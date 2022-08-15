Read full article on original website
Man Caught With Ghost Gun, Heroin At Trenton Apartment Complex, Police Say
A 19-year-old man was caught with a ghost gun and heroin at a Trenton apartment complex, authorities said. Danquai Maldon was loitering with a group inside Roger Gardens apartments in Trenton on Tuesday, August 16, Trenton Police said. Officers patrolling the area saw Maldon repeatedly adjusting a large item in...
Deptford, NJ, Man Charged With DWI, Endangering the Welfare of Children
Authorities in Vineland say a man from Deptford is facing DWI and endangering the welfare of children charges following an incident on Tuesday. According to the Vineland Police Department, they received a 9-1-1 call about a reckless driver traveling northbound on Delsea Drive in the area of Hennis Road. That vehicle was located by police a short time later near West Chestnut Avenue.
Man accused of trafficking meth, fentanyl in Luzerne County
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announce a man has been charged for trafficking meth and fentanyl in Luzerne County. According to US Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Terrell Watson, 33, of Philadelphia, is being charged with conspiring to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute over 500 grams of methamphetamine as well as a quantity […]
Drunk South Jersey Woman Found With Heroin, Gun In Suburban Philly, Police Say
A New Jersey woman was arrested after police say they found her with drugs and a gun after stopping her for public intoxication in the Philadelphia suburbs. Officers on drug surveillance stopped Colleen L. Brooks, 32, of Mantua, in the 1400 block of Chester Pike in Sharon Hill when they noticed she appeared drunk on Tuesday, Aug. 16, they said.
fox29.com
Police: Man cleaning gun outside Philadelphia home shoots himself and his brother
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say a man was cleaning his gun outside a home in Philadelphia when it unintentionally fired and struck him and his brother. Officers say the 38-year-old was on the back porch of a home on the 3700 block of Jasper Street when the apparent accidental shooting happened just after 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
15-year-old Charged for Fatally Firing a Gun in Gloucester Twp., NJ
Authorities in Camden County have charged a 15-year-old for firing a gun earlier this week that killed a 14-year-old. Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay says Gloucester Township police officers were called to a home on Gable Court around lunchtime for a report of a person who had been shot. There,...
Corrections Officer From Salem County, NJ, Admits Accepting Bribe
A corrections officer at the Salem County Correctional Facility has admitted accepting a bribe in exchange for agreeing to smuggle a phone into the jail for a prisoner. And for doing so, he now potentially faces decades behind bars with the people that he formerly watched over. On Tuesday, 36-year-old...
Man Busted With Stolen Handgun During Heroin Deal In Trenton, Police Say
A 35-year-old man was caught with a stolen handgun and various drugs during a heroin deal in Trenton, authorities said. Nieme Bradley was seen involved in a hand-to-hand narcotics transaction on Coolidge Avenue as officers patrolled the area of Oakland Avenue and Hoffman Avenue on Monday, August 15, Trenton Police said.
Man Wanted In Atlantic City Assault
The Atlantic City Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Section is seeking the public's help identifying the man in the photo in connection with an assault. The male suspect was wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans, and a black belt. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police...
Middle Twp, NJ Police Promote First Female Acting Captain
Middle Township Police promoted Jen DeLanzo to the highest rank ever achieved by a woman in the department this week. DeLanzo was sworn in Monday night as the first female acting police captain in the Middle Township Police. Officer Brian Murphy also received his official promotion to lieutenant during Monday's...
Police officer charged with strangling, threatening to kill woman
A Trenton police officer is facing multiple charges for incidents involving a woman known to him, Lawrence police said Tuesday. Elijah Mitchell, 28, of Lawrence, is charged with three counts of domestic violence assault-strangulation, two counts of making threats to kill, coercion and endangering the welfare of a child, authorities said.
Death of Gloucester County Fire Marshal's Office K9 under investigation
"We have to figure out what exactly happened so this doesn't happen again," said Commissioner Konawel on the death of Ember, the county's fox red labrador.
N.J. corrections officer admits accepting bribe to smuggle phone
A Salem County corrections officer admitted Tuesday in Camden federal court to taking a bribe in exchange for agreeing to smuggle a phone into the jail for a federal detainee, officials said. Marcus Kidd, 36, of Elmer, pleaded guilty to attempted extortion under color of official right, according to New...
Stolen Car Investigation Leads to Three Arrested, Two Guns Seized in Pleasantville, NJ
A police officer on patrol in Pleasantville this past weekend located a stolen car which ultimately resulted in three people being arrested and two guns being seized. The Pleasantville Police Department says at around 11:30 this past Saturday night, an officer spotted an unoccupied stolen vehicle on Lafayette Circle. While...
York Man Shot 'Missing' Man Dead, Dumping Body In Lancaster County: Police
Nearly five months after a reportedly missing Pennsylvania man was found dead, police believe they've found his killer. Edgardo Bermudez-Melendez, 31, of West York, was found dead on Holtwood Road/Route 372 in the area on the Norman Wood Bridge in Martic Township on Saturday, March. 19, around 8:15 a.m., Pennsylvania state police Troop Kevin Kochka stated in a release six days after he was reported as missing.
fox29.com
Community shaken after tragic death of Norristown police officer
NORRISTOWN, Pa. - A Montgomery County community is mourning the loss of a veteran police officer, cancer survivor, husband and father who was killed in a bicycle accident over the weekend. Corporal Brian Kozera, a 16-year member of the Norristown Police Department, was training in Lancaster County on Saturday for...
Man Robs Dollar General at Gunpoint in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA, PA — Police Detectives say that on Wednesday, August 15, 2022, at approximately 1:12 pm, a man armed with a handgun robbed the Dollar General at 1300 Lehigh Ave in Philadelphia. The suspect fled the scene with approximately $3,000 in cash. Police are asking for the public’s help...
Monmouth Man Accused Of Bilking Seniors For $1M
MANALAPAN – A Monmouth County man has been criminally charged for defrauding victims of at least $1 million in an investment fraud scheme, as well as fraudulently obtaining a loan meant for small businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic, officials said. Anthony Mastroianni Jr., 48, of Manalapan, was charged in...
Police apprehend 3 suspects after 4 teenagers shot during birthday party in North Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Four teenagers were shot when chaos erupted during a birthday party in North Philadelphia. Police say the teen party on the 2800 block of Bonsall Street was out of control.Officers were called to the scene just before 11:30 p.m. Wednesday. Three of the four victims were teenage girls. Police say a 16-year-old girl suffered a graze wound to her left thigh. A 15-year-old girl was shot once in the right thigh and the back, while a 17-year-old girl was shot in the leg. The last victim, a 16-year-old boy, was shot once in the right thigh. They were all taken to...
WGAL
Nearly 100 shots fired, five people hit in Philadelphia drive-by, police say
PHILADELPHIA — Five people were shot Tuesday evening in Philadelphia. It happened just before 7 p.m. in the city's Haddington neighborhood. Several men in a white SUV fired nearly 100 gunshots, according to authorities. Two of the victims were shot in the head and are in the hospital listed...
