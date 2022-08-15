ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond Food News: Aug. 18-24

After working as a culinary instructor and operating her own cooking school, Ann Butler decided to make a foray into restaurant ownership with 21 Spoons. Tucked away in the Waterford Shopping Center in Midlothian, the intimate eatery with just two dozen seats dishes out a tight-knit menu three nights a week. (Richmond magazine)
Opening Soon: Kismet Modern Indian

Kismet is defined as destiny or fate — almost a reward or a stroke of luck, when the stars align. It is also the name of restaurateur Sachin Mahajan’s modern Indian establishment in Old Town Alexandria. Making its debut late last year, it quickly became a favorite of longtime Washington Post food critic Tom Sietsema, who ranked it No. 4 in his 2022 Spring Dining Guide and declared in a review it had added an “artful touch to Alexandria.”
On the Water

When the world shut down for COVID-19 in 2020, Teresa Camden and her husband, Christopher, were looking for something fun that they could do safely with their family. Christopher wanted to buy a boat, but Teresa knew that boat ownership entailed hard work and expenses, too. “It looks really luxurious...
