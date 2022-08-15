Kismet is defined as destiny or fate — almost a reward or a stroke of luck, when the stars align. It is also the name of restaurateur Sachin Mahajan’s modern Indian establishment in Old Town Alexandria. Making its debut late last year, it quickly became a favorite of longtime Washington Post food critic Tom Sietsema, who ranked it No. 4 in his 2022 Spring Dining Guide and declared in a review it had added an “artful touch to Alexandria.”

ALEXANDRIA, VA ・ 22 HOURS AGO