As Starbucks Workers Organize, Corporate Ramps Up Union-Busting Tactics
In May, Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) instituted a pay raise for all non-unionized workers. At the time, the move felt eerily like union busting. Now, Starbucks’ tactics to stave off employee organization are getting more obvious. Article continues below advertisement. As for the global coffee chain’s latest union-busting tactics, a...
Starbucks Dials Up Anti-Union Heat by Accusing NLRB of Collusion
Starbucks Corp. advanced its anti-union campaign into new territory by launching a direct attack on the National Labor Relations Board’s integrity, accusing the agency of secretly colluding with a union organizing the coffee chain’s workers to manipulate elections. Starbucks aired its allegations in a 16-page letter Monday to...
Starbucks Ups Its Offensive Against NLRB, Accuses It of Collusion
The issue related to the coffee chain Starbucks and the NLRB (National Labor Relations Board) seems to be escalating fast. What are Starbucks’ NLRB complaints?. On Aug. 15, Starbucks filed a 16-page letter to NLRB officials, in which it raised questions about the fairness of the Biden labor agency. Starbucks' accusations against the NLRB come in relation to the organizing drive of its workers at more than 220 of its locations electing Starbucks Workers United as their bargaining representative since December. The union has won about 80 percent of the elections.
