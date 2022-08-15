-Crowe LLP, public accounting, consulting and technology firm has launched a brand platform, “Embrace Volatility.” The campaign, which flips the perception that volatility is something to fear to something that creates opportunity, was developed by StrawberryFrog in its first work for the firm. The things that often seem like challenges—the unknown, the uncharted, the controversial—can be a catalyst for a positive transformation.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO