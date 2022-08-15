ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

These 4 Auto Part Stocks Look Like Great Investments Now

By Mangeet Kaur Bouns
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BiZpU_0hHoukMl00

Despite the continued semiconductor chip shortage and high-interest rates for auto loans, the auto parts industry is expected to grow significantly this year, driven by solid demand amid an increasing shift toward electric vehicles, rising demand for OEMs, and digital advancements. Given this backdrop, it could be wise to buy quality auto parts stocks Autozone (AZO), O'Reilly (ORLY), Goodyear (GT), and Genuine Parts (GPC). Continue reading.

Logistical issues and intensified global chip shortage due to the geopolitical headwinds have challenged automobile manufacturing lately. Longer wait times for vehicle deliveries, higher loan costs due to the Federal Reserve’s policy tightening, and fears of a recession have further dampened the industry’s prospects.

However, substantial demand for auto components, driven by increased consumer interest in electric vehicles (EVs) amid inflated fuel prices and climate concerns and expansion of Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) inside the aftermarket value chain, should drive the industry’s growth.

Furthermore, digitalizing automotive component delivery sales and services is expected to aid the industry’s growth. Companies are shifting to digital platforms owing to a smoother customer experience. The global auto parts and accessories market is expected to grow at a 2.8% CAGR to $2.64 trillion by 2027. The aftermarket industry is expected to grow at a 3.8% CAGR to $529.88 billion by 2028.

Therefore, we think, investing in fundamentally sound auto parts stocks AutoZone, Inc. ( AZO ), O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. ( ORLY ), The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company ( GT ), and Genuine Parts Company ( GPC ) could be wise now .

AutoZone, Inc. ( AZO )

AZO is involved in retailing and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Auto Parts Store; ALLDATA; and e-commerce. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive parts, maintenance products, accessories, and non-automotive products.

On March 22, AZO announced that its Board of directors authorized the repurchase of an additional $2 billion of the company’s common stock as part of the ongoing share repurchase program. This is expected to increase earnings and the intrinsic value of its outstanding shares.

AZO’s net sales increased 5.9% year-over-year to $3.86 billion in the fiscal 2022 third quarter ended May 7, 2022. Its operating profit amounted to $2.17 billion, up 14% year-over-year. Its EBITDAR improved 9.6% year-over-year to $4.07 billion. The company’s earnings per share came in at $29.03, registering an increase of 9.6% from the prior-year period.

The consensus EPS estimate of $115.29 for the fiscal year 2022 represents a 21.1% improvement year-over-year. The consensus revenue estimate of $16.06 billion for the current year represents a 9.8% increase from the previous year. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history, as it has surpassed the consensus EPS estimates in each of the trailing four quarters.

AZO has gained 15.9% over the past six months and 38.6% over the past year to close the last trading session at $2,2259.18.

AZO’s POWR Ratings reflect this stable outlook. The company has an overall rating of B, which translates to a Buy in our proprietary rating system. The POWR Ratings assess stocks by 118 different factors, each with its own weighting.

AZO is also rated A in Quality and B in Sentiment. Within the B-rated Auto Parts industry, it is ranked #17 of 68 stocks. Click here to see additional POWR Ratings for Growth, Value, Momentum, and Stability for AZO.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. ( ORLY )

ORLY operates as a specialty retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories. The company owns and operates more than 5,759 stores in the United States and 25 stores in Mexico and sells its products to do-it-yourself and professional service provider customers.

ORLY has been spending its free cash flow to repurchase shares. In the first four months of 2022, it has spent $880 million on share repurchases. This is expected to prolong the recent trend of its EPS growth exceeding its profit growth.

For the fiscal 2022 second quarter ended June 30, 2022, ORLY’s sales increased 5.9% year-over-year to $3.67 billion, and its gross profit improved 3.2% year-over-year to $1.88 billion. The company’s operating income rose 0.4% from the year-ago value to $798.55 million. In addition, its earnings per share came in at $8.78, up 5.4% year-over-year.

Analysts expect ORLY's revenue for the fiscal year 2022 (ending December 2022) to come in at $14.15 billion, representing a 6.1% rise from the last year. Also, Street expects the company's EPS for the current year to come in at $31.81, representing an increase of 2.3% year-over-year.

Over the past month, ORLY has gained 12% to close the last trading session at $731.59.

ORLY's POWR Ratings reflect a stable outlook. The stock has an overall rating of B, which translates to a Buy in our proprietary rating system. It has a grade of A for Quality. In the B-rated Auto Parts industry, it is ranked #20 of 68 stocks.

Beyond what we’ve stated above, we have also given ORLY grades for Growth, Value, Momentum, Stability, and Sentiment. Get all the ORLY ratings here .

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company ( GT )

GT is a developer, manufacturer, marketer, and distributor of tires and rubber-related chemicals for various applications. The company operates through three regional segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and the Asia Pacific, with 57 manufacturing facilities in over 23 countries.

In July, GT joined hands with Lockheed Martin ( LMT ) to commercialize lunar mobility. It will help the company leverage the expertise it has gained during the Apollo mission to expand its horizons by providing tires for NASA’s Artemis program to live and work on the moon.

GT’s net sales increased 31% year-over-year to $5.21 billion in the second quarter ended June 30, 2022. The company's adjusted income before taxes rose 41.7% from the year-ago value to $187 million. Its adjusted net income came in at $131 million, up 65.8% year-over-year. Furthermore, its adjusted earnings per share grew 43.8% from the prior-year period to $0.46.

Analysts expect GT's revenue for the fiscal year 2022 (ending December 2022) to come in at $21.04 billion, representing a 20.4% rise from the last year. Also, Street expects the company's EPS for the current year to come in at $2.13, representing an increase of 2.1% year-over-year. The company has a good earnings surprise history since it exceeded analysts' EPS expectations for each of the trailing four quarters.

Over the past month, GT has gained 38.7% to close the last trading session at $15.19.

GT’s strong fundamentals are reflected in its POWR Ratings. The stock has an overall rating of B, which equates to a Buy in our POWR Ratings system. GT has an A grade for Value and a B for Growth.

Among the 68 stocks in the same industry, GT is ranked #13. Click here to see the additional POWR Ratings for GT (Momentum, Stability, Sentiment, and Quality).

Genuine Parts Company ( GPC )

GPC is a distributor of automotive replacement parts, industrial parts, and materials for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy-duty equipment. The company operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The company caters to both North America and Australia.

On April 13, 2022, GPC’s London-based automotive distribution company Alliance Automotive Group (AAG) acquired Lausan Group, a leading distributor of automotive aftermarket parts in Spain and Portugal.

The acquisition might help GPC expand its European automotive footprint while assisting Lausan in strengthening its position as a market-leader position by leveraging GPC’s European scale, purchasing expertise, and the roll-out of its NAPA brand across the region. GPT expects Lausan to generate annual revenue of approximately €115 million ($118 million).

GPC’s net sales for its fiscal 2022 second quarter ended June 30, 2022, increased 17.1% year-over-year to $5.60 billion. Its income before income taxes came in at $491.56 million for the quarter, up 82.3% from the prior-year period. While its adjusted net income increased 24% year-over-year to $313.09 million, its adjusted EPS grew 26.4% from the prior-year value to $2.20.

The company had $519.13 million in cash and cash equivalents as of June 30, 2022.

Analysts expect the company’s EPS to improve 15.2% year-over-year to $7.96 for the fiscal year 2022, ending December 31, 2022. The $21.53 billion consensus revenue estimate for the same fiscal year represents a 14.1% rise from the prior year. GPC has surpassed the consensus EPS estimates in each of the trailing four quarters.

Over the past month, GPC’s stock has gained 15.4% to close the last trading session at $158.10.

GPC’s POWR Ratings reflect this promising outlook. The stock has an overall rating of A, which equates to a Strong Buy in our proprietary rating system. It has a B grade for Growth, Quality, Stability, and Sentiment.

GPC is ranked #2 of 68 stocks in the same industry. Click here to see the additional ratings for GPC’s Value and Momentum.

AZO shares were trading at $2,257.65 per share on Monday morning, down $1.53 (-0.07%). Year-to-date, AZO has gained 7.69%, versus a -9.60% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Mangeet Kaur Bouns


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2be5a6_0hHoukMl00

Mangeet’s keen interest in the stock market led her to become an investment researcher and financial journalist. Using her fundamental approach to analyzing stocks, Mangeet’s looks to help retail investors understand the underlying factors before making investment decisions.

More...

The post These 4 Auto Part Stocks Look Like Great Investments Now appeared first on StockNews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

U.S. Stocks Trade Mixed; Dow Rises 75 Points

U.S. stocks traded mixed this morning, with the Dow Jones gaining around 75 points on Tuesday. Following the market opening Tuesday, the Dow traded up 0.22% to 33,987.92 while the NASDAQ fell 0.71% to 13,034.82. The S&P also fell, dropping, 0.17% to 4,289.80. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer staples shares...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Automobile Manufacturing#Auto Parts#Board Of Directors#Business Industry#Vehicles#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Autozone#The Federal Reserve
FOXBusiness

STOCK MARKET NEWS: Walmart, Home Depot lift Dow, housing hit again, oil below $90

Inflation Reduction Act minimum tax targets real estate, mining. Coverage for this event has ended. President Joe Biden has signed the Inflation Reduction Act. GM recalls some 2021-2022 vehicles for safety belt issue. SymbolPriceChange%Change. GM$39.05-0.35-0.89. General Motors is recalling almost a half million vehicles over safety belts. The automaker says...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
Portugal
FOXBusiness

Lowe's, Target earnings, retail sales and more: Wednesday's 5 things to know

Here are the key events taking place on Wednesday that could impact trading. A busy week for retail earnings will put extra focus on the government’s July retail sales report. RETAIL SALES: Economists surveyed by Refinitiv anticipate consumer spending to inch up 0.1% month-over-month, well below June’s stronger-than-expected increase...
BUSINESS
CNBC

Target’s earnings take a huge hit as retailer sells off unwanted inventory

Target's profit plunged as it slashed prices to clear out a glut of unwanted inventory. The retailer maintained its outlook for the year, however. "If we hadn't dealt with our excess inventory head on, we could have avoided some short-term pain on the profit line, but that would have hampered our longer-term potential," Target's CFO said.
RETAIL
Entrepreneur

4 Stocks You’ll Be Glad You Bought

The recent rally in the benchmark indices indicates improving investors’ sentiments. Moreover, analysts believe the economy could likely dodge a recession. So, it could be wise to consider buying quality...
STOCKS
Benzinga

U.S. Stocks Turn Higher; Nasdaq Rises 50 Points

U.S. stocks turned higher midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining 50 points on Thursday. The Dow traded up 0.02% to 33,988.56 while the NASDAQ rose 0.39% to 12,988.14. The S&P also rose, gaining, 0.30% to 4,287.01. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares climbed 2.2% on Thursday. Meanwhile, top...
STOCKS
The Independent

Double-digit inflation sinks spirits among European and US markets

European markets took a turn for the worse after a double-digit UK inflation reading went above market expectations, prompting stark warnings over the cost-of-living crisis and a possible recession.London’s top index sunk into the red on Wednesday despite reaching a two-month high the day prior.The FTSE 100 finished the day trading 20.34 points lower, or 0.27%, at 7,515.75.Sentiment in Europe has deteriorated as the day has progressed after UK inflation surged into double figures to 10.1%Michael Hewson, CMC Markets UKMichael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK, said: “After an initially positive start to the day, sentiment in Europe...
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

STOCK MARKET NEWS: Target tumbles, retail sales slump and Fed minutes on tap

Biopharma Blue Water Vaccines jumps on monkeypox announcement. Blue Water Vaccines share price more than doubled in Wednesday trading before giving back gains. The biopharmaceutical company said it plans to explore the potential to develop a novel monkeypox vaccine using its norovirus shell and protrusion (S&P) virus-like particle (VLP) platform.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Nasdaq Falls 75 Points; Ventyx Biosciences Shares Spike Higher

U.S. stocks traded mixed toward the end of trading, with the Nasdaq Composite dropping around 75 points on Tuesday. The Dow traded up 0.44% to 34,063.24 while the NASDAQ fell 0.57% to 13,052.63. The S&P also fell, dropping, 0.13% to 4,291.55. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer discretionary shares climbed 1.9%...
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

58K+
Followers
19K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy