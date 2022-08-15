Read full article on original website
Cora E. Peterson
Cora E. Peterson, age 82, of Isanti died Aug. 13, 2022 at Mercy Hospital from a stroke. Cora Ellen Peterson was born Nov. 6, 1939 in Curlew, Iowa to Samuel and Margaret (Smith) Clark. She started school at Greeley Elementary School and then attended Immaculate Conception in NE Minneapolis. Their family moved to St. Francis and she attended Dist. 26 St. Francis Township School and graduated from St. Francis High School in 1957. On Jan. 4, 1958 she married Elroy Peterson at St. Francis United Methodist Church. They made their home on a farm in rural Isanti their entire lives. Cora and Elroy had their own bus and operated C & E Transportation, driving bus for St. Francis Schools for over 40 years. She was a member at St. Francis United Methodist Church. Cora enjoyed sewing, crocheting and gardening. Her dog, Millie was a special companion to her.
Mashiah Foundation Founders Visit Cambridge
Over a dozen years ago, a group of leaders from Cambridge Lutheran Church were encouraged to do something about the AIDS epidemic in Africa. Attending the Global Leadership Summit that year where the challenge was issued, the group of ten or so folks began looking for a way to make a difference.
Mural ribbon cutting
The Chisago County HRA-EDA contracted with Alison Price to complete a mural on the office building located at 38871 7th Ave, North Branch MN 55056. Alison was recommended by the City of North Branch personnel being that they had worked with her on a prior project. Alison has been painting murals for over a decade and says that “murals serve as a landmark and a source of community pride.” The HRA-EDA mural exhibits the county’s natural resources, recreation, residential and business communities all in which relate to the HRA-EDA’s duties. Alison also did a great job of using the Chisago County HRA-EDA’s branding colors (colored boxes) to tie everything together.
Homeschool connections at the Cambridge library
Are you a homeschool family looking to make connections and use your library more effectively? Visit the Cambridge Public Library! Each month we will briefly highlight a free library service followed by a social hour. The library will provide activities for kids. The Homeschool Connections program continues at 10:30 a.m....
Cambridge finalizes moratorium of downtown auto-oriented businesses
People participating in the obligatory guessing game of “what business is opening at...” can now permanently remove all auto-oriented businesses from their predictions when it comes to downtown Cambridge. During the Aug. 15 Cambridge city council meeting, the council approved on a 4-1 vote an ordinance amendment that...
Thrift store photo makes its way home
When it comes to history, one of the easiest ways to get a feeling of the past is by looking at a photograph. Photographs tell a story without words, they also allow the viewer to draw their own conclusions about not only how a photo makes them feel, but what they may learn from the content and subject matter.
Commit to Kids giving day August 31
As we wrap up the summer, thoughts turn again to school — and to students. At Family Pathways, we see daily the struggles of kids in our community whose families seek support from our food shelves and domestic violence programs. The hidden tragedy of our community is the “kid next door” who is scared or hungry, and whose experience remains invisible.
Second round of candidate filings yields more crowded races
The trend that started back in the May filing period for candidates for elected offices of larger than normal races has continued into the August filing period, with several local races having highly contested races. The August filing period, which ended on Tuesday, Aug. 16, was for any open seat that didn’t require a Primary election should a large number of people run.
Resident input on road construction requested
The Chisago County Public Works Department is looking to gain input and information from the residents and users of County Road 10 (Stark Road) between I-35 and the Isanti County Line in Fish Lake Township and the City of Harris. A public open house will be held on Wednesday, August 24th, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Fish Lake Town Hall located at 2170 Brunswick Road, Harris, MN 55032. Staff from the Chisago County Public Works Department will be on hand to gather input from the public to help guide future proposed highway improvements along the corridor.
