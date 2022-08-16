Read full article on original website
Related
Want To Devour Some Classic Literature? The Serial Reader App Breaks Long Novels Up Into Easy-to-Read Chunks
Some people who struggle to finish a novel may have no problem reading hundreds of Tweets in one sitting. If you can relate, you don't need to trade in your smartphone for an e-reader; an app called Serial Reader encourages you to consume more fiction by presenting classic literature in easy-to-digest packages.
Watch the Original 'Breaking Bad' Cast Audition Tapes
Catch the original 'Breaking Bad' cast work their magic in the dreaded audition room.
10 Fun Facts About “Weird Al” Yankovic’s ‘UHF’
'UHF' was a passion project for "Weird Al" Yankovic, but it bombed at the box office in 1989. Here are 10 fact about the cult classic you might not have known.
See How the News Covered Video Games in 1980
By the 1980s, low-tech toys were already falling out of fashion. Home video game consoles were the hot holiday gift in 1980, and as is the case with any new technology aimed at children, parents were apprehensive. To see how the world responded to the rise of gaming that year, check out the video below.
RELATED PEOPLE
Watch Michael and Holly Annoy Darryl in These Deleted Scenes From 'The Office'
Some fans felt The Office ended too soon when the final episode aired in 2013. Fortunately, the show's official YouTube channel has been releasing a steady stream of bonus content in the years since the series finale. If you're a fan of Craig Robinson, Amy Ryan, and Steve Carell, you'll love this newly released clip featuring unused footage from season 5 of The Office.
This Special Edition of Jane Austen’s ‘Persuasion’ Includes Handwritten Letters and More
This article contains affiliate links to products selected by our editors. Mental Floss may receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Mention “the letter” to a Persuasion fan and they’ll know exactly what you’re talking about. After nearly an entire novel of will-they-or-won’t-they between the two main characters, Captain Wentworth’s heartfelt missive to Anne Elliot isn’t easily forgotten.
The Origin—and Evolution—of the Phrase 'Trip the Light Fantastic'
Today, thanks to the movie Mary Poppins Returns (2018), the phrase trip a little light fantastic might conjure images of dancing chimney sweeps. But this colloquialism has strayed quite a bit from its semantic origins. While it has always referred to nimble, fleet-footed dancing, the imagery associated with trip the light fantastic is a matter of profound disagreement.
Mental_Floss
31K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Mental Floss delivers smart, fun and shareable content in an upbeat and witty environment. An encyclopedia of everything, we answer life’s big questions and uncover stories so interesting our readers absolutely must share them.https://www.mentalfloss.com
Comments / 0