Digital Trends
Built for work, this Dell laptop with an RTX 3050 is $1,200 off
For anyone looking through laptop deals keen for a great business laptop, we’ve spotted a great one. Right now, you can buy the Dell Vostro 7510 direct from Dell for $1,199, saving you a huge $1,228 off the usual price of $2,427. Working out at over 50% off, this is phenomenal value for anyone seeking out one of the best Dell laptop deals. Hit the buy button below before it sells out or read on while we tell you all about it.
CNET
Apple iPhone 14: Every Rumor About Release Date, Price and More
Apple releases a new iPhone every year. In 2021, we got the iPhone 13 lineup, and this year we're expecting the iPhone 14. With several weeks left until the new iPhone's rumored release date, fans still have plenty of questions. Will Apple raise prices for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro? When will the new iPhone hit shelves? And, what will it even look like?
notebookcheck.net
New iPhone 14 release date surfaces as fan-made iPhone 14 Pro concept renderings show Apple's iOS 16 in action
Just recently we reported on a potential Apple iPhone 14 release date that had been shared on social media by the well-known tech commenter Max Weinbach. He claimed that a reliable source had told him that the all-important date would be September 6, which was a week earlier than the previous favorite for the iPhone 14 release date: September 13. But it appears Weinbach has thrown a spanner in the works by reporting that he has now heard from a different source that the Apple iPhone event will actually take place on September 7, which is a Wednesday.
Digital Trends
Lenovo’s Surface Pro 8 rival is $1,930 off right now (seriously!)
Laptop deals don’t get much bigger than this. Right now, you can buy the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 tablet laptop — effectively Lenovo’s Surface Pro 8 rival — for $949 which means a phenomenal saving of $1,930 off the usual price of $2,879. It’s rare to see such hefty discounts so if you’re looking to enjoy the biggest saving out there, you need this powerful laptop in your life. Not convinced? Read on while we tell you all about it. Remember — stock is likely to be strictly limited at this price.
Digital Trends
This Alienware gaming PC with RTX 3090 is $1,490 off today (seriously)
Dell is coming up big with some gaming PC deals right now, particularly if Alienware deals, more specifically, are what you’re after. Currently Dell has the price of Alienware’s popular Aurora R10 gaming desktop discounted to $2,500 on a build with some serious internal specs, including one of the best graphics cards on the market, the Nvidia RTX 3090. This price makes for a massive savings of $1,490, as it would typically set you back nearly $4,000 as built for this deal. Free shipping is also included with your purchase.
IFLScience
Elon Musk Delivers "Bad News" About The Much-Hyped Cybertruck
Tesla’s Cybertruck has hit yet another road bump. Back in 2019, the plan was to eventually release the clunky-looking pickup for the lean price of $39,900. However, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has now suggested that the final specs and price tag of the much-hyped electric vehicle will not be the same as first announced.
Digital Trends
This 85-inch, full-array TV is $1,000 off at Best Buy – why it’s worth it
Sony is a TV brand that doesn’t really need any introductions, especially given some of their more behemoth TVs, like this Sony 85-inch Class BRAVIA XR. In fact, you’re pretty lucky that it has one of the better Best Buy TV deals on it, bringing it down to $2,300 from $3,300, which is a whopping $1,000 off the base price and a pretty big steal, all things considered.
Apple Insider
India the latest country that may require Apple to shift to USB-C for the iPhone
India's government is investigating adopting common chargers for all portable electronic devices, adding yet another government to the list who wants Apple to move away from its Lightning connector.
pocketnow.com
Apple’s new M2 MacBook Air is currently on sale
Amazon has started to apply discounts to the latest iteration of Apple’s MacBook Air. The latest offer lets you take one of these new and powerful laptops home, starting at $1,099 after receiving a $100 discount. This will get you and beautiful 2022 MacBook Air with an Apple M2 8-core CPU and more cores in the GPU section to deliver tons of power. You will also get a larger 13.6-inch Liquid Retina Display, 8GB RAM, and 256GB storage space in its Starlight finish.
Apple Insider
Daily deals August 18: $700 off Samsung 49-inch monitor, 50% off Zotac 3090 graphics card, Mario Kart 8 for $39, more
Thursday's best deals include $400 off a Hisense 65-inch 4K HDR TV, Team Group 2.5-inch 2TB SATA III SSD for $109, $150 off Beats Studio 3, and much more.
Apple Insider
Comparison: 2022 MacBook Air versus Dell XPS 13 Plus
The M2 MacBook Air, packing Apple's latest Apple Silicon chip and overhauled with various new features, is arguably one of the best value notebooks you can buy. Combining a slim profile with performance, it is an attractive combination.
IGN
Deal Alert: Score an ASUS ROG STRIX GTX 1660 Ti Gaming PC for Only $499 at Walmart
You can't get any cheaper than this. Walmart is offering a ready-to-go ASUS ROG Strix GTX 1660 Ti gaming PC for only $499 shipped. We've been watching the price of this desktop gaming PC drop for some time now, all the way from its original $899 price point. It hovered at $599 for quite a while and we think $499 is the absolute rock bottom price. If you've been needing a gaming PC and you're on a tight budget, there's no need to look elsewhere.
Phone Arena
A bunch of Apple devices discounted at Amazon right now, including Apple Watch 7 and AirPods Pro
Amazon is currently running some awesome discounts on a bunch of Apple devices (which, mind you, don't get discounted that often). The retailer has deals on the latest Apple Watch Series 7, on the 9th gen Apple iPad (from 2021), and the AirPods and AirPods Pro. Apple Watch Series 7...
Apple Insider
Save $100 on Samsung's Odyssey Ark 55-inch 4K 165Hz Mini-LED Display
Samsung's new (and drool-worthy) 55-inch Odyssey Ark 4K Gaming Monitor can be preordered today with a $100 discount.
10 Best tech gadgets of 2022 that everyone should buy
Each year amazes us with its new tech developments, and 2022 is no different. Whether it’s a phone with illuminating rear strips or a super cool update to popular Sony headphones, the best tech gadgets of 2022 take innovation to the next level. One of 2022’s most noteworthy smartphones...
Apple Insider
Apple tests production of Apple Watch, MacBook Pro in Vietnam
Continuing Apple's aim of reducing dependence on China, its suppliers are testing Vietnamese production of both the Apple Watch and MacBook Pro. Apple has previously moved at least some iPad production from China to Vietnam, specifically because of China's severe -- but effective -- coronavirus measures. COVID lockdowns affected half of Apple's major suppliers in the country, and also come after the local government introduced power cuts.
Apple Insider
Wedbush raises Apple price target to $220 on continued iPhone demand
Wedbush has raised its Apple price target to $220 from $200 because iPhone demand is holding up as the company heads into its next cycle. In a note to investors seen by AppleInsider, Ives believes Apple has placed an initial order for 90 million iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro units out of the gate. That's roughly flat compared to the iPhone 13, but hints at stable demand.
Apple Insider
Hyper 245W GaN Desktop Charger review: All the bells and whistles
The new Hyper 245W GaN Desktop Charger is compact, sleek, and the most powerful multi charger you can have at the ready. You'll have no issue charging yourUSB-C gear with four outputs, including multiple Apple laptops at full speed.
Apple Insider
Data recovery is now possible from Apple Silicon systems - at a cost
DriveSavers says that it has identified the components needed to access data from Mac devices with M1, M2, and T2 chips. The company says that it is able to pull data from Apple Silicon chips by transferring the chips from severely damaged boards to functional ones. "The talent and expertise...
iPhone 14 and 14 Pro: Everything we know about Apple’s new phone
The release of the iPhone 14 is just weeks away – but leaks have already indicated much of what might be due to arrive.The new handset is set to get some considerable new features, improvements, as well as the removal of some well-known design elements, according to early reports.Apple is set to release the phone in September, alongside a host of other products. But here’s everything we know about the iPhone 14 – including when that big Apple event might be.Outside designApple could give the external design of the iPhone a more considerable refresh than it has done in years. While the...
