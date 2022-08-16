ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
See How the News Covered Video Games in 1980

By the 1980s, low-tech toys were already falling out of fashion. Home video game consoles were the hot holiday gift in 1980, and as is the case with any new technology aimed at children, parents were apprehensive. To see how the world responded to the rise of gaming that year, check out the video below.
Watch Michael and Holly Annoy Darryl in These Deleted Scenes From 'The Office'

Some fans felt The Office ended too soon when the final episode aired in 2013. Fortunately, the show's official YouTube channel has been releasing a steady stream of bonus content in the years since the series finale. If you're a fan of Craig Robinson, Amy Ryan, and Steve Carell, you'll love this newly released clip featuring unused footage from season 5 of The Office.
This Special Edition of Jane Austen’s ‘Persuasion’ Includes Handwritten Letters and More

This article contains affiliate links to products selected by our editors. Mental Floss may receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Mention “the letter” to a Persuasion fan and they’ll know exactly what you’re talking about. After nearly an entire novel of will-they-or-won’t-they between the two main characters, Captain Wentworth’s heartfelt missive to Anne Elliot isn’t easily forgotten.
The Origin—and Evolution—of the Phrase 'Trip the Light Fantastic'

Today, thanks to the movie Mary Poppins Returns (2018), the phrase trip a little light fantastic might conjure images of dancing chimney sweeps. But this colloquialism has strayed quite a bit from its semantic origins. While it has always referred to nimble, fleet-footed dancing, the imagery associated with trip the light fantastic is a matter of profound disagreement.
