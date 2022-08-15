ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

WRAL News

10 Things to do with your kids this weekend in NC (Aug. 19-21)

Raleigh, N.C. — Lots of fun ideas for families this weekend!. Caribmask Carnival - The Raleigh-Durham AfroCaribbean-Association presents the 9th Annual CaribMask Carnival Parade and Festival Village on Saturday on Fayetteville Street. Parade begins at noon. The festival village will open a the close of the parade. Dog Daze...
FOXY 107.1-104.3

Raleigh Holding Gun Buy Back Event Saturday

The City of Raleigh, in collaboration with the Raleigh Police Department (RPD), will hold a Gun Buy Back Event on Saturday, August 20th, 2022, from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm at Mount Peace Baptist Church, 1601 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, Raleigh, North Carolina 27610.     The purpose of this event is to demonstrate the commitment of the City […]
dailyphew.com

This Adorable Pup Is Not Impressed With Anyone At The Doggy Daycare

If you ever cross West Street in the heart of Raleigh, North Carolina, you could see a dog unlike any other enjoying the neighborhood's amenities in its own special manner. Pogo is a completely different girl and is not interested in jumping or playing with other dogs at this leash-free dog daycare as the other cheerful dogs normally are.
cbs17

Durham woman wins $100,000 on lottery scratch-off

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham woman has won $100,000 on a scratch-off lottery ticket. The North Carolina Education Lottery on Thursday identified Amarfis Lopez as the latest winner of the new Platinum game. She bought her $20 ticket from Cross Creek Convenience on Guess Road in Durham. She...
WRAL News

Man crashes into outdoor seating area of Raleigh restaurant

Raleigh, N.C. — A man accidentally drove his vehicle onto the outdoor seating area of a Raleigh restaurant on Monday. Raleigh police said a 70-year-old man hit the gas pedal instead of the brake and crashed into the outdoor deck of Rudino's Sports Corner at Olde Raleigh Village Shopping Center.
WRAL News

Traffic expected as NC State students return to campus

Raleigh, N.C. — Drivers should be prepared for extra traffic around North Carolina State University on Thursday as students begin moving back to campus. N.C. State officials said drivers should expect delays on the main highways surrounding campus, including Western Boulevard and Hillsborough Street. Campus streets will also be...
WRAL News

Power restored to nearly 1,000 homes after tree falls in Raleigh

Raleigh, N.C. — Power was restored to nearly 1,000 customers on Wednesday after a tree fell on power lines. The large tree fell around 2:30 a.m. on Lake Boone Trail at the intersection of Cambridge Road near Glenwood Avenue, bringing down a power pole and lines. Nearly 1,000 homes in the area were without power until 4 a.m., when only dozens were still in the dark.
WRAL News

WRAL News

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

