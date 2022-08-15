Read full article on original website
Algona Woman Arrested After Traffic Stop Near Swea City
(Swea City)--An Algona woman was arrested following a traffic stop this past weekend near Swea City. The Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office says Deputies conducted the stop around 9:45 pm Saturday. After conducting a brief investigation, they learned that the driver, 41-year-old Tamara Sherman, was wanted on an outstanding warrant and she was taken into custody.
Two arrested in Pocahontas Co. traffic stop
Pocahontas Co., IA – The Pocahontas County Sheriff’s Office released the following press release this morning for drug offenses and an open container. “On July 29th, 2022, at 12:47 a.m. the Pocahontas County Sheriff’s Office made contact with a Silver Chevrolet Impala parked at the Swan Lake entrance. As a result, Andrea Wempe of Breda, IA and Bruce Christensen II of Laurens, IA were arrested and both charged with Possession of Methamphetamine 2nd Offense – Aggravated Misdemeanors, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Simple Misdemeanor. Bruce Christensen II was also cited for having an Open Container – Simple Misdemeanor. Both individuals were transported to the Pocahontas County Jail to await their initial appearance before a judge.
Fairmont Man Facing Multiple Charges After Harassing Cancer Stricken Neighbor, Mocking Police
(Fairmont, MN)--A Fairmont man is accused of setting fireworks off in his neighbor’s bushes, mocking police, and a cancer-stricken man. 24-year-old Hunter Cox was arrested last week on felony charges of attempting to commit arson and terroristic threats. He also faces a multitude of other charges, including harassment, disorderly conduct, public nuisance, and unlawful deposit of garbage.
Emmetsburg Woman Arrested After Emmet County Traffic Stop
(Estherville)--An Emmetsburg woman was arrested on multiple charges after a traffic stop early Monday in Emmet County. Emmet County Sheriff Mike Martens says shortly before 1 a.m., a sheriff’s deputy on patrol in the 2000 block of Highway 4 north of Wallingford observed a northbound vehicle with defective lighting equipment and initiated a traffic stop. Upon investigation at the scene, the driver, 18-year-old Lily Miller of Emmetsburg, was found to be in possession of tobacco products as a person under the legal age. A search of the vehicle was then initiated where controlled substances and drug paraphernalia were discovered.
Weekend Traffic Stop Leads to Arrest of Algona Woman
Orange City Woman In Jail On Felony Drug Charges After Sheldon PD Finds Her In Possession Of Meth
Orange City, Iowa — An Orange City woman is behind bars in Primghar after she was arrested in Sheldon on Saturday. According to information filed with the O’Brien County Clerk of Court, 24-year-old Breanna TenClay of Orange City was arrested by the Sheldon Police Department at the west Casey’s Convenience Store in the 1:00 p.m. hour that day.
Curlew Man Arrested for Theft of Railroad Materials
A Curlew man has been charged for stealing railroad materials from multiple Pocahontas County communities. The Union Pacific Railroad on June 12th reported to the Pocahontas County Sheriff's Office that railroad materials had been stolen from Rolfe, Gilmore City, and Mallard. Following a lengthy investigation, arrest warrants were issued for 56-year-old Shayne Brodersen. He was charged with 2nd Degree Theft, a class D felony.
Marathon man arrested for OWI in Pocahontas County
Pocahontas Co., IA – The Pocahontas County Sheriff’s Office released the following press release this morning regarding a reckless driver near Laurens, IA. “On August 6th, 2022, the Pocahontas County Sheriff’s received a 911 call of a reckless driver going in and out of ditches on Highway 10 west of Laurens, lowa. The Pocahontas County Sheriff’s Office located the vehicle in the ditch of the 44000 block of 120th Avenue. The vehicle was a silver Honda Accord registered to a Bret Paulson of Marathon, lowa. Upon investigation Bret Paulson (52) was placed under arrest and charged with Operating While Intoxicated 1st Offense – Serious Misdemeanor. Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Simple Misdemeanor. Paulson was transported to the Pocahontas County Jail to await his initial appearance before a judge.
George Man Allegedly Assaulted Girlfriend, Locked Her In Car
Rock Rapids, Iowa — A George man has been arrested on two felony counts after an incident at a George home on Saturday. According to criminal complaints filed with the Lyon County Clerk of Court’s office, 35-year-old Bruce Justin Struecker is charged with two counts of domestic abuse assault/impeding air or blood flow, which is a class D felony and one count of false imprisonment, which is a serious misdemeanor.
Storm Lake Noise Complaint Leads To Drug Charges For Lakeside Man
Storm Lake, IA (KICD)– A noise complaint over the weekend in Storm Lake now has a Lakeside man facing drug and other charges. 25-year-old Idris Keyanye was arrested around early Sunday morning and allegedly found to be carrying nearly 30 grams of marijuana while being wanted on several warrants.
Sioux City man cited for pot by Allendorf
ALLENDORF—A 25-year-old Sioux City man was cited about midnight Friday, Aug. 12, near Allendorf on charges of second-offense possession of controlled substance — marijuana, unlawful possession of a prescription drug and possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest of Jacob Zane Kimmel stemmed from the stop of a 2014...
Man Further Charged in Stolen ATV Arrest in Pocahontas County
A Kansas man has been further charged by Pocahontas County authorities in connection to a stolen ATV. Back on July 10th, the Pocahontas County Sheriff's office received a report of a suspicious man who was operating an ATV in Palmer. The man was reportedly having mental health issues and possibly needed help. Upon location of the man by law enforcement, he had no form of identification, but did provide a name and date of birth. The man reported he was from Wichita, Kansas. A check was done on his ID information, but it was unconfirmed.
Mallard Traffic Stop Leads To Warrant Arrest For Spencer Man
Mallard, IA (KICD)– A Spencer man is facing a number of charges from warrants following a traffic stop in Palo Alto County earlier this month. It all happened in Mallard in the early morning hours of August 5th when 47-year-old Robert Ryker was originally charged wtih failing to have a valid driver’s license, not having insurance and fraudulent use of plates.
Le Mars man arrested on multiple charges
(Bedford) -- A Le Mars man was arrested on multiple charges in Bedford Sunday. The Taylor County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to the 200 block of Orchard Street in Bedford for an unknown man who was covered in blood at a resident's back door. Upon arrival, the Sheriff's Office says deputies spoke with the individual, later identified as 66-year-old Tony Bernal, who gave a report that his car was stolen. After an investigation, authorities say Bernal was arrested and charged with second degree burglary, false reports to a public entity, and public intoxication. During the investigation, the Sheriff's Office says Bernal also spit in a drink in a deputy's vehicle. Authorities say additional charges are still pending.
Two arrested following search in Melvin
MELVIN—Two Melvin residents were arrested about 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, on Osceola County warrants for unlawfully manufacturing, delivering or possessing with intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance — marijuana first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana; first-offense prohibited act — prescription drug violation; possession of a controlled substance; and failure to affix a drug stamp.
Curlew man arrested for railroad theft in Pocahontas County
Clay County Woman Dead After Being Attacked by Her Own Dogs
(Rossie)--A Clay County woman is dead after being attacked by her five dogs on Monday. The Clay County Communications Center received a call around 1:45 pm Monday from a subject who reported be believed he had come across a motorcycle accident. The caller stated that he had located a female subject in the ditch but could not get close to her due to several big dogs that were next to her.
Two from rural Paullina jailed for theft
PAULLINA—Two rural Paullina residents were arrested about 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, on charges of fourth-degree theft. The arrest of 45-year-old David Joseph Case and 32-year-old Margaret Mae Jakobson stemmed from the investigation of the report of several unauthorized fuel purchases on a rural Marcus man’s account using a card taken during a burglary earlier this year, according to the Paullina Police Department.
Teen Driver Injured in Sac County Rollover ; Drug-Related Search Warrant Executed
A teenage girl was injured in a single-vehicle rollover accident in Sac County last week. According to the Sac County Sheriff's Office, the accident happened this past Tuesday, August 9th around 8:20am just east of Lake View. 17-year-old Ashlyn Arbegast of rural Lake View was traveling south on Otter Avenue in a 1997 Ford Explorer when she lost control. The vehicle entered the east ditch, slid sideways, and rolled at least twice before coming to rest on the driver's side.
Two men arrested in criminal mischief at Gilmore City farm
Gilmore City, IA – The Pocahontas County Sheriff’s Office released the following press release regarding a couple arrests in Gilmore City. “A Gilmore City man and a Pocahontas man were arrested on Sunday after the Pocahontas County Sheriff’s Office was called to investigate a report of criminal mischief at a rural farm site. On August 14, 2022, at approximately 11:20 a.m., deputies were dispatched to 33002 480th Street, rural Gilmore City. Upon arrival at the farm site, law enforcement was also informed that there were 4 hogs that had been left there which didn’t belong at the site.
