Business

AdWeek

Publicis Nabs a Bulk of Mondelez's Global Media Business

Publicis Groupe won a bulk of Mondelez's global media business following a review that kicked off in December and concluded this week. VaynerMedia and WPP retained some of the business.
AdWeek

Week of Aug. 8 Evening News Ratings: World News Tonight Remains No. 1 with Gains Driven by Busy News Cycle

ABC's and NBC's evening newscasts gained viewers from the previous week, driven by a busy news cycle featuring the FBI search at Donald Trump's Florida residence and the attack on Salman Rushdie.
AdWeek

Spotify Extends Podcast Perks to Megaphone Clients

Spotify said Wednesday that starting September, it will extending access to its podcast insights...
AdWeek

Streaming Overtakes Cable Viewing for First Time, According to Nielsen

After four consecutive months of hitting viewership highs, streaming reigned supreme in July 2022 as it surpassed cable usage last month for the first time ever, according to Nielsen's monthly total TV and streaming snapshot, The Gauge. A record 34.8% of all television viewing was done via streaming, compared...
AdWeek

Tuesday Stir

Crowe LLP, public accounting, consulting and technology firm has launched a brand platform, "Embrace Volatility." The campaign, which flips the perception that volatility is something to fear to something that creates opportunity, was developed by StrawberryFrog in its first work for the firm. The things that often seem like challenges—the unknown, the uncharted, the controversial—can be a catalyst for a positive transformation.
AdWeek

Indie Agency Good Apple Reaches $1 Billion in Billings

Good Apple is an independent media agency that launched in 2008 amidst financial uncertainty. Today, the agency announced $1 billion in billings for the first time in its history. The agency credits its achievement to years of hard work and the complete devotion of its employees.
AdWeek

VCCP Appoints Brett Edgar as First CEO of North America

Brett Edgar has been appointed chief executive officer, North America, the first North American CEO for VCCP in its 20-year history. Edgar will be joined by Caroline Grayson, who was named managing director of VCCP's New York office.
AdWeek

Wunderman Thompson North America Names Tom Murphy Chief Creative Officer

Tom Murphy, one of the creatives behind the "Fearless Girl" campaign, has been named chief creative officer at Wunderman Thompson North America. Murphy spent the last 16 years at McCann—most recently as North American CCO—and has influenced creative talent over the course of his career.
AdWeek

Turn Performance Marketing Into Performance Branding

This is a story of love and data and branding.
