So darting in and out of traffic, going thru stop signs/ red lites, riding on sidewalks,expecting Vehicles that pay taxes registration fees and must have Insurance are supposed to look out for them?? Really? Take responsibility for your actions. You are responsible for your unsafe, careless actions.
in Dallas people on bikes act like so entitled and will be in the middle of a 45 mile per hour road when the is a lane worth of shoulder next to them its as if they don't realize who would be injured if someone wasn't paying attention
We have spent untols millions in bike paths that are used by my guess is less thank 3% of population. Let us move bikes back to parks & roads without vehicles. That money shoukd be spent on education, infrastructure improvements that the 97% of us use.
