Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Durham residents raise concerns about developments in East DurhamThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
HBCU volleyball gets the fall season startedThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Organ donations save Black livesThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
St. Aug’s receives McNair grant funding for emerging doctoral studentsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Hillside High School celebrates 100-year anniversaryThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Related
cbs17
‘More animals coming in than going out’: Wake Co. works to clear the shelter
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Tails are wagging and patiently waiting behind kennel doors. Meanwhile, fluffy tails are swing back and forth with a purr here and there. These cats and dogs are waiting for their new families at the Wake County Animal Center. To help them find their new...
Central North Carolina animal shelters face capacity limitations as surrenders increase
Animal shelters are reporting an uptick in owner surrenders trending towards pre-pandemic numbers, creating concerns over capacity.
10 Things to do with your kids this weekend in NC (Aug. 19-21)
Raleigh, N.C. — Lots of fun ideas for families this weekend!. Caribmask Carnival - The Raleigh-Durham AfroCaribbean-Association presents the 9th Annual CaribMask Carnival Parade and Festival Village on Saturday on Fayetteville Street. Parade begins at noon. The festival village will open a the close of the parade. Dog Daze...
Details released for visitation and funeral of Wake County deputy Ned Byrd
Many questions remain nearly a week after Wake County deputy Ned Byrd was shot and killed while on duty.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Raleigh Holding Gun Buy Back Event Saturday
The City of Raleigh, in collaboration with the Raleigh Police Department (RPD), will hold a Gun Buy Back Event on Saturday, August 20th, 2022, from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm at Mount Peace Baptist Church, 1601 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, Raleigh, North Carolina 27610. The purpose of this event is to demonstrate the commitment of the City […]
Man charged with murder of Wake deputy Ned Byrd, more arrests expected
One man is charged with murder and authorities said they expect more arrests linked to the shooting death last week of Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd. Arturo Marin-Sotelo, 29, of Oak Tree Drive in Apex, is charged with Byrd's murder. “It gives this office great pleasure ... to be able...
Inmate on the run after escaping jail in food services van
Goldsboro, N.C. — The Wayne County Sheriff's Office is searching for an inmate they said escaped shortly after 11 a.m. Thursday. Michael Wayne Glover, 33, is a white man, 5 foot and 5 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. Authorities said he escaped in a food services van from...
Officials: Escaped inmate driving into Wake County, last sighted in Clayton
Goldsboro, N.C. — The Wayne County Sheriff's Office is searching for an inmate they said escaped shortly after 11 a.m. Thursday. Michael Wayne Glover, 33, is a white man, 5 foot and 5 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. Authorities said he escaped in a food services van from...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WRAL
Police: 3 people carjacked shopper at Raleigh Food Lion parking lot
Raleigh, N.C. — Three people held a gun up to a person in a Raleigh Food Lion parking lot and stole that person's car, according to the Raleigh Police Department. The armed robbery happened at the Food Lion on Avent Ferry Road at 8 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities have not...
North Carolina sheriff’s daughter indicted for death by distribution
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The daughter of Alamance County’s long-time sheriff, Terry Johnson, has been indicted. Emily Robinson, 41, of Snow Camp, was indicted by a grand jury in July on the charge of death by distribution. Burling Police Department headed up the investigation into the drug-related death of Robert Starner Junior in September […]
Truck connected to Wake Co. deputy's death recovered in Winston-Salem after being painted, sources say
Wednesday night, multiple sources told WRAL News that a truck connected to the killing of a Wake County deputy was located and picked up in Winston-Salem. The truck, which was reported to be white by police, was said to have been painted red before being picked up and transported back to Wake County.
Beloved Rolesville fire chief passes away in his home at 67 years old
Rolesville, N.C. — The Rolesville fire chief passed away in his home Wednesday morning, according to a statement from Wake County. Rodney Privette, 67, was an admired member of the Rolesville community, said Darrell Alford, director of Wake County Fire Services. According to a release from Wake County, Privette...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dailyphew.com
This Adorable Pup Is Not Impressed With Anyone At The Doggy Daycare
If you ever cross West Street in the heart of Raleigh, North Carolina, you could see a dog unlike any other enjoying the neighborhood’s amenities in its own special manner. Pogo is a completely different girl and is not interested in jumping or playing with other dogs at this leash-free dog daycare as the other cheerful dogs normally are.
Pandemic rebound: 16 million visitors spent $2.3 billion in Wake County in 2021
Wake County, N.C. — Wake County welcomed nearly 16 million visitors who spent $2.3 billion in 2021, according to a report from Visit Raleigh. Both visitation and spending declined during the COVID-19 pandemic, but it appears those numbers are on the rise since the launch of vaccines and fewer restrictions.
Sewage backup at a barbecue spot: Triangle restaurant sanitation scores (Aug. 16)
Violations this week included improper handwashing and foods being held at incorrect temperatures.
cbs17
Durham woman wins $100,000 on lottery scratch-off
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham woman has won $100,000 on a scratch-off lottery ticket. The North Carolina Education Lottery on Thursday identified Amarfis Lopez as the latest winner of the new Platinum game. She bought her $20 ticket from Cross Creek Convenience on Guess Road in Durham. She...
cbs17
Multiple agencies search Neuse River, less than a mile from where Wake Co. deputy was killed
KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WNCN) — Dive teams and deputies spent most of Tuesday searching the Neuse River and the land around it. A Wake County Sheriff’s Office representative told CBS 17 the search was regarding an ongoing investigation and would not add additional detail. The location of the search,...
Man crashes into outdoor seating area of Raleigh restaurant
Raleigh, N.C. — A man accidentally drove his vehicle onto the outdoor seating area of a Raleigh restaurant on Monday. Raleigh police said a 70-year-old man hit the gas pedal instead of the brake and crashed into the outdoor deck of Rudino’s Sports Corner at Olde Raleigh Village Shopping Center.
Traffic expected as NC State students return to campus
Raleigh, N.C. — Drivers should be prepared for extra traffic around North Carolina State University on Thursday as students begin moving back to campus. N.C. State officials said drivers should expect delays on the main highways surrounding campus, including Western Boulevard and Hillsborough Street. Campus streets will also be...
Power restored to nearly 1,000 homes after tree falls in Raleigh
Raleigh, N.C. — Power was restored to nearly 1,000 customers on Wednesday after a tree fell on power lines. The large tree fell around 2:30 a.m. on Lake Boone Trail at the intersection of Cambridge Road near Glenwood Avenue, bringing down a power pole and lines. Nearly 1,000 homes in the area were without power until 4 a.m., when only dozens were still in the dark.
WRAL News
Raleigh, NC
62K+
Followers
67K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.https://www.wral.com
Comments / 0