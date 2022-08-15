ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden County, NJ

Deptford, NJ, Man Charged With DWI, Endangering the Welfare of Children

Authorities in Vineland say a man from Deptford is facing DWI and endangering the welfare of children charges following an incident on Tuesday. According to the Vineland Police Department, they received a 9-1-1 call about a reckless driver traveling northbound on Delsea Drive in the area of Hennis Road. That vehicle was located by police a short time later near West Chestnut Avenue.
Man accused of trafficking meth, fentanyl in Luzerne County

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announce a man has been charged for trafficking meth and fentanyl in Luzerne County. According to US Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Terrell Watson, 33, of Philadelphia, is being charged with conspiring to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute over 500 grams of methamphetamine as well as a quantity […]
Man Wanted In Atlantic City Assault

The Atlantic City Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Section is seeking the public's help identifying the man in the photo in connection with an assault. The male suspect was wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans, and a black belt. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police...
York Man Shot 'Missing' Man Dead, Dumping Body In Lancaster County: Police

Nearly five months after a reportedly missing Pennsylvania man was found dead, police believe they've found his killer. Edgardo Bermudez-Melendez, 31, of West York, was found dead on Holtwood Road/Route 372 in the area on the Norman Wood Bridge in Martic Township on Saturday, March. 19, around 8:15 a.m., Pennsylvania state police Troop Kevin Kochka stated in a release six days after he was reported as missing.
Community shaken after tragic death of Norristown police officer

NORRISTOWN, Pa. - A Montgomery County community is mourning the loss of a veteran police officer, cancer survivor, husband and father who was killed in a bicycle accident over the weekend. Corporal Brian Kozera, a 16-year member of the Norristown Police Department, was training in Lancaster County on Saturday for...
Man Robs Dollar General at Gunpoint in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Police Detectives say that on Wednesday, August 15, 2022, at approximately 1:12 pm, a man armed with a handgun robbed the Dollar General at 1300 Lehigh Ave in Philadelphia. The suspect fled the scene with approximately $3,000 in cash. Police are asking for the public’s help...
Police apprehend 3 suspects after 4 teenagers shot during birthday party in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Four teenagers were shot when chaos erupted during a birthday party in North Philadelphia. Police say the teen party on the 2800 block of Bonsall Street was out of control.Officers were called to the scene just before 11:30 p.m. Wednesday. Three of the four victims were teenage girls. Police say a 16-year-old girl suffered a graze wound to her left thigh. A 15-year-old girl was shot once in the right thigh and the back, while a 17-year-old girl was shot in the leg. The last victim, a 16-year-old boy, was shot once in the right thigh. They were all taken to...
