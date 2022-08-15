ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

The 40th Annual Original Southwest Louisiana Zydeco Festival

About the Original Southwest Zydeco Festival:The Treasures of Opelousas, a group of concerned citizens, feared that Zydeco and Creole music were dying; in response, they organized the first festival. With the guidance and sponsorship from the Southern Development Foundation, the first Zydeco Festival in 1982 was started in a bean field in Plaisance, Louisiana on the outskirts of Opelousas.
OPELOUSAS, LA
Josh Guillory turns to side hustles for more income

Side Hustle: This is the second in a two-part investigation into the mayor-president's attempts to earn additional income while in office. Read Part 1 here. While he wrapped up rehab, Mayor-President Josh Guillory found time to do legal work for a client. He filed an expungement motion for a woman's 2014 marijuana arrest, according to court records from Thursday, Aug. 11, said to be both his final day of treatment for alcoholism and PTSD and the date of his return to Lafayette.
LAFAYETTE, LA
