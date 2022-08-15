HOSPITAL PROGRAM PROVES EARLIER DETECTION OF COVID: Wastewater data can detect COVID and flu 10 to 14 days before those results are seen clinically at the hospital, thanks to new technology that the NYC Health and Hospitals system is using. Launched in February, the new Biosurveillance Program, which tests wastewater for infectious diseases, has successfully predicted changes in COVID and flu rates 10 to 14 days before those results are seen clinically at the hospital. The program will be brought online at all 11 hospitals, including the three locations in Brooklyn, in the coming weeks.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 13 HOURS AGO