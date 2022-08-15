ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 6

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxbaltimore.com

FOX45 investigating reports of FBI at Baltimore City Schools Headquarters

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Fox45 News received multiple reports that the FBI was at Baltimore City Schools headquarters on North Avenue Wednesday. A City Schools spokesperson would not confirm or deny, saying media inquiries should be directed to the FBI. The Baltimore FBI field office had no comment, but we...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Revisiting Mayor Brandon Scott's crime reduction plan

A new report is shining light on the relationship between police and victims of crime. Now the city is announcing changes to better serve and support victims. Former chief of police in West Virginia Maury Richard joined FOX 45 News to weigh in on the situation. "Well I read through...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Phoenix, MD
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
State
California State
State
Minnesota State
City
Baltimore, MD
City
California, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
foxbaltimore.com

Case against Baltimore correctional officers accused of corruption falls apart

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City prosecutors have dropped charges against all the defendants in a conspiracy case against roughly two dozen correctional officers working at Baltimore City jails. Announced with much fanfare by Baltimore State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby in 2019, the cases were delayed by the pandemic and later...
BALTIMORE, MD
WUSA9

District Heights shooting leaves 1 dead

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A man is dead in Prince George's County and police are investigating to figure out what happened, and who is responsible. Officers with the Prince George's County Police Department were called to the 2100 block of Rochell Avenue for a report of a shooting around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. When those officers arrived at the scene, they found an adult male shot. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Toni Preckwinkle
Person
Donald Trump
foxbaltimore.com

Pastor P.M. Smith weighs in on the mayor's crime plan

Violence continues to surge in the city with 16 people shot over the weekend and 7 of whom lost their lives. Lifetime Baltimore resident and pastor P.M Smith joined FOX 45 News to weigh in on the mayor's crime plan. "We are 20 homicides ahead of last year for this...
BALTIMORE, MD
DC News Now

Police investigate double shooting in Northwest DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said they were looking for an SUV that might have been involved in a shooting that left two people hurt Tuesday afternoon. Police tweeted about the shooting at 14th and Fairmont streets NW. The two people who were hit by gunfire were breathing […]
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Gun Violence#Suicide#Baltimore Police#Shooting#Violent Crime#The Department Of Justice#American#Victim Services Unit#The Police Department
wfmd.com

Suspect In Eastern Shore Homicide Arrested In Frederick

He’s being held at the Detention Center awaiting extradition. Frederick, Md. (KM) – The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office says a suspect in a homicide on the Eastern Shore was arrested in Frederick Tuesday morning. Deputies and the US Marshals’ Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force Western Maryland apprehended Raykquon Molock, 25, of Frederick.
FREDERICK, MD
Daily Voice

Suspect Wanted In Connection To Fatal Baltimore Shooting

Police are seeking the public's help in identifying those responsible for the murder of a Baltimore man, authorities say. Marcus Roberts was fatally shot in the 1200 block of West Lombard Street around 11:15 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 13, according to Baltimore police. Authorities are offering an $8,000 reward for information...
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Public Safety
foxbaltimore.com

Council President Mosby aide remains on payroll while awaiting trial for gun, drug charges

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — While an aide to Baltimore City Council President Nick Mosby awaits a trial on drug and handgun charges, she remains on the city’s payroll. Jade Johnson faces drug possession with intent to distribute and weapons violations following an arrest in Baltimore County on June 6. According to court documents, Johnson had a loaded handgun in her vehicle that was pulled over due to tinted windows, along with marijuana.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

School resource officer was at scene of quadruple shooting in Hamilton

BALTIMORE -- WJZ is learning exclusive new details about a quadruple shooting in Northeast Baltimore that left one man dead and a woman in critical condition. Our WJZ team has been working on this story since the early morning hours Sunday when the shooting took place in the 5500 block of Harford Road in Hamilton.The frantic radio transmissions that started around 1:45 a.m. depicted the level of urgency. "We need more units here, we need more medics," one first responder could be heard saying. Another urged fellow first responders to cut off access to the street as emergency personnel tried...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore man stands trial in death of 5-month-old daughter

BALTIMORE -- A jury trial is now taking place nearly four years after a 5-month-old girl died after suffering trauma to her body in West Baltimore.Her father, Anthony Ford, in now on trial, accused of causing his daughter's death. Brailynn died in October 2018 just days after she was hospitalized with trauma to her body. Ford has been charged with second-degree murder, child abuse resulting in death, child abuse resulting in serious physical injury and first-degree assault, court records show.On Wednesday, Ford testified he was taking care of his daughter on the day in question and went for a ride in a vehicle...
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy