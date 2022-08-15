Read full article on original website
Poppy’s HammerHead’s Bar & Grille In Destin, Florida
Hello lovelies, I’m still on a vacation high and had an amazing time in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida last weekend. One of our stops was to this fun waterfront dining spot in Destin, Florida called, Poppy’s HammerHead’s Bar & Grille. We were all looking for some place to fun eat and it was highly recommended! It’s located in The Village of Baytowne Wharf at their beautiful marina.
Moment colossal waterspout is spotted off Florida's Panhandle as terrified locals watch it home in on their beach town
The moment a colossal waterspout rips through the Gulf of Mexico along the coast of Destin, Florida on Tuesday has been captured on film, revealing a weather phenomena that sent chills down residents' spines as they passed by it during their morning commutes. A waterspout is a whirling column of...
Do you believe ghost children haunt the Historic Bagdad Cemetery?
stock photo. Not from Bagdad Historic CemeteryKenny Eliason on Unsplash. There's a lot to take in when you come to Florida for the first time. I've lived in Orlando for a year now and have yet to absorb even a small portion of all the wild and unique experiences Florida has to offer, all the amazing, historical places to see.
Woman drowns in Destin near Marler Bridge
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a drowning death near Marler Bridge Wednesday, Aug. 17 in Destin. Around 2:15 p.m., a “woman was spotted floating in the water,” according to a Facebook post from the OCSO. Boaters pulled the woman from the water and began CPR. She was taken […]
More public beach coming to Destin
The news has been weird and slow(er) this week so I’m glad to finally be getting out a newsletter. There are a few longer stories that I’ll be linking to in this edition simply because the article is too long to fit inside the email. I encourage you...
Two dead from eating Louisiana oysters
Two dead from eating Louisiana oysters. The potentially deadly Vibrio bacteria has turned up in oysters, reportedly from Louisiana, in Florida.
Destin's latest catch: Fish On prepares to open 'beach casual' restaurant
The sign is up and the renovations inside are almost complete for Fish On seafood house set to open in the old Callahan’s Restaurant and Deli site located at 791 Harbor Blvd. in Destin. “We’re looking to open sometime in September,” said Billy Dee, who is opening the restaurant...
Charges coming for teens who threw party in Florida mansion
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — In June, people all over the country were astounded by a video of a house party in a South Walton County mansion. Two months later and no one’s been arrested. Walton County sheriff’s investigators said they’re looking for the party organizers. None of the teens lived at the $8 million […]
Check out stunning Destin waterspout: ‘That’s a biggin’
Beachgoers in Destin were in for a sight Tuesday morning along the Emerald Coast. Boo Freeman posted a video to Instagram showing a giant water spout that had formed off the coast of Destin in the Gulf. AccuWeather Senior Weather Editor Jesse Ferrell pointed out that this was not a...
AirTag leads to arrest of Florida airport worker accused of stealing over $16K in items
A Florida airport employee was arrested after deputies said he stole over $16,000 worth of items from travelers' luggage.
WCBCC opens newest park facility: Choctawhatchee River Paddle Trail at Cowford Landing
On Wednesday, Aug. 10, the Walton County Board of County Commissioners hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony at the county’s newest park facility, Choctawhatchee River Paddle Trail at Cowford Landing. The new facility is located approximately 100 yards past the existing Cowford Boat Launch located at SR20 and the Choctawhatchee River at 55 Big Cedar Road, Ponce De Leon, FL 32455.
Another Florida Panhandle Property Goes To Hale Family
It’s a 1kw Class C AM from 1 tower located in a small town on the banks of the Blackwater River, not far to the north of Interstate 10. And, this municipality is just to the east of Pensacola, Fla. That’s a geographical fact that some broadcasters may fret,...
Walton County fishing report for Aug. 15
River: Mostly crappie, catfish. Bay: A few redfish, trout, black drum, and black snapper. “Where the locals shop and the tourists are welcome.” Click here to find out more about Copeland’s. Copeland’s Gun and Tackle Shop. 17290 U.S. Hwy. 331 S, Freeport, Florida 32439. (850) 835-4277. Store...
Video: Massive waterspout spotted in Florida during lightning storm
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. - Destin residents in northwest Florida saw quite the spectacle Tuesday morning when a massive waterspout appeared in the Gulf of Mexico during a lightning storm. The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office shared multiple videos of the waterspout on social media after the brother of Deputy Kyle Warf...
“Savannah” is available for adoption at Bay County Animal Control
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - When school starts back up each year, the amount of animals surrendered to shelters tends to rise. Evelyn Temple, with the Bay County Animal Control, stopped by the NewsChannel 7 studio to talk about this trend and the animals at the shelter who are waiting for homes. Temple brought along “Savannah”, a two-year-old Labrador Retriever mix who is looking for a family.
Turning Tragedy into Triumph: Cory Welch’s working to return to Bay County EMS
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)– “Pain is not fun, but is good.” That’s how Bay County Fire Inspector, Cory Welch, describes his physical therapy. It all started on June 11th for Welch, who in his spare time works with the Panama City Radio Club. It’s been a passion project for Welch for thirty years. Welch and […]
WATCH: Crazy video shows shooting at Florida gas station
The shooting happened early Sunday morning at 2:50 a.m. at a gas station in the 8300 block of Thomas Drive.
Filling the gap for Northwest Florida residents who live in food deserts
Between Escambia, Santa Rosa, Okaloosa, and Walton counties, 24 geographic areas are identified as food deserts or areas with low income and low access to nutritious food. Over 102,000 Northwest Floridians in the four counties are affected. Various local food assistance organizations, including Feeding the Gulf Coast and Manna Food...
Bezo’s Blue Origin ship leaves Pensacola waters, could be scrapped
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Blue Origin ship Jacklyn, which was docked in Pensacola for almost four years, may be scrapped. The 600-foot former cargo ship was initially undergoing a retrofit so it could serve as a landing platform for a rocket. The decision to pull the ship from Pensacola was made by Blue […]
Remembering Bay County giant Leon Miller
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Many figures in Bay County fondly remembered the life and legacy of Mr. Leon Miller. Miller died Monday at the age of 89 from complications of several illnesses. Miller was a long-time educator in the community, whether at Rosenwald High School or Gulf Coast State College, where he worked as […]
