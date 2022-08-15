Read full article on original website
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Good Morning, Brooklyn: Thursday, August 18, 2022
HOSPITAL PROGRAM PROVES EARLIER DETECTION OF COVID: Wastewater data can detect COVID and flu 10 to 14 days before those results are seen clinically at the hospital, thanks to new technology that the NYC Health and Hospitals system is using. Launched in February, the new Biosurveillance Program, which tests wastewater for infectious diseases, has successfully predicted changes in COVID and flu rates 10 to 14 days before those results are seen clinically at the hospital. The program will be brought online at all 11 hospitals, including the three locations in Brooklyn, in the coming weeks.
Wiredpr News
New York City wants to charge up to $23 a day to drive into Manhattan
New York’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority is relying on a congestion pricing plan to create much-needed revenue but the eye-popping costs to motorists have some experts and lawmakers calling for an alternative fundraising source. The state agency that runs New York City’s subways, buses and commuter rail lines plans to...
fox5ny.com
NYC street parking 'virtually impossible'
NEW YORK - Despite continuing investments in mass transit, a massive spike in car ownership has made finding a parking space in New York City "virtually impossible" for drivers. According to Bloomberg, a combination of factors are making finding a place to park your car in the city as difficult...
New York City to remove abandoned outdoor dining structures, Open Restaurants program here to stay
The mayor reiterated "outdoor dining is here to stay," while acknowledging that abandoned or dangerous outdoor dining structures must be quickly torn down.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Hearing will give Brooklyn chance to sound off on redistricting plan
This Sunday evening, Brooklynites will have the chance to comment on the controversial new City Council redistricting plan at Medgar Evers College. The hearing, one of five around the city, will take place between 3:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the college, 1638 Bedford Ave., Crown Heights. It will be the only one in the borough.
pix11.com
Rising rent in NYC: Here’s what tenants need to know
NEW YORK — New York City tenants are facing the biggest rent hike the city has seen since 2013. Inventory is down 46% from this time last year, according to the Bizzarro Agency, and the average studio in Manhattan costs 25% more today than it did in the past few years.
New York City Mayor Eric Adams chimes in on debate over outdoor dining
What should be done about outdoor dining in New York City? Eyewitness News reporter Lucy Yang spoke exclusively with Mayor Eric Adams ahead of an announcement on the issue that has become so divisive for New Yorkers.
NYC comptroller denies all 4,703 claims over flooding from Ida
NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City’s comptroller’s office shot down the thousands of people who filed financial claims against the city in the wake of Hurricane Ida. Historic flooding from the drenching downpours destroyed the homes of many in 2021. In the aftermath, 4,703 people filed complaints with the city because of the flooding, […]
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Your city council district is changing next year. Here’s how to weigh in
Your new City Council district is being drawn right now. And you can weigh in on the process over the next month. A first draft of New York’s next era of council district has already been released, created and unveiled by the NYC Districting Commission in mid-July. You can see it here.
9/11 Tribute Museum in NYC closing its doors
LOWER MANHATTAN (PIX11) — The 9/11 Tribute Museum in Manhattan will shutter on Wednesday, the museum announced Tuesday. The museum will keep a presence online, but financial difficulties mean the doors of the Greenwich Street location will close. The COVID pandemic hit the museum hard. “Financial hardship including lost revenue caused by the pandemic prevents […]
newyorkled.com
Brooklyn’s Oldest and Largest Street Festival, The Atlantic Antic Returns!
The Atlantic Antic™, Brooklyn’s Oldest and Largest Street Festival. Celebrating its 47th year, the veritable New York institution to offer unique selection of entertainment, food and fun while highlighting local and small businesses. Taking place within the neighborhoods of Boerum Hill, Cobble Hill, Brooklyn Heights and Downtown Brooklyn.
NY tells Upstate New Yorkers to cut back on lawn watering amid drought watch
Albany, N.Y. — New York is urging much of upstate New York to conserve water as weeks without soaking rains have put many areas into a drought watch. The watch now includes most New York counties except for those in the Adirondacks, those bordering Lake Ontario to the east, and New York City’s five boroughs and Westchester County. The state is encouraging residents in affected counties, particularly those dependent on private wells, to conserve water whenever possible during the coming weeks.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Permits surged before 421-a tax break expired, developers warn it’s not enough to stave off a housing construction lull
In 2015, the year Albany lawmakers last allowed a lucrative real estate property tax break to expire, developers filed building permits for 55,000 residential units — three times more than the previous year. By getting their projects started, they could still qualify for the tax abatement, known as 421-a,...
bkreader.com
It’s Become ‘Virtually Impossible’ to Find Street Parking in New York City
A spike in car ownership, dining sheds and the comeback of alternate-side parking are making it tougher than ever to find spaces. As car ownership in New York City surges, parking spaces dwindle. Photographer: Jeenah Moon/Bloomberg Now more than ever, New York City car owners watching “Seinfeld” on Netflix […]...
New York YIMBY
Housing Lottery Launches for 160 Clarkson Avenue in Flatbush, Brooklyn
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 160 Clarkson Avenue, a seven-story residential building in Flatbush, Brooklyn. Designed by Hill West Architects and developed by Ephraim Heimfield, the structure yields 116 residences and 58 enclosed parking spaces. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 26 units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $72,000 to $187,330.
LIRR unveils 1st section of new express lane track from Merillion Avenue to Garden City
The third track is part of the LIRR Main Line Expansion Project which will allow express trains to glide right through the congestion that builds in Nassau County.
A year after affordable housing lottery was launched, dozens of apartments sit vacant in South Bronx development
It's been over a year since a lottery was launched for a luxury "affordable" housing development located at 276 Grand Concourse in Mott Haven which was asking $2,000 a month for a studio and upwards of $2,400 for two-bedroom units.
NY1
Mayor endorses state Senate candidate with history of controversy
While avoiding weighing in on races for Congress, Mayor Eric Adams is not staying on the sidelines of critical state Senate races this election cycle. This week, he threw his weight behind a controversial candidate in a Brooklyn state Senate race. The mayor endorsed Rev. Conrad Tillard, a political newcomer...
NYC carpenters union will hire 65 apprentices; here’s how to apply
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The New York City carpenters union in partnership with the state will start a recruitment effort next month in search of 65 apprentices for a variety of positions. From Sept. 14, 2022 through Aug. 9, 2023, the search will be for 25 carpenter apprentices in...
17 Best Theater District Restaurants To Eat At Before A Broadway Show
Hitting a Broadway show is a NYC tradition for both locals and tourists, but finding a good restaurant near it can be quite the daunting task. When you think of the Theater District, Midtown, and even parts of Hell’s Kitchen, you may assume that finding a good culinary variety can prove difficult. But fear not! We rounded up the best spots to grab some food before you hit the show. Here are the best Theater District restaurants for your big night out! We’re starting off our list on the fancier side, but why not treat yourself right before a Broadway...
