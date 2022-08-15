Read full article on original website
Murfreesboro Couple Provides Generous Gift to Community in Honor of Husband's Late Parents
This summer, a Middle Tennessee couple Russ and Allison Burns provided a generous gift to the community in honor of Russ's late parents, James and Allison Burns.“I wanted to give back to the community that raised me,” said Russ. This $100,000 gift through the Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Foundation will support the mission of the Ascension Medical Group Saint Thomas Saint Louise Family Medicine Center to provide high-quality and affordable care for Murfreesboro's most vulnerable and at-risk residents. The newly established James P. and Alice R. Burns Saint Louise Clinic Fund will support patients by providing them access to health services such as dental, vision, hearing, durable meds, health condition coaching, and behavioral health assistance. In addition, the contribution may provide care to those without insurance who struggle financially, emotionally, and spiritually.
$400,000 grant to help elders with digital literacy
HENDERSON, Tenn. — A $400,000 grant has been provided to the Southwest Human Resource Agency. The agency says the funds from the West End Home Foundation will help elders in Chester, Decatur, Hardeman, Hardin, Haywood, Henderson, Madison, and McNairy counties stay connected to the world digitally. “During the pandemic,...
Henry County Schools Recognize New Teachers, Dunagan
Paris, Tenn.–Henry County Schools Administrative Assistant Maureen Thompson serves punch to Board Members Jill Coker and Russ Orr at Tuesday night’s reception for new teachers. The reception was part of the regular meeting, at which the board reviewed TN Ready achievement scores and Director of Schools Dr. Leah...
Benefit For Claire Mayberry Set
Paris, Tenn.–A benefit for Claire Mayberry will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, August 26. Sponsored by the Paris-Henry County Jaycees, it will be held at 880 Industrial Road, Paris. The meal is a cheeseburger or chicken sandwich, chips and drink for $10. The little girl...
Dismissal Time Change Announced for Union City Kindergarten
A new dismissal time for Kindergarten students is now in effect at Union City Elementary School. Communications Director Mike Hutchens said Kindergarten students may be picked up at 2:35 each day, instead of the previous time of 2:45. The change was made to alleviate traffic congestion in front of, and...
Mega Job Fair gets to work, with over 35 employers hiring
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – For those currently looking for new opportunities, Clarksville’s third Mega Job Fair is underway at the Wilma Rudolph Event Center. Brought to you by 5 Star Media Group and presented by Crown Staffing and Hankook Tire, the Mega Job Fair is a regional event featuring businesses from the Clarksville, Fort Campbell and Hopkinsville area. The event allows you to sit down with employers, discuss opportunities, and even apply for open positions with over 35 companies.
Stewart County High School parents livid over delayed school threat announcement
Stewart County High School parents are voicing their frustration over the district's notification of a school threat. According to a district Facebook post, there was a threat against students at Stewart County High School.
Kindergarten Dismissal Time Moved to 2:35 P.M. at UCES
A new dismissal time for Kindergarten students at Union City Elementary School has been announced and will go into effect Tuesday, Aug. 16. Kindergarten students may be picked up at 2:35 each day instead of 2:45 p.m. The change is being made to alleviate traffic congestion in front of and...
Student recovering after being hit by car in front of Clarksville High School
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A recent accident has sparked conversations in the community on how to make students safer while traveling to and from school. Anthony Johnson, public information officer for Clarksville-Montgomery County School System, said after school on Friday a Clarksville High School student walked to the church across the street to meet his parent/guardian at her vehicle.
North Clarksville Service Center now offers DMV services, former location goes to auction
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Drivers can now receive DMV services, including drivers license renewal, through the North Clarksville Service Center. The North Clarksville Service Center, located at 111 Cunningham Lane, opened in August 2021, serving customers for Gas & Water as well as Finance & Revenue. Newly offered services include...
Fort Campbell updates list of off-limits bars, motels, businesses for soldiers
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Fort Campbell’s newest list of off-limits establishments includes 20 Clarksville operations, from bars and motels to car repair shops. As of Aug. 1, the following are declared off-limits to military personnel, according to information from Fort Campbell. Establishments. In Clarksville:. Darnell Mobile Home...
Jackson Animal Care Center ‘beyond full,’ finds abandoned dog tied outside facility
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Animal Care Center is asking for anyone looking to adopt a pet to give them a visit. “We have approximately 68,000 residents in Jackson, statistically that puts us at about 17,000 pet owning households,” said Director Whitney Owen. “So we have one building and 35 dog kennels to handle the pet demands and animal needs of 17,000 households that own pets.”
Student charged following threat at Stewart County High School
A student has been charged after they reportedly made threats toward other students at Stewart County High School.
Sculpture honoring 101st unveiled at Patriots Park
A sculpture honoring the strength and resilience of the 101st Airborne Division was unveiled Friday at Patriots Park at Fort Campbell.
City of Hickman hires new police chief
The City of Hickman has hired a new Chief of Police. According to KYTN, the Hickman City Commission recently chose Scott McKnight to fill the position. McKnight had previously served with the Hickman Police Department, before accepting a position with the Hornbeak Police Department, in Obion County. Being familiar with...
Local Counties Included in Drought Declaration
A Disaster Declaration has been designated for several counties in Northwest Tennessee and Western Kentucky. The declaration was issued by the Secretary of Agriculture due to drought conditions that began on July 26th. The declaration includes six primary Tennessee counties, which includes Weakley and Henry, along with eight adjacent counties...
Interim judges named after west Ky. judge temporarily suspended by state conduct commission
The Kentucky Judicial Conduct Commission voted Friday to suspend 42nd Judicial Circuit Judge Jamie Jameson with pay as hearings continue regarding allegations of misconduct levied at the official earlier this summer. The commission suspended Jameson in a 3-2 vote after an all-day hearing Friday. Jameson’s suspension will be in place...
A new 27-foot sculpture stands in Clarksville. Here's where you can find it.
A sculpture artist unveiled a 10,000-pound stainless steel structure this weekend in Montgomery County, where it will represent the strength and resilience of the 101st Airborne Division.
Tennessee family leaning on faith after 7-year-old girl's tragic swimming accident
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A 7-year-old girl has been paralyzed after a freak accident at a swimming hole in Waverly. A teenager jumped from a 30-foot rock and landed right on the little girl’s back while she was swimming in Hurricane Creek at Loretta Lynn’s campground. The...
“Most Wanted” for TennCare Fraud finally arrested in Benton County
A Benton County woman, considered one of the “Most Wanted” for TennCare fraud, has been arrested after more than a year on the run. The Office of Inspector General says 39-year-old Lindsey Horner, of Big Sandy, is charged with TennCare fraud and theft of services. Investigators say Horner...
