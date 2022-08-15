Read full article on original website
Texarkana, Arkansas residents will have to abide by a new city ordinance that has passed concerning your pets. The new ordinance which goes into effect in 30 days requires pet owners to spay or neuter their pets unless they are licensed breeders. The Animal Care and Adoption Center reports there are 109 kennels in the center but they have an overflow of pets of at least 127 animals that need a home.
You name it, if you leave it unattended in your yard or visible in an unlocked vehicle, chances are pretty good someone is going to steal it. I can't tell you what exactly has led to so many people in this country thinking what you own and worked hard for should suddenly be theirs, but that's where we are. What can you do? Don't make it so easy for them. Lock up your stuff, hide valuables in your vehicle or better yet, don't leave them there at all. Read about all this week's thefts and much more in your weekly rundown of crimes in Bowie County as prepared by Chief Deputy Robby McCarver.
Texarkana Arkansas Police are investigating a death of an individual who was found in the 1600 block of Edwards Street around 8:05 a.m. this morning (Aug. 15) when officers responded to a call in the College Hill neighborhood. According to police, an adult male victim was found deceased inside a...
It's the 51st Annual New Boston Pioneer Days, The Hottest Festival in Texas and it's this weekend. Going on tonight and runs through Saturday, August 20. Enjoy the carnival and rides Thursday & Friday (Armbands $25 or tickets) from 6 PM to 10 PM each night. Saturday rides are from 11 AM-3 PM then 6 PM -10 PM.
Get ready because it's almost time for the 23rd Annual Senior Expo brought to you by Wadley Regional Medical Center. Be sure to mark your calendars and join the fun on Friday, September 16, 2022. It will all start at 9 AM and go to Noon at the Texarkana Texas Convention Center located at 4610 Cowhorn Creek Loop in Texarkana. Over 100 professionals will be there to talk with you about their products, services and more that benefit anyone 50 years of age and older.
Last weekend was a tough weekend in Texarkana as we found out that Bowie County Sheriff's deputy Lt. Scott Lillis was shot as he was making a traffic stop. The man was a suspected murderer of a Hooks man earlier and we found out that man eventually took his own life. If you missed that story you can get updated here. But Lt. Lillis is in need of help and there are a few benefits that are scheduled where you can show your support and help Scott and his family through this tough time.
Notice from the Texas Department of Transportation: The railroad crossing located at US 67 and State Highway 8 in Maud will be closed this Sunday. If you normally travel SH 8 at US 67 in Maud on Sundays then you will need to find an alternate route this Sunday, August 14. Union Pacific Railroad will be conducting maintenance work on their RR crossing there at State Highway 8. As a result, the area will be closed to through-traffic on this date.
It was a scary week for your Bowie County Sheriff's Office and deputies as one of their own was seriously wounded Saturday night trying to apprehend a man who was wanted for murder. Lt Scott Lillis was shot through his left eye in that exchange and according to Bowie County Sheriff Jeff Neal, has lost the use of that eye but thank goodness he expected to make a full recovery and is in good spirits according to the Sheriff. The Lillis family is going to need help with those hospital bills that will start rolling in soon and we have the links below to various fundraisers if you would like to help out. Plus, your weekly rundown of other crimes in Bowie County as prepared by Chief Deputy Robby McCarver.
A new business has opened in Texarkana! Conn's Home Plus is the newest major retail chain to open its doors at 2315 Richmond Road in the former Albertson's location in the Town West Shopping Plaza. The Texas-based company has been around for more than 130 years and employees some 4,000...
Ready for some family fun this weekend? Busy B Ranch and Wildlife Park, the newest and largest DriveThru park in Jefferson, Texas will be celebrating its one-year anniversary this Saturday, August 20. To help with the celebration I will be there from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with Kicker 102.5...
Hard rockers "Teazur" and "Heather Lin And The Deacons" are just some of the great bands you can see this weekend in Texarkana. I have included some youtube videos so you can see what these bands look like and how they sound. Let's see who is playing in Texarkana this weekend.
The Texarkana Recreation Center has teamed up with the Educational Opportunity Center at Texarkana College to give you a chance to build your skills at interviewing, the better interviewee you are the better the chances of nailing that job you have always wanted. When?. The series is called "Career Moves"...
"Career Moves" is a program that is brought to you by The Texarkana Recreation Center and is a chance for you to find a better job in Texarkana. The "Career Moves" is a free event and they occur at 1 Legion Drive in Texarkana Arkansas. The organizers had this to say about the "Career Moves" events that are going on during the month of August:
Get ready to cool off and have some fun Saturday, August 13 and it's all for a great cause. It's the Water Races at Mallard Pond. The event all benefits our friends at Runnin' WJ Ranch. There will be fun for the whole family. There will be Pedal Boat Races and Kayak Races, a Tricycle Parade plus food and games.
Redwater Independent School District (RISD) is growing and people are noticing. RISD has taken top regional honors as two teachers have been named Teachers of the Year. Winning the honors in the Region VIII Education Service Center, Courtney Beck has been named Regional Elementary Teacher of the Year and. Tanya...
The Texarkana, Texas Farmers’ Market will host its annual "Homemade Salsa" Contest Saturday. Here is what the Texarkana Farmers Market had to say about this year's contest:. The City of Texarkana, Texas Farmers’ Market will host the Best Salsa in the Ark-La-Tex Competition on Saturday, August 6, 2022, at 500 N. Stateline Avenue. This will be the last Market of the 2022 Summer season, so make plans to come early and enjoy local farm fresh produce provided by the best vendors in Town!
The Randy Sam's Shelter will hold it's second annual 'Invitational Cornhole' tournament Saturday at Crossites in downtown Texarkana. The event will kick off at 5:30 pm at Crossties located at 324 East Broad Street in Texarkana Arkansas. Teams will compete for trophies for the top three in each division. All teams that participate will be guaranteed at least two games.
Tax-Free weekends, some homemade salsas, and awesome live music highlight the things to do in Texarkana this weekend. 1. Tax-Free Weekend. It is tax-free weekend in Arkansas and Texas as we get ready to go back to school in the Texarkana area. Check out the stories for everything you can get tax-free this weekend.
It's that time again, a free outdoor movie night for the whole family. The next movie night is coming on Saturday, August 20. It's going to be a great movie too. It's a movie that everyone of all ages will enjoy. The August Outdoor Movie Night will be the 2019...
