynerMedia and WPP retained some of the business.
AdWeek
Week of Aug. 8 Evening News Ratings: World News Tonight Remains No. 1 with Gains Driven by Busy News Cycle
ABC's and NBC's evening newscasts gained viewers from the previous week, driven by a busy news cycle featuring the FBI search at Donald Trump's Florida residence and the attack on Salman Rushdie.
AdWeek
If You Want to Navigate the New TV Landscape, Start by Shifting Your Mindset
Data-driven TV is here. Impression-based ad buying is at the epicenter of the seismic shift currently transforming the TV landscape. The ability to target, measure and assess campaign ROI with connected TV (CTV) is raising the bar for all video ad campaigns, driving advertisers to invest heavily in the platform.
AdWeek
Comscore and Yahoo's CTV Partnership Makes Streaming Ad Campaigns Brand Safe
Comscore and Yahoo have partnered in a connected TV deal that aims to bring brand protection to streaming ad campaigns.
AdWeek
Spotify Extends Podcast Perks to Megaphone Clients
Spotify said Wednesday that starting September, it will extending access to its podcast insights...
AdWeek
Streaming Overtakes Cable Viewing for First Time, According to Nielsen
After four consecutive months of hitting viewership highs, streaming reigned supreme in July 2022 as it surpassed cable usage last month for the first time ever, according to Nielsen's monthly total TV and streaming snapshot, The Gauge. A record 34.8% of all television viewing was done via streaming, compared...
AdWeek
Tuesday Stir
-Crowe LLP, public accounting, consulting and technology firm has launched a brand platform, “Embrace Volatility.” The campaign, which flips the perception that volatility is something to fear to something that creates opportunity, was developed by StrawberryFrog in its first work for the firm. The things that often seem like challenges—the unknown, the uncharted, the controversial—can be a catalyst for a positive transformation.
AdWeek
Adrianne Anderson Promoted to SVP of Content Development for ABC Owned Stations
Adrianne Anderson has been promoted to senior vice president of content development for the ABC Owned Television Stations. Anderson was the vice...
AdWeek
Indie Agency Good Apple Reaches $1 Billion in Billings
Good Apple is an independent media agency that launched in 2008 amidst financial uncertainty. Today, the agency announced $1 billion in billings for the first time in its history. The agency credits its achievement to years of hard work and the complete devotion of its employees. In addition to celebrating...
AdWeek
VCCP Appoints Brett Edgar as First CEO of North America
72andSunny’s loss is VCCP Group’s gain, as two former colleagues are reuniting at the New York office of the independent agency. Brett Edgar has been appointed chief executive officer, North America, the first North American CEO for VCCP in its 20-year history. Edgar will be joined by Caroline Grayson, who was named managing director of VCCP’s New York office.
AdWeek
Wunderman Thompson North America Names Tom Murphy Chief Creative Officer
Tom Murphy, one of the creatives behind the “Fearless Girl” campaign, has been named chief creative officer at Wunderman Thompson North America. Murphy spent the last 16 years at McCann—most recently as North American CCO—and has influenced creative talent over the course of his career. He has worked with brands including Verizon, Mastercard, Microsoft, Ulta Beauty, Lysol, Mucinex, MGM Resorts, NY Lottery, USPS and HomeGoods.
AdWeek
Turn Performance Marketing Into Performance Branding
This is a story of love and data and branding. Don't worry: The protagonists are living happily ever after.
NFL・
