The issue related to the coffee chain Starbucks and the NLRB (National Labor Relations Board) seems to be escalating fast. What are Starbucks’ NLRB complaints?. On Aug. 15, Starbucks filed a 16-page letter to NLRB officials, in which it raised questions about the fairness of the Biden labor agency. Starbucks' accusations against the NLRB come in relation to the organizing drive of its workers at more than 220 of its locations electing Starbucks Workers United as their bargaining representative since December. The union has won about 80 percent of the elections.

BUSINESS ・ 5 HOURS AGO