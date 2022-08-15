Read full article on original website
Ethereum HODLers bullish ahead of Merge might be mistaken as per…
The largest altcoin has continued to take important steps concerning preparation ahead of the Merge. But Ethereum’s on-chain activity has barely seen any growth. And, you might ask is it calm before the storm, or just an overall crisis in the industry caused by the lack of inflows?. Emptiness...
Ethereum [ETH] short-term traders can celebrate next week if…
Ethereum rallying is a sign of prosperity for pretty much every altcoin. But what if that signal fails to sustain and takes a trip back down?. That is the issue with Ethereum right now. Despite forming a two-month high last week, it is now looking at a possible downtrend. Ethereum...
Binance Coin [BNB]: Will these signals lead the light to $400
In July, the exchange token of the largest crypto exchange, Binance Coin [BNB], struggled. Despite reviving from its low levels in June, when it went as low as $192, BNB could not revert to its price in May. However, investors would have given BNB its accolades for its July performance...
Bitramo releases powerful crypto miners!
Crypto mining enthusiasts around the world are going through exciting times since the launch of Bitramo miners. This blockchain technology startup has recently stormed into the crypto market with three ultra-powerful mining rigs. In almost no time, Bitramo miners have gained the attention of the crypto community as the most powerful mining rigs in the history of this thriving industry.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Litecoin short term holders take sigh of relief in appreciation of…
As one of the earliest cryptocurrencies, the growth of Litecoin [LTC] has left many investors disappointed. Despite matching up to Bitcoin [BTC] at some point, LTC seems to have found comfort in the midst of mediocrity as per its development over the years. The year 2022 may have been termed...
Cardano [ADA] holders would find themselves happiest as…
ADA’s price has soared in the past few weeks. Cardano’s coin has seen a 27.20% rise in its prices since 26 July. With the Vasil hard fork just around the corner, there is a possibility that the price will continue to rally till the completion of the hard fork is announced.
Bitcoin: What you should learn from BTC’s new ownership trends
Bitcoin has been experiencing a change in holding maturity among owners in recent months. This is further reflected in a significant transfer of wealth with long-term holders capitulating their holdings. A subsequent accumulation has taken place which puts Bitcoin in the hand of low-cost basis owners. A tale about Bitcoin.
DAI stablecoin holders need to be cautious now- Here’s why
The U.S. Treasury Department imposed sanctions on virtual currency mixer Tornado Cash. Subsequently, Circle, the issuer of the USD Coin (USDC), froze over 75,000 USDC linked to the sanctioned Tornado Cash addresses. Indeed, a move that stirred up fears of stablecoin censorship in the crypto community. Well, undoubtedly, this might...
Bitcoin structure weakness- Is this the end of BTC’s relief rally
Bitcoin [BTC] bears demonstrated weakness at the beginning of August after failing to push towards its support line. Fast forward to the present and a similar observation has occurred with the bulls. This confirms structure weakness but also underscores increased uncertainty regarding BTC’s next move. After briefly managing to...
Are you going long on Tezos [XTZ] in August? Read this first
Tezos has been working hard to establish itself in the DeFi market. And, particularly in the NFT market. Recently, in line with the same goal, the crypto chain’s Israel arm introduced a unique approach to minting and authenticating NFT collections by sending them from an origin wallet. But, unfortunately,...
Ethereum: Here’s how the Merge may put other tokens at risk
The upcoming Ethereum [ETH] Merge has been highly anticipated and so far all the test runs have been successful. Although this suggests that the Merge might turn out smooth, Grayscale highlighted an area of concern that investors should consider. Grayscale expressed concerns over the potential impact on the Merge, especially...
1,053% Bitcoin Cash rally could be a testament to your risk tolerance
Bitcoin Cash was one of the most successful forks at one point in time. Not to forget, the altcoin was hitting the highs of $1,550 as of last May. The market crash dragged BCH from its all-time high to the current lows. Now, despite the improving market conditions, the altcoin does not seem to have the capacity to reach those highs again.
Avalanche’s new milestone and what it could mean for investors
Ava Labs has been extremely occupied as of now after a recent activity spike on Avalanche. Reportedly, Avalanche’s daily gas use reached an all-time high (ATH). The amount of gas used by the Avalanche network can be considered as a purport for high activity levels. Furthermore, the spike in gas fee usage also signifies a rise in the adoption and demand for the network.
ISLAMIwallet: A Halal only crypto wallet and first recovery wallet in the world
ISLAMICOIN, the leading global project in cryptocurrency and Blockchain technology, announced the completion of its second project on the roadmap, ISLAMIwallet, to be the first Halal only crypto wallet with special unique features available exclusively to its holders. Working under the rules and regulations of the Islamic Sharia, ISLAMIwallet will...
